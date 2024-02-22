The Best European Casinos for People to Visit

There’s not many better experiences than heading to your local casino to play some poker and blackjack games, however what about if you were to go around Europe and experience the best casinos have to offer.

Europe is home to some of the finest and breathtaking casinos in the world with some of them rivalling ones in America. Some of them are just a must see in person if casinos and poker are your thing.

In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best casinos based in Europe for people to go and visit.

1. Casino Estoril

Known as the largest casino in Europe, the Casino Estoril is visited by people all around the world and is able to bring in millions of visitors each year. Casino Estoril is definitely one for the bucket list to say you’ve been to the biggest casino in Europe!

Once you’ve finished playing and need a bite to eat, head over to the Bistro restaurant which offers authentic Portuguese food any local would be proud of. Finally for your evening in the Casino Estoril, you’ll be able to enjoy some of the live music and theatre shows that are hosted by the casino.

2. Casino De-Monte-Carlo

Based in Monaco and most known for its elegance and glamour, the Casino De-Monte-Carlo is one of the most well known casinos in the world. In 1857 Price Charles III of Monaco opened the casino following the legalisation of gambling.

3. London Hippodrome

Next on the list is the London Hippodrome. The former theatre turned casino in the west end, this is one place to visit if you’re in London. At the top of the casino, you’ll find the only dice table in the city, this is known as “the gods” and is an exclusive space.

If you’re looking for a more chill place to relax and play, downstairs features slot machines, a steakhouse and many bars for you to choose from.

4. The Empire Casino Leicester Square

Ever fancied playing at the casino on Christmas eve? Boxing day? Then the Empire Casino is your place. Open 24 hours a day seven days a week, you’ll always be welcome to come in and have a game, whether that’s playing on the slot machines or playing a game of blackjack, it’s always the right time to play here!

If you’ve had enough spinning slot machines, you can head down to the King Sports bar, where they show all live sports and bring food to your table. Perfect after a long day of playing poker!

5. Casino Barrière Enghien-les-Bains – Paris

Located in arguably one of the most beautiful and romantic cities on the planet, visiting the Casino Barrière Enghien-les-Bains is definitely a must do. The casino is attached to the Le Grand Hotel, the casino also boasts a staggering 43 tables for you to play your favourite games on such as poker or blackjack.

If you’ve had enough of poke and want a break, you can take a seat in the Salon des Princess bar and overlook the lakeside. As like most places in Paris, the dress code is smart and sophisticated.

6. Kurhaus Casino Baden-Baden – Kaiserallee, Germany

Based in Germany in the region of Kaiserallee, this casino is regularly used to host dance evening and shows, fashion walks and events. Boasting numerous tables for such games as blackjack and poker, it’s one of the best looking casinos with gold and red decor around the building.

7. Dragonara Casino – St. Julian’s Palace, Malta

Malta hosts the wonderful Dragonara Casino that sits alongside the St Julians Palace, lies a magnificent casino filled with poker and blackjack tables. There are also restaurants and bars available for people looking for a bite to eat or something to drink with large screens available to watch your favourite sports.

If poker or blackjack aren’t your thing, there are hundreds of slot machines available for you to play and try your luck at winning the jackpot. Opened over 50 years ago, the Dragonara Casino has been around for a while and knows how to impress its guests.

Playing casino games such as poker and blackjack at your local casino can be some of the most fun you’ll have. However sometimes trying new places just hits that spot, and that’s where the above list comes in.

All around the world there are fantastic casinos for you to visit and try, with each having their own specific characteristics and specialities, with all being extremely welcoming. No matter where you go in the world, there’s sure to be a casino there for you to try.

However if you’re stuck and can’t decide where to go, give the above list a read and maybe it will help you make that choice!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



