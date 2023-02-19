Statistics About Reddit – One Forum To Rule Them All

You can find plenty of forums attracting countless internet users, but there’s one that stands above, the undisputed king – Reddit. A website where you can find everything for everyone, it’s a massive forum that’s one of the most widely known in the world. The question is, however, how popular is it?

In this article, we will dive deep into the latest Reddit statistics. Thanks to a study conducted by Passport Photo Online, we’ll give you all the numbers behind one of the most popular websites on the internet, as well as offer insight on the most popular subreddits, and who the Reddit users actually are. If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, you’re in for a treat.

How many Reddit users are there?

You need to spend a short moment on Reddit to realize just how enormous of a website it is, and how many internet users are constantly online on the platform. Filled with countless subreddits that cover essentially every topic imaginable, there are millions of both tiny and big communities built around these discussion groups. It’s without a doubt one of the best places to engage in conversation with strangers on the internet.

To be precise, according to the study, just last year, in 2022, there were a whopping 52 million active Redditors. If we go into the details even more, the numbers behind the largest forum of all are even more impressive, with over 1 billion users registered worldwide. That’s roughly 10% of all people in the world! Imagine that amount of people and then consider just how many discussions you could have with such an engaged crowd. It’s beyond impressive.

Moreover, the monthly movement on the website is even more impressive. It is reported that 430 million Reddit users spend their time on the website. Some of them create new topics for discussions, others chime in with their thoughts in the already created posts, while the rest just lurk and read what others had to say. There’s just no denying that the whole community built around Reddit is just plain gargantuan.

How’s Reddit doing financially?

For such a popular and massive website, you would no doubt expect it to generate quite a lot of money. You are, of course, very right.

Launched in 2005 by two University of Virginia students: Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, it took the website barely a year to make its creators rich. Sold for $10 million, Reddit was bound for greatness.

The official Reddit currency, called Reddit Coins, has generated quite a profit on their own, providing additional revenue of ~$11 million only in 2021.

Even though some countries opted against this platform and outright banned the website, Reddit ad revenues were still flying high, and there’s no sign of stopping. It is expected that the ad revenues will exceed $520 million in 2023. What’s even more impressive is that, according to this forecast, this kind of revenue will be a considerable improvement 2022’s estimated revenue which sat at a comfortable $423 million.

Which countries didn’t support the king of forums, you might ask. Four countries, in total, didn’t contribute to its success:

China

North Korea

Indonesia

Turkey

Internet users’ favorite subreddits

As we’ve mentioned before, Reddit consists of countless subreddits dedicated to essentially any topic you can think of. Some revolve around movie franchises, others focus on dating advice, or even silly humor that’s bound to put a smile on anyone’s face.

The undisputed leader among subreddits is the r/AskReddit. It attracts the most comments per day, resulting in the kind of user engagement that other social media platforms could dream of. Roughly 81,000 new entries each day with close to 20 million comments is what you get when you visit the website and see all the discussions that take place on this single subreddit alone.

Moreover, if you’re especially interested in a subreddit, you can join its community by clicking the “Follow” button. Just like on other platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, the number of followers is a great indicator of how successful someone or something is. In this statistic, however, r/AskReddit has been dethroned. The most followed are:

r/Announements – 192M

r/Funny – 46,4M

r/AskReddit – 39,2M

r/Gaming – 35,8M

r/Aww – 33,1M

In these five, you will always see much movement and plenty of Reddit users online with whom you could engage in discussions in a matter of minutes.

Who are Reddit users?

The numbers behind Reddit’s popularity certainly make you think, don’t they? What’s the website’s main demographic? Who does it cater to? Which generations use it the most?

The short, vague answer is that Reddit is mostly visited by male users. According to the study, 64% of Reddit users were declared to be male, while ~32% were female.

The vast majority of Redditors turned out to be white, while 12% turned out to be Hispanic, and just 7% were black.

Following down the path of researching the demographics of Reddit, it turns out that practically half of the Redditors (47%) are from the United States. Other notable mentions include 7% of UK and Canada-based Reddit users, and 4% of Australians on the website.

How much do Redditors make?

There’s a certain prejudice toward Reddit users, with a popular belief being that most of them don’t have much else to do, meaning they either don’t have a job or it’s not the most lucrative one. The findings in the study, however, manage to paint a different picture.

26% have +$75,000 annual income;

20% have $50,000 – $75,000 annual income;

17% have $30,000 – $50,000 annual income;

10% have less than $30,000 annual income.

Thus, it is fair to say that the stereotype doesn’t necessarily describe most Reddit users.

To sum up