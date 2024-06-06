Tata Nexon EV vs Hyundai Venue N Line: Which One Should You Choose?

In the fascinating world of electric and performance automobiles, two significant rivals have drawn the attention of automobile enthusiasts: the Tata Nexon EV and the Hyundai Venue N Line. These cars are at the cutting edge of their respective sectors, providing a captivating combination of innovation, elegance, and performance.

Choosing between these two enticing possibilities becomes more challenging as customers increasingly choose eco-friendly and exciting driving experiences. In this post, we’ll examine how the Nexon EV and Venue N-Line compare in the Indian auto market.

Tata Nexon EV vs Hyundai Venue N-Line: Dimensions and Specifications

Parameter Hyundai Venue N-Line Tata Nexon EV Price ₹ 13.83 L – ₹ 15.87 L ₹ 15.32 L – ₹ 20.28 L Length 3995 mm 3994 mm Width 1770 mm 1811 mm Height 1617 mm 1606 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2498 mm Ground Clearance 195 mm 205 mm Engine / Battery Capacity 998 cc 40.5 kWh Fuel Type Petrol Electric Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres NA Max Power 118 bhp @6000 142.68 bhp Torque Output 172 Nm @1500 215 Nm Transmission Type Automatic, Manual Automatic Gear Box 7-Speed DCT 1-Speed Boot Space 343 litres 350 litres Mileage/ Range 20 Km/l 465 km Seating Capacity 5 5 Body Type SUV SUV

Overview of Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is the electric version of the popular compact SUV. It offers zero-emission driving while retaining the convenience and design of its ICE predecessor. With its elegant style and eco-friendly drivetrain, the Nexon EV appeals to consumers seeking a cleaner driving choice without sacrificing performance.

Overview of Hyundai Venue N Line

The Hyundai Venue N Line adds a sporty edge to the compact SUV sector with improved performance and stylistic features inspired by Hyundai’s N performance division. With its turbocharged engine and sporty design components, the Venue N Line appeals to customers who want a more energetic driving experience without losing daily practicality.

Performance and Powertrain Comparison

Let’s compare the Nexon EV and Venue N Line in terms of performance and powertrain.

Electric vs. Combustion Engine

The Tata Nexon EV’s electric motor delivers instant torque, resulting in a snappy and smooth driving experience. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue N Line is powered by a powerful combustion engine that provides classic performance qualities such as quick acceleration and exciting driving dynamics.

Acceleration and Handling

While the Nexon EV accelerates quickly from the start owing to its electric powertrain, the Venue N Line provides a sporty driving experience with its turbocharged engine and sport-tuned suspension. Both models excel at urban manoeuvrability and have a fun-to-drive aspect that caters to various driving styles.

Mileage/Range and Charging Capabilities

The Tata Nexon EV has an excellent electric range on a single charge, making it perfect for everyday commutes and short vacations. Rapid charging options allow for quick top-ups. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue N Line provides typical fuel economy for longer excursions, making it a dependable option for long-distance road trips that do not require frequent refuelling.

Design and Exterior Features Analysis

Here’s how the two models differ in terms of design and exterior features:

Exterior Styling and Visual Appeal

The Tata Nexon EV boasts a sleek and aerodynamic appearance that emphasises its eco-friendliness, whilst the Hyundai Venue N Line radiates a sporty and dynamic look with distinct N Line accents and striking stylistic components. Both models shine in their respective categories, appealing to various design preferences.

Size and Dimensions Comparison

The Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Venue N Line are both compact vehicles designed for urban conditions, with the Nexon EV prioritising aerodynamics for efficiency and the Venue N Line emphasising a more aggressive posture for a sportier appeal. Drivers may select whether they like compactness or visible presence on the road.

Unique Design Elements

While the Tata Nexon EV emphasises clean lines and a futuristic appearance to represent its electric nature, the Hyundai Venue N Line incorporates N Line style elements such as distinct bumpers, grille designs and badging for a sportier appearance. Both models include special design aspects that distinguish them from their conventional equivalents.

Interior Comfort and Technology Features Evaluation

The Tata Nexon EV’s interior elements differ from the Hyundai Venue N-Line in the following ways:

Cabin Space and Seating Comfort

The Tata Nexon EV has a comprehensive and pleasant cabin for passengers, with enough headroom and legroom for a relaxing journey. Similarly, the Hyundai Venue N Line has a well-appointed interior with supportive seats and high-quality materials, giving passengers a comfortable driving experience on extended trips.

Infotainment Systems Comparison

The Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Venue N Line, equipped with modern infotainment systems, provide easy-to-use interfaces and connection choices to keep drivers informed and engaged. Whether GPS, audio streaming, or smartphone connectivity, both models provide current technology to improve the driving experience.

Connectivity and Advanced Features

From wireless charging pads to voice-controlled assistants, the Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Venue N Line come packed with connectivity and advanced features that cater to tech-savvy drivers. Whether it’s staying connected to the outside world or enjoying convenience features within the cabin, both models prioritise modern technology to elevate the driving experience to the next level.

Pricing

When it comes to cost, comparing basic and top-model prices can help you make an informed selection.

Tata Nexon EV Ex-Showroom Price

The Tata Nexon EV presents an enticing proposition for those seeking an affordable entry into the electric SUV segment. With prices beginning at Rs. 14.49 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Nexon EV offers an accessible entry point into electric SUVs, while the top-end model is competitively priced at Rs. 19.94 lakhs (ex-showroom) in Delhi. However, when factoring in on-road costs, the Nexon EV line-up is attractively priced between Rs. 15.52 lakhs and Rs. 20.98 lakhs (on-road, Delhi), making it a compelling option that delivers strong value across variants.

The Nexon EV range comprises three variants to cater to diverse preferences. The Creative Plus MR is the base variant, with an attractive on-road price of Rs. 15.52 lakhs in Delhi. For those seeking the ultimate features and range, the top-end Empowered Plus LR variant commands a premium price tag of Rs. 20.98 lakhs (on-road, Delhi). Additionally, the Nexon EV automatic models span the entire range, with prices ranging from Rs. 15.52 lakhs to Rs. 20.98 lakhs (on-road, Delhi), offering the convenience of an automatic transmission across the line-up.

Hyundai Venue N-Line Ex-Showroom Price

The Hyundai Venue N Line presents an attractive proposition for performance enthusiasts. In Delhi, the base variant of the Hyundai Venue N Line starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.08 lakhs, while the top model commands a premium of Rs. 13.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). However, when accounting for on-road costs, the Venue N Line’s pricing becomes even more compelling, with the base model carrying an on-road price tag of Rs. 14.95 lakhs in Delhi and the top variant priced at Rs. 15.95 lakhs (on-road, Delhi).

The Hyundai Venue N Line range comprises two variants, catering to different budgets and preferences. The petrol base variant is the entry point into the N Line experience, with an attractive on-road price of Rs. 14.95 lakhs in Delhi. For those seeking the ultimate performance and features, the top-end petrol variant commands a premium of Rs. 15.95 lakhs (on-road, Delhi). Additionally, both variants are available with an automatic transmission option, with prices ranging from Rs. 14.95 lakhs to Rs. 15.95 lakhs (on-road, Delhi), ensuring a seamless and engaging driving experience regardless of your choice.

Environmental Impact and Sustainability Considerations

In today’s society, it is critical to consider your vehicle’s environmental effect and sustainability. Comparing carbon footprint, recyclability, sustainable materials, and government incentives can help you make an informed selection. The Tata Nexon EV stands out in terms of environmental effects, as it is an all-electric car with no tailpipe emissions. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue N Line, which improves performance, may have a more significant carbon footprint due to its dependence on traditional internal combustion engines.

Conclusion

When picking between the Tata Nexon EV and the Hyundai Venue N Line, evaluate your priorities, such as environmental friendliness, performance, safety, or value. The Tata Nexon EV is a sustainable and cost-effective solution for individuals hoping to go electric. Still, the Hyundai Venue N Line is aimed at enthusiasts searching for sporty styling and improved performance. Finally, to create a positive ownership experience, your decision should be based on your interests and beliefs.