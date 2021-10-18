The 7 Best Statement Of Purpose Writing Services: SOP Company Reviews

Anyone interested in pursuing continued education may find themselves having to write a statement of purpose. A statement of purpose allows an applicant to tell an admissions committee for whichever school they’re applying for, who they are, what has influenced them in their chosen career path, professional interests, and future goals. To be accepted into a graduate program, applicants must submit a strong statement of purpose.

Although a statement of purpose is an integral part of the application, it doesn’t have to be formal and may include anecdotes and stories. In fact, having an SOP that shows originality will give you the advantage of standing out from the crowd. Hundreds of other people may be applying for the same spot, so ensuring your statement of purpose catches the admission committee’s eye is vital to your chance of acceptance.

Knowing how important a statement of purpose is to further your education, it is clear you must know what to write and how to get your point across. If the thought of writing your statement of purpose leaves you feeling overwhelmed and anxious, you can find services that specialize in writing them for you. These services allow you to pay a fee, and qualified writers will write your statement of purpose using the details and criteria you’ve given.

Having someone else write something so important can be scary. Knowing whether you can trust the service to write a quality SOP, if it is safe to enter your financial information, and how other customers’ experiences rate are questions that can often hold someone back from utilizing SOP writing services. This article has compiled seven of the best statement of purpose writing services to give you the peace of mind you need to choose the best one for you. Don’t worry about writing an SOP that will stand out, let one of these 7 best statement of purpose writing services do it for you.

99Papers is a popular option for those looking for high-quality Statement Of Purpose writing from a service that has completed over 700,000 orders. Placing an order is simple and can be completed in three steps. First, fill out an order form detailing the service you would like to purchase. You will have the option to choose either a standard, top, or ENL writer. You can add other services for an additional fee, including a plagiarism report, copy of sources, and priority customer service. Once you have chosen your features, you are ready to checkout through the encrypted payment system.

Once payment is received, you have the chance to consult with your writer to give them a better understanding of exactly how you would like your statement of purpose to look and sound. The writer consultation is your opportunity to make sure they write your SOP precisely how you want it. You will also have access to 24/7 customer care to help you with any concerns that may arise along the way. Your writer will provide you with regular updates on the status of your statement of purpose and allow you to discuss any changes you would like to make or any questions you may have.

Once your SOP is complete, you simply approve the paper and download it. 99Papers gives you unlimited revisions free of charge, so you can have peace of mind knowing your statement will always be written to the highest standards, precisely as you envision.

99Papers offers over one thousand writers with a 100% on-time delivery record. The response time is incredibly fast, with an approximate sixteen-second turnaround. The writers working for 99Papers are all hired from prestigious U.S and U.K based universities including, Columbia University, University of Chicago, Berkeley, University of Cambridge, and Yale. They also employ English Native Language or ENL writers who have a perfect command of both the written and spoken English language.

There is also a 100% money-back guarantee on all orders and a rewards system, where customers can earn up to 15% back in bonuses from qualified purchases. 99Papers utilizes its privacy protection through nameless communication between the writer and client and encrypts all payment information. They also have a comprehensive privacy policy to ensure customer peace of mind. Prices start at twenty-two dollars and go up to fifty-five dollars for the base service, with an additional cost for optional features; you can choose a delivery time from fifteen days to three hours. All services include plagiarism checks, unlimited revisions, and proofreading.

EssayBox offers high-quality writing for your Statement Of Purpose. With an excellent rating from customer reviews on TrustPilot, EssayBox is a popular choice for those looking to hire a writer for their SOP. The ordering process is easy and straightforward. You begin by choosing the number of pages you need. Then you select your topic and format, the number of references you would like, and the deadline. Once you’ve completed those steps, you can add any extra services you are interested in for an additional fee. Then simply use the secure checkout to complete your order.

EssayBox ensures your Statement Of Purpose is to your standards by assigning only knowledgeable writers masterful in Statement Of Purpose writing. You don’t have to worry about receiving your statement late; EssayBox guarantees on-time delivery with every order. They also ensure your privacy by never selling or sharing your information with third parties. All their expert writers produce 100% original content with the option of a quick turnaround time.

Additional features include unlimited revisions and a plagiarism check for an added fee. EssayBox gives you the option to pay in installments, which is a great benefit, making the service more accessible. You can get an idea of how much your package will cost from a pricing graph or utilize the pricing calculator to give you a closer estimate of the total cost of your order. A reward system also allows customers to receive up to 15% back in bonuses when making qualifying purchases.

With a 100% money-back guarantee, EssayBox gives you the peace of mind you need so that you can trust your Statement Of Purpose is the way you want it and lets your personality shine through. Prices start at twenty-four dollars and go up to fifty-five dollars. You can choose delivery times from fifteen days to three hours.

Studdit is a great option when searching for a Statement Of Purpose writing service. With over one hundred thousand plus positive reviews, two hundred thousand repeat orders, and hundreds of customer referrals, Studdit is a popular and trusted option among students.

Ordering on Studdit is easy. Simply fill out the order form with as much information as possible describing what you want your Statement Of Purpose to sound like and the personal details you would like to include. Once complete, make your payment through the secured payment portal. You may then talk to your writer and give them more detail about yourself and what you would like your SOP to convey. Your writer will then begin working on your order, and once finished, you will have the option to use a free revision if the finished product isn’t exactly what you want.

Studdit guarantees on time or early delivery on all orders and offers updates through email or SMS text messages. They only hire certified writers that will provide original content on every order. Customers can utilize 24/7 online customer support for peace of mind and a reward program with an immediate 5% discount and 10% discount on future orders. Studdit offers a pricing calculator for price estimates, and Statement Of Purpose essays begin at forty-one dollars a page.

EssayPro gives the customer the unique option to see a picture and profile of every writer on their team and choose which one you think will be the best fit for you. With high ratings on independent rating sites like ResellerRatings and SiteJabber, you can use EssayPro with confidence. EssayPro has completed over nine hundred thousand papers in 2020 and seventy-five thousand orders monthly, and twenty-five hundred papers daily.

Ordering from EssayPro is easy; fill out the order form detailing how you would like your Statement Of Purpose to look and sound, then place your order. Once you place your order, you can choose your writer and discuss your ideas for your essay in greater detail. The writer will then complete your order and deliver it to you. Once satisfied, you accept, download, and pay. There are free unlimited revisions, so you can rest assured your SOP will be perfect.

EssayPro gives you the option to choose your writer from over four hundred high-quality writers on their staff. There is a strict hiring process for each writing applicant to ensure only the best ones make it through and write for their customers. Every writer stands by the EssayPro honor code, promising no plagiarism, cheating, or impersonation. Prices range from sixteen dollars to twenty-two dollars, with delivery times from one day to three weeks.

PaperHelp offers quality writing delivered quickly. The ordering process is simple; choose your paper, give as much detail as you’d like, enter your email address, and pay. You will have access to real-time progress tracking through their app as well as 24/7 customer service. All PaperHelp writers go through a strict screening procedure to ensure the quality of their writing. There is a no plagiarism guarantee as well as privacy protection through anonymous ordering. Every order offers a money-back guarantee with the ability to rate your writer and receive a 7% discount on a future order. There is also a pay later feature to make the service accessible to everyone.

1Essay offers Statement Of Purpose writing with fast delivery, often before the delivery date. Ordering is straightforward; choose the paper type, education level, and delivery day, then pay. Once paid, you can give details on the parameters of your SOP. all 1Essay writers are credible and experienced, and the work is guaranteed authentic and original. The writers will format your SOP in a way that makes sense to the reader and speaks in your tone and voice. All transactions are secure, and there is 24/7 customer service for peace of mind. Prices range from twenty-one dollars to fifty dollars with a delivery time of fifteen days to three hours.

Ivory Research is a UK-based service featuring premium writers. With an excellent rating on TrustPilot, Ivory Research is a perfect option for anyone looking for quality and trustworthiness. To order, fill out the form with all applicable information and choose any extra services you would like. Once done, pay, and your writer will begin writing your Statement Of Purpose right away. Every order is guaranteed authentic and plagiarism-free. Ivory Research provides its customers with 24/7 customer care and a confidentiality agreement for privacy and security. Once you complete the order form, Prices are available and comparable to all other reputable essay writing services.

Statement Of Purpose Definition

What is a SOP? Statement Of Purpose is an essay written for an admissions committee detailing who the person is and the goals in their professional life. It also tells what has influenced the applicants’ life choices up to that current point, their professional interests, and where they see their future self. Statement of Purposes’ don’t have to be boring; they can feature stories or anecdotes that help convey the applicant’s personality so that the admission panel can know them better. The SOP is significant, as it is the best way for an applicant to set themselves apart from everyone else applying for the same spot.

Statement Of Purpose Grad School

Being accepted into grad school can be challenging. Hundreds of other students are applying for a limited number of spots, and generally speaking, everyone has the same credentials and qualifications. One of the only and best ways for an applicant to stand out to the admissions panel is through their Statement Of Purpose.

The Grad School Statement Of Purpose is your chance to use your life and undergrad experiences to portray your value in the classroom. When writing a Statement Of Purpose for admission into a university, your experiences are limited, and you may not know which direction you want your life to go. Now that you’re attempting to attend grad school, you’ve gone through college or university, and you have a better compass for what your future may hold.

Use your experiences in the classroom to identify why you would be an excellent addition to the grad school where you are applying. If you were a part of any extra-curricular activities that tie into the career you are seeking, use that to display your dedication and experience. Any unique experience that helped you learn or was difficult is terrific to include in your Statement Of Purpose.

How To Write A Statement Of Purpose?

When writing your grad school SOP, take the time to brainstorm all the possible ideas you could use. It’s essential to take your time and find the perfect subject that will shine through to the admissions panel. Ask yourself questions to help you decide the topic, like, “Why do I want the degree I’m pursuing,” and “What courses can I take that will excite and energize me?” “How will my past experiences add value to I’m program I’m applying for?” and “Where do I want this degree to take me?”

After you’ve chosen your topic, it’s time to outline. Knowing what you want to say and the order you want to say it will help ensure your SOP makes sense and flows. Make sure to include an introduction, body, and conclusion. After writing your outline, it’s time to write your first draft. Have someone you trust to read over it and give their honest opinion. Edit and proofread before moving on to your final draft.

The final draft is where you put the finishing touches on your Statement Of Purpose. You now have the opportunity to make any changes you believe don’t add value, insert any stories or anecdotes that may personalize it better, and ensure it is well-written and concise. If you have been working on your SOP for a while, take a step back and clear your head. Give it a day or two so you can come back and read it with a fresh set of eyes. Ensuring you have an SOP that stands out from the crowd is vital, so take all the time you need to ensure that yours is perfect.

Statement Of Purpose Examples

A quality Statement Of Purpose tells a story and allows the admissions panel to personally get to know the applicant. Try starting with a story that correlates with the degree or career path you have chosen. Let’s say you are choosing to pursue a degree in psychology. Your Statement Of Purpose could begin with a story on an event that had a strong psychological influence on your life. It may look like this:

“When I was only ten years old, I witnessed my father die in a car crash. I remember the smell of the gasoline as it leaked onto the gravel pavement, the smoke from the engine as it irritated my eyes. Seeing my father take his last breath stayed with me long after he was laid to rest. I found myself unable to take long car rides without having a panic attack or putting gas in my car without feeling sick. Later I would learn the psychological reasons for my fears, but all I knew as a child was I wanted to try to help others never feel the same pain I did. That is why I decided to pursue my degree in psychology.”

A personal story that evokes emotion and gives an intense connection to the career you’re pursuing, shows your desire to work hard and the goal-oriented view you have on life. Remember, hundreds of other applicants may have the same qualifications as you, but they don’t have your life experiences. Take the lessons you’ve learned and let them set you apart from everyone else.

Statement Of Purpose Samples MBA, Ph.D., Masters, Business

Below are samples of what your Statement Of Purpose should look like when pursuing an MBA, Ph.D., Masters, or Business degree.

MBA

Your Statement Of Purpose for your MBA will be more thorough and profound since you have more experience and education. Business schools expect a high level of professionalism and an insightful and intriguing essay. Ensure your SOP is enlightened and includes subjects you can discuss with the admissions panel

Ph.D.

Your Ph.D. Statement Of Purpose should have solid and compelling writing that utilizes your educational experiences and gives your future goals a clear direction. Ensure your topics are easily discussable with the admissions panel, as they may ask you to answer questions and elaborate.

Masters

Your Statement Of Purpose for your Masters’s degree should give a clear look into who you are as a person and the direction you would like your career to go. Ensure your writing is concise and well written and uses past educational examples to show your growth and development.

Business

Your Statement Of Purpose for Business school should include real-world examples from both an educational and personal standpoint. As with the other SOP’s you may need to answer questions before the admissions panel, so make sure you are knowledgeable on the subject you choose.

Conclusion

Your Statement Of Purpose is a vital part of your application for grad school, as it is your opportunity to set yourself apart from other applicants and share your experiences and goals for the future. If you struggle with writing, there are services you can use to write your paper for you. Knowing which service to choose can be scary, but you can rest assured that you will receive a quality, well-written paper by following the list above. Don’t let your Statement Of Purpose keep you from your dream school; ensure your acceptance with a quality, concise SOP.