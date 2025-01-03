Tesla (TSLA.O) is set to fix software in 77,650 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to safety hazards, China’s market regulator announced on Tuesday. The issue stems from software glitches that could prevent the immediate display of monitored tire pressure when the vehicle starts, posing a safety risk.

Under Chinese regulations, the initiative is classified as a product recall. However, it remains unclear whether affected customers will be eligible for refunds or need to return their vehicles to Tesla.

In addition, Tesla is recalling 63 imported Model S and Model X vehicles in China due to potential defects in the driver’s frontal airbag, which could further impact driver safety.

Tesla has yet to comment on the specifics of the recall process or any broader implications for its operations in China, one of its largest markets.

