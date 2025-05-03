By Greg Fuller

AI is reshaping industries, but a skills gap persists. Bridging this requires a blend of technical expertise, like data analysis and machine learning, and power skills such as communication and ethical understanding. Focused training and development initiatives are essential for maximising AI’s benefits and sustaining business growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining workplace dynamics, with a recent McKinsey survey revealing that 78% of respondents report their organisation uses AI in at least one business function, rising from 72% in early 2024, as adoption of AI technologies grows across businesses.

However, organisations face a pressing challenge: bridging the gap between AI’s potential and workforce readiness. While 51% of IT professionals report that AI has streamlined their workflows, 65% of leaders acknowledge that their teams lack the expertise necessary to maximise its value. Bridging this gap demands a dual focus on developing both technical expertise and essential ‘power skills’ like critical thinking, collaboration and ethical understanding. These skills are crucial for enabling the workforce to work effectively alongside AI and make the most of its potential. So, how can we achieve this?

The first step in effective training is to assess the current AI capabilities within the workforce to identify any skill gaps. By conducting baseline evaluations, organisations can compare existing skills against skill benchmarks, highlighting areas that need improvement. This targeted approach ensures that resources and time are used efficiently.

Considering this, what are the AI skills and proficiencies that are shaping the future of work?

Programming skills

Programming languages are fundamental technical skills for employees involved in AI development. Python continues to be a leading choice due to its versatility, ease and robust libraries like TensorFlow and PyTorch. These frameworks enable rapid prototyping of applications such as predictive analytics and natural language processing. Mastering programming languages empowers talent to effectively build, test and deploy AI solutions that drive innovation and efficiency within their organisation.

Machine learning skills

Advancing in AI requires developing skills in machine learning methodologies. This requires an understanding of learning types including supervised learning, unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning. A strong understanding of algorithms like gradient-boosted trees and neural networks is also critical for developing intelligent systems that improve over time.

Frameworks like Scikit-learn streamline the deployment of these algorithms, enabling applications such as customer segmentation and risk assessment. Additionally, reinforcement learning enhances possibilities by utilising reward-based systems for adaptive decision-making.

Data analysis and visualisation skills

Proficiency in organising, refining and presenting data is critical for preparing AI-ready datasets and effectively communicating model outcomes. To equip talent with these skills, comprehensive training programmes can be developed.

These programmes might include online courses focusing on developing expertise in platforms like Tableau and Seaborn to translate complex patterns into intuitive formats such as correlation matrices or time-series trend animations. This training empowers teams to convey complex data insights more effectively, enhancing decision-making within the organisation.

Problem-solving and critical thinking skills

Although technical skills are vital, power skills like problem-solving and critical thinking are just as important to ensure AI aligns with human values and organisational goals.

These skills enable talent to recognise organisational challenges, evaluate scenarios, and devise effective solutions to tackle them. In the realm of AI, tackling complex open-ended problems is a frequent task, requiring strong analytical abilities and creativity to develop algorithms that address these issues and improve over time.

Ethics awareness and bias mitigation

Understanding ethics and bias is another key skill that talent need to develop. AI systems can unintentionally perpetuate existing biases present in their training data, leading to unfair or discriminatory outcomes. An example of this is biased datasets which may cause hiring algorithms to favour certain demographics.

To address this challenge, using balanced datasets or fairness-aware algorithms can effectively address potential biases. By understanding these issues, teams can evaluate the social and ethical impact of AI technologies, ensuring their responsible and ethical use.

Communication and collaboration skills

Strong communication skills are also critical for AI professionals who often work alongside colleagues from various departments and must make complex ideas accessible to those without a technical background. For instance, when an AI specialist presents a predictive sales model to a marketing team, they need to translate intricate topics – like feature selection or algorithm mechanics – into clear, actionable business insights.

By explaining how the model uncovers patterns and its real-world benefits in straightforward terms, they help bridge the divide between technical development and business objectives. This strategy makes sure that AI-driven solutions are not only understood but smoothly integrated into organisational workflows, maximising their impact and adoption.

Equipping talent for the AI revolution

With the rapid advancement of AI, employees must be ready to adapt to continual shifts in the workplace. Developing new skills is a continuous journey, prompting organisations to prioritise robust training programmes for their teams. Talent needs to be flexible and eager to adopt emerging tools and methodologies, ensuring organisations stay competitive in a constantly changing landscape. Regularly monitoring progress helps talent maintain their expertise as AI technologies advance, while also providing valuable direction for their learning paths. Customised development plans, paired with consistent feedback, further encourages professional growth and builds confidence in AI capabilities.

Organisations that successfully embed AI into their businesses can gain a significant competitive edge, helping to fuel innovation and boosting efficiency and productivity. However, it is important to remember that leveraging AI goes beyond technical expertise; it also involves recognising its broader impact on the organisation. Organisations and talent who focus on both technical and power skills will be better prepared for the evolving world of work. This balanced approach drives innovation and ensures organisations fully capitalise on the long-term advantages of AI.

Go to top

About the Author