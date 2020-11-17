Starting Up a Business in 6 Key Steps

In the US, small businesses generate more than 53% of all sales.

Small businesses are the backbone of most economies. Starting your own business gives you the flexibility and freedom that comes with being your own boss.

But starting a successful business doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to build a company from the ground up.

Here are 6 important steps to follow when starting up a business.

1. Research Business Ideas

Before you can begin setting up your business, you need to do adequate research into the type of business you want to start.

Think about your existing skills and experience and how this can help you develop a successful business. Once you have an idea, do some market research to find out whether it’s viable.

Think about your audience and their needs. Then look at your competitors and think about how you can beat them.

2. Secure Funding

Starting a business requires capital. If you don’t have money to invest right away, you’ll need to think of other ways to fund your operation.

Some of the expenses involved in setting up a business include office rental, equipment, production, transportation, and more.

There are different ways to fund your business such as crowdfunding, angel investors, and taking out a business loan. There are advantages and disadvantages to each so choose wisely.

3. Choose a Name

One of the most important aspects of any business is the name. Before you choose a name, think about your target audience. What would interest them? What kind of name aligns with their values?

Your business name should appeal to your target audience but it also needs to capture the essence of your brand. Think of the message you want to portray when people see your business for the first time.

Spend time brainstorming different names until you find one you’re happy with.

4. Register Your Business

The next step is to make your business official.

You’ll either need a business license or permit to operate legally. The exact requirements for registering your business will vary depending on where you reside.

Want more information? The folks at paystubs have written some helpful articles about business logistics.

If you need help, hire an accountant who’s familiar with your local tax laws to help you register your business.

5. Establish an Online Presence

Did you know that most internet users spend more than a quarter of their lives surfing the web? if your business doesn’t have a website, you’re missing out on leads.

Having a website establishes credibility with your customers and gives you an opportunity to showcase more information about your brand.

If you have a website you can launch online marketing campaigns to help secure customers and grow your company.

6. Grow Your Operation

In order to grow your business, you need a solid marketing strategy.

Start with SEO and optimize your website for search engines. Then learn about the different paid advertising options, such as Google Ads. Google offers a pay per click (PPC) advertising service to help your website get more exposure.

Make sure to integrate Google Analytics into your site so you can monitor your traffic. Hiring employees to do specific tasks (such as digital marketing) will go along way towards helping you grow your company.

Advice For Starting Up a Business

Exciting. Challenging. Scary.

This is how it feels when you’re starting up a business. But you can make the process easier by following these helpful steps.

Find out what challenges lie ahead by doing adequate research into your target market. Choose a name that captures the essence of your company and build a solid online presence. Develop a marketing strategy to acquire new customers and slowly grow your team.

