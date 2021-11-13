South Africa Casinos: 6 Best Online Casinos in SA

Have you been looking for the finest online casino in South Africa? Look no further, because our expert review staff has compiled a list of the best online casino sites in South Africa for players. By putting all of the South African online casinos through our vetting process, we were able to identify the best and worst ones. We focused on the following key areas evaluation:

Whether the casino allows ZAR deposits is a good first step in determining whether you may play there. Nobody wants to deal with currency conversion fees, so this needs to be verified.

Discovering whether new casino bonuses and deals are worthwhile. Always keep in mind that not all casino incentives are created equal.

Determining whether or not a casino is safe to use. Nobody wants their personal information stolen, which is why we only suggest trustworthy SA online gambling sites.

Best Casinos in South Africa: Quick Look

Casino Bonus Editor’s Notes Score 🥇

Play Ojo 100% up to R 1,500 + 50 Free Spins Selection of over 450+ games

Best choice for South African players

Fast, secure payments

Generous deposit bonus 98% 🥈

Yebo 150% up to R2,250 + 50 free spins Generous welcome bonus

Multiple payment methods

Reputable software providers

24/7 Live Support 97% 🥉

Casino Tropez 100% up to R 1,000 Daily tournaments

Intuitive live dealer games

Personalized VIP rewards

Mobile friendly 95% Genesis 100% up to R1,500 + 300 FS on Starburst. Crypto friendly

High-quality video slots

Mobile friendly

24/7 customer service 93% Europa Casino 100% up to R1000 User-friendly

Generous welcome bonuses

Crypto friendly 93% Mansion Casino 100% up to R750 The free play mode is available

24/7 Customer support

Compatible with multiple devices 92%

South African Online Casino: Ranking Methodology

The legal status of the country makes it difficult to locate internet casinos in South Africa where you can play gambling games securely and lawfully. While you may simply Google “casino” in other countries and be confident that it is licensed by the government, here you must trust your instincts. We’ve compiled a list of the top South African online casinos that satisfy all of the necessary criteria and will surprise you with high-quality gaming and big payouts for those who aren’t into predicting outcomes when it comes to risking real money.

Only the best South African online casinos made it to this page, after being thoroughly examined by our team. It’s still unclear? Here are five reasons to play at one of SlotsUp’s South African casino online selection:

Security

Before the South Africa online casino appears in the list, the experts verify its license status to ensure that it is secure and dependable. Even though the South African casinos on-line cannot be regulated by the government, they must be authorized by international organizations includingthe UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and so on. The ZAR online casino’s gaming license verifies that it is reputable and that you will receive your wins in full measure regardless of what happens.

High-quality

When picking a casino from our list, you may rest assured that you are playing in South Africa’s finest online casino. We pay close attention to the quality of the gaming websites listed on this page, whether it’s the user interface, operation speed, or betting alternatives. The South Africa-friendly online casinos will surprise you with their outstanding performance when it comes to user experience, operation speed, or betting choices.

Games choice

We want our readers to be able to play as many casino games as they choose, so we only list South Africa accepted online casinos with good game lists. The best 10 South African online casinos provide you the option of playing hundreds of different games, ranging from card games like poker or blackjack to modern online slots from the world’s top suppliers such as IGT, NetEnt, Novomatic, Thunderkick, and others. The latest online casinos in South Africa also provide mobile-friendly games that you may play on your smartphone or tablet.

Special offers

Gamblers of all levels and novices are familiar with the concept that there is something more exciting than a lengthy list of gaming titles – a casino bonus! And, from the SlotsUp list of top South African online casinos, they have a lot to brag about. Each online casino in South Africa will give you a welcome bonus of double your first deposit, as well as free spins for video slots and a modest but pleasant no-deposit bonus to try out the newest South Africa casino games online. We try to stay in touch with the top 10 online casinos in South Africa to let you know about any new bonuses and special deals, so don’t forget to check the related SlotsUp page from time to time.

Banking options

For your convenience, almost every South Africa best online casino on this page allows you to deposit and withdraw money in a variety of ways, including PayPal, credit cards, pre-paid alternatives, and so on. The greatest paying online casino in South Africa will also allow you to make deposits in various international currencies. As a result, when you play an internet casino in South Africa , you may choose the most comfortable approach to handle your gaming funds.

With SlotsUp’s list of South African-friendly casinos, you may play in the best online casino for South Africans like Springbook, Punt, or Mansion Casino without any limitations. We try to keep the online casino games accessible to everyone since we enjoy gambling and want it to be available across the world. If you don’t feel confident betting with real money in the greatest online casino South Africa, you may play free slots and other casino games from SlotsUp for fun.

Online Gambling Laws and Regulations in South Africa

Even though the best online gambling sites in South Africa are still available to the players, it’s still good to know the South African online gambling laws at least to understand what you are dealing with and what risks there might be while gambling online in South Africa. Here are the most frequent questions concerning the online gambling industry South Africa generally and the online gambling law in South Africa particularly.

Is online gambling allowed in South Africa?

The answer is no. In South Africa, online gambling is not legal, and both casino owners and gamers making wagers in the country’s online casinos are fined. At the same time, there have been just a few instances when players were fined for playing in an actual money online casino in South Africa. There are no official South African online casinos, but many offshore casinos enable nationals to place bets.

Are there any gambling activities allowed by the online gambling South Africa legislation?

Despite the country’s strict internet gaming regulations, there are still things that are legal in South Africa when it comes to online casinos. Online sports betting is permitted and lawful, and you can place your sports wagers on websites with a license from the South African government. The South African National Lottery is also legal under the supervision of the regulatory body for internet gambling in South Africa.

Who regulates safe online gambling in South Africa?

The National Gambling Board of South Africa is the country’s main gambling regulator. The Board has the authority to grant licenses to land-based casinos and is in charge of all other gambling activities in the country.

What is the legal online gambling age in South Africa?

To play land-based casinos in South Africa and place real money bets in genuine online casinos, you must be at least 18 years old.

In a nutshell, betting in South Africa is not permitted, but you may still place bets at reputable online casinos outside of the country. To keep your money and personal information secure, choose a safe online casino from the list on SlotsUp to have the greatest gaming experience possible.

Most Popular Online Casino Games in SA

Playing at outstanding online casinos has grown increasingly popular in recent years. With the added convenience of course, online casino games in South Africa provide players with the same excitement as they would have if they went to a land-based casino.

The popularity of online gaming in South Africa is due to the growth of Rand (ZAR) internet casinos. Gamblers don’t have to travel to Johannesburg, Pretoria, or Cape Town to play the state’s best SA online slots, scratch cards, and table games — just a few examples. They can play casino games for free or for real money at an online real money casino in South Africa.

The good news is that online gamblers may now play free online slots and table games on their desktop, smartphone, or tablet devices thanks to the introduction of mobile compatible versions.

Online Roulette

Online roulette is a game of chance played with a revolving wheel and a little ball. The roulette wheel has red and black pockets as well as a green pocket (two green compartments in American roulette). In this table game, players must wager on the number or numbers they believe the ball will fall on after a spin when betting online.

Online roulette is essentially identical to brick-and-mortar casino roulette, with the exception that it may be played at online gambling websites.

Online Craps

Shifting the bet is called “crapping,” and it’s when a player eliminates his or her original wager and replaces it with another wager. The gambler throws the two dice on a craps table and predicts the outcome of the roll. Craps is sometimes known as “shooting dice.” According to legend, craps originated from a game called “hazard.”

Online Baccarat

Baccarat is a card game that may be played online, in which the objective for players is to have a card hand as close to 9 as possible without going over it. Baccarat has long been a favorite among South African gamblers when it comes to online gaming.

A hand in baccarat consists of two or three cards. The bet is won by the player with the hand that is closest to 9. In live dealer baccarat, the objective is for the player to defeat the dealer, whether it’s a computer game or a live dealer game.

Online Poker

Poker is a popular game of chance. Pungent punters bet their money on online poker, and the winner is the player with the best hand. The gambler competes against the dealer, who is represented by online casino software.

Live dealer casino visitors can, however, play live dealer poker games against an actual dealer in real time at online casinos. Gaming software suppliers for virtual casinos include Playtech, International Game Technology (IGT), and Microgaming.

At the top online casino websites in South Africa, you’ll discover an exciting interactive gaming experience and great entertainment. So why not play poker right now at the finest internet casinos in South Africa?

Online Slots

The most common and popular casino games in South Africa are slot machines. Online slots, or fruit machines, puggy, poker machine, the slots and pokies, and puggy are all terms used to describe gambling games in which punters wager money and turn the reels hoping to win by matching symbols on the same payline.

The first slots machine was created by Fey. Playing online slots in South Africa today is a quick and easy method to gamble using the internet, and it may be quite profitable.

The most popular South African online slots with real money are three-reel and five-reel slot machines. Playing one’s favorite three-reel or five-reel slots at an excellent real money online casino is a fantastic way to win big. Online casino lovers can even earn significant amounts of money playing progressive jackpot online slots games.

Online Blackjack

Online blackjack is a casino table game in which players wager money. Players enjoy wagering money on this game, and it is classified as a casino table game. The goal of playing online blackjack is to achieve the best card hand possible without going over 21.

Playing blackjack online is more engaging than playing in a land-based casino because the player gambles against the dealer. Although live dealer casinos allow gamblers to play against a croupier in real time, the dealer is generally represented by top-rated online casinos’ software.

At the greatest South Africa online casinos, South Africans may enjoy a variety of different types of internet blackjack.

Expect to find the greatest blackjack games at one of the top online casinos for South African gamers, such as Springbok Casino, Yebo Casino, Punt Casino, and Thunderbolt Casino. These are the best online casino sites in South Africa.

Online Lottery

The lottery is the most popular South African gambling game, with over 100 million people playing on a regular basis. Online lottery enables players to purchase lottery tickets from the comfort of their own homes. This is similar to how traditional lotteries are conducted. The primary distinction is that these tickets must be purchased online.

When playing online lottery, you stand a chance of winning life-changing jackpots because of big prize pools. South African punters can also play lottery-style gambling games such as bingo, keno, and scratch cards online.

Best South Africa Casinos FAQs

What is the best online casino in South Africa?

This is a difficult question to answer due to the fact that it does not stay the same for long. With sites frequently updating their incentives and game libraries in order to be more attractive to players and/or specific countries, the online gambling business is extremely competitive. Keep coming back to our website and looking at our recommended casinos for the most up-to-date information.

Which are the most popular online casino games in SA?

Slot machines are just as popular in South Africa as anywhere else, and most South Africans can’t get enough of them. There are hundreds of online slot games to choose from, leaving players with a plethora of options. Aside from that, table games including roulette and blackjack have shown to be quite popular, as has poker. If these aren’t your cup of tea, don’t worry; there are lots of different casino games accessible via the internet.

What are the safest online casinos?

The casinos recommended on this page are the safest in South Africa. All casinos featured have been evaluated and certified to assure that they are safe as well as licensed and regulated by competent authorities. When gamers play at one of the above-mentioned casinos, they may rest confident in the knowledge that they will have a positive gaming experience.

Do online casinos cheat?

The answer is no. At least, if you play at a casino that is licensed and regulated by competent authorities. Only play at casinos that have their games tested for fairness on a regular basis, such as Technical Services Testing (TST).

Does Anyone Win On Online Slots?

Yes, they do. Many players have won large cash prizes playing online slot machines. We recommend playing games with a high payout rate and avoiding progressive jackpots since they may be prohibitively expensive to play and difficult to win.

Do I have to play casino games online for real money?

No, you don’t. All reputable online casinos provide South African customers with the opportunity to play games free of charge. We actually advise that players in SA try out games for free before committing real money. This way, you may learn how it works before losing real money through no fault of your own.

Are Online Casino Winnings Taxable?

You won’t have to pay any taxes on your earnings if you play gambling games or bet online, as all profits made in this manner are currently exempt from taxes in South Africa.

The government of South Africa requires all gambling businesses licensed within the country to pay taxes, and those located offshore and in other countries will be assessed tax in the nation where they are both authorized and based. No matter how much money you win while playing online, you will not have to pay any taxes on your profits.

Can I Play Blackjack Games Online?

When you play at an online casino, any type of casino game you’ve ever played in a land-based casino may be found. In fact, there are frequently many more distinct game versions accessible on internet casino sites than there are in actual bricks-and-mortar casinos. So, if you enjoy playing real money Blackjack games, for example, there will be dozens of different variations that you can access and play online.

Is There A Minimum Legal Age To Gamble In South Africa?

To gamble lawfully in South Africa, you must be at least 18 years old. It is prohibited to gamble in South Africa if you are under the age of 18, and all sites and locations that provide any sort of gambling services or games of chance must always verify that everyone who uses them is over the age of 18. If you are over the age of 18 but do not have copies of your identification papers on hand, you will be prevented from playing or betting until such a time that you can.

How Do I Fund Online Casino Accounts?

Players in South Africa have a lot of different alternatives for how to finance an online casino account, debit and credit cards can be used, and there are several diverse web wallets that may be utilized not only to send money into an online casino account but also to receive any profits made back to you from an internet casino site.