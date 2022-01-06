Texas News: Common Cause of Car Accidents in Houston

By Ben Dominguez

Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States, and it has over 2 million residents. However, Houston is also one of the most dangerous cities for car accidents, making it a dangerous place for drivers. Houston is a very busy city. Traffic jams are common and a big source of accidents. Even if you are careful behind the wheel, there is still a chance of getting into an accident. If a person has been injured in a car accident or lost a loved one in an accident due to another driver’s negligence, they may want to contact an attorney for help filing a claim.

Car accidents are the leading cause of death for people between ages 5 to 34 years old in the United States. Sixty percent of all fatal crashes involve alcohol. Most crashes occur within 25 miles of home, so make sure you always buckle up when you are driving. On average there are 1.5 million car accidents every year, resulting in over 50,000 fatalities and 3 million injuries.

A number of different factors contribute to car accidents. In Houston, Texas, the most common reasons for auto crashes are:

Aggressive driving

Drivers that are always in a hurry are likely to get into an accident because of their actions. Aggressive driving is when a person endangers other drivers by speeding, tailgating, cutting them off, or not giving right of way. This can result in several problems like road rage, car accidents or even the death of innocent people who get caught in between while driving on the streets of Houston, Texas.

If you are involved in an accident with an aggressive driver, you may be able to recover compensation for your injuries from that driver through a personal injury claim. An experienced car accident lawyer can investigate your case and advise you on pursuing this claim.

Truck Accidents

Truck accidents are common in Houston, Texas because of congestion and construction projects that slow traffic down. Another reason why truck accidents occur is if a vehicle is large enough it can block a person’s view of oncoming traffic or a blind spot causing an accident. The final reason why these types of accidents occur is due to car drivers warming up their vehicles in driveways or parking lots near big trucks. If the engine is left running any small movement can startle the vehicle and cause it to back into another vehicle sending it into a tailgating truck accident.

Truck accidents can be very dangerous for other drivers on the road because they do not expect a large vehicle that weighs several tons to suddenly stop short or plow into them from behind. These types of accidents are often deadly because trucks usually carry really heavy cargo that inflicts great damage on other vehicles.

Drunk Driving

Drunk driving accidents can be devastating. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol-related car accidents accounted for nearly 30 percent of traffic fatalities in 2013. Drunk driving is preventable through the enforcement of anti-drunk driving laws, but drivers still get behind the wheel after drinking too much alcohol even though they know how dangerous it is.

Tailgating

Tailgating is one of the most common causes of car accidents. If you’re tailgating, it’s possible that you could rear-end the vehicle in front of you if they come to a sudden stop. There are many different causes for tailgating. In most cases, it is caused by distraction, extreme emotions like anger or anxiety, or impatience. Drivers can also tailgate out of habit or because they are trying to push someone out of their way. Regardless of the reason that a driver is tailgating another driver, it can lead to a serious accident if the lead vehicle suddenly makes an unexpected stop or swerves to avoid an obstacle. The driver that is following too closely will not have time to react and will rear-end the vehicle in front of them.

Speeding

It takes more distance to stop the faster you go. The faster these cars go, the more likely they of getting involved in an accident. Speeding can be a major factor in car accidents.

Drowsy driving

Driving when you are tired is just as dangerous as being under the influence of alcohol. If you are tired when you get behind the wheel, do not drive until you have had a chance to rest.Tiredness and sleep deprivation can cause you to lose concentration and fall asleep, which is why you need to be extra vigilant when driving. If you feel sleepy while driving, the best solution is to pull over and take a short nap but make sure you are in a safe place before sleeping like on the shoulder of the road or parking lot. Also, try to get some sleep prior to going on a long drive so you stay alert during your travel.

Distracted driving

Distractions can be a major cause of accidents. Whether it is using a cell phone while driving or texting, changing the radio station, talking with passengers or daydreaming, any distraction can make you lose your focus on the road and cause an accident.

Statistics show that 15 percent of auto accidents happen because the driver was distracted by something inside or outside the vehicle. These distractions include cell phones, food, pets, passengers, and more. Distracted driving can take your attention off the road for as long as 4 seconds, which is enough time to cover a football field at 55 miles per second.

Weather

Rain, wind, and fog can all be very hazardous while driving. The increased risk of hydroplaning, loss of visibility, and slick road conditions are all major issues in inclement weather. Drivers may not be able to see what is happening around them and they may be more likely to drive too quickly causing them to lose control of their vehicle and crash into an object or another vehicle. Also, when it rains, it causes the roads to become slippery. The rain makes it hard for drivers to slow down on the roads, thus making it more likely that they will crash into another vehicle or an object on the side of the road.

Takeaway

Accidents happen each day, and although not all of them could have been prevented, there are some things you can control when it comes to the safety of your car. You should always wear a seat belt wherever you go, even when driving around the block. Never speed or drive when you are impaired in any way, such as under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, if these accidents do occur and you are involved in a car crash you should seek immediate medical attention and consult a car accident lawyer.

