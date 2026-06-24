Myth: A successful product launch is the hardest engineering milestone.

Reality, according to Softalium Limited: The launch is the easy part. What comes next is what determines whether the product is going to be operating reliably twelve months later.

This article is a myth-busting walk-through of the assumptions that Softalium Limited’s team keeps encountering on QA and DevOps engagements. The pattern is consistent enough that it is worth laying out in this format. Each section takes a common belief about post-launch stability, explains why it falls apart in practice, and offers what Softalium sees instead.

Myth 1: “If the launch goes well, the product is stable”

Launch-day stability and long-term stability are different problems. A clean launch usually means the team rehearsed the launch. It does not mean the product will behave well over three months of accumulated user behavior, irregular usage patterns, and the small changes pushed out in weekly releases.

What the Softalium team has actually observed:

Products that launch flawlessly often hit their first real stability problems somewhere between weeks six and twelve, when usage patterns the team did not anticipate start showing up

The problems are rarely about the core functionality. They are about edge cases that were known to the team but were classified as “low priority” before launch

The cost of fixing these problems after the fact is roughly an order of magnitude higher than the cost of addressing them before launch

The reframe Softalium Limited suggests is treating launch as one milestone in a longer reliability program, rather than as the goal of the program.

Myth 2: “Automated tests cover us”

Experts note that automated test coverage is necessary, but the way it is usually talked about misses the point. The question is not whether the test suite exists. The question is whether the test suite is testing the things that actually matter in production.

A few things Softalium tends to find when auditing test suites:

High coverage numbers that hide the fact that most of the coverage is on stable, low-risk code paths

Critical user flows that have only superficial tests, because they were difficult to set up, and the team ran out of time

Tests that were written against the original specification and have not been updated as the product evolved

The right measure is not test coverage on its own. The right measure is the ratio of the parts of the system that change frequently to the parts of those parts protected by reliable tests. That ratio predicts whether a release will introduce a regression. It is also where Softalium Limited’s vision of AI use cases comes in: AI can widen coverage quickly, but human validation still decides whether the tests reflect what actually matters in production.

Myth 3: “We will set up monitoring after we have something to monitor”

This is one of the more common myths Softalium runs into. The reasoning sounds practical. Why invest in monitoring infrastructure before the product is generating data? The problem, in Softalium’s view, is that the monitoring infrastructure is also the thing that tells the team what “normal” looks like for the product. Without a baseline established during the first weeks of operation, every alert that fires later on requires a manual judgment call about whether the behavior is actually a problem.

Companies that benefit most from information-led, brand-led content are those that treat the user journey as a connected system rather than a chain of departmental outputs. The same logic applies to the technical side of the product. Monitoring is not a separate function bolted onto a live system. It is part of how the system is designed.

According to the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 from IBM and Ponemon, organizations that use AI and automation extensively in their security operations reduce the time to identify and contain a breach by an average of 80 days compared to those that do not. The same dynamic applies to ordinary operational incidents. Monitoring infrastructure set up early makes the 80-day difference possible. Monitoring infrastructure that was bolted on later usually does not.

Myth 4: “DevOps is a team, not a practice”

Experts point out that one of the most damaging organizational assumptions is treating DevOps as a job title that lives on an org chart, rather than as a set of practices that the whole engineering function shares. When DevOps is a team, the team becomes a bottleneck. Releases get queued. Infrastructure changes pile up. The people who know the product best are not the people who can ship the changes.

The Softalium team’s preference is for DevOps capabilities to be distributed across the people who are building the product, with a smaller central group responsible for the underlying platform and the shared standards. The distinction is sometimes called “platform engineering” in current literature, but the underlying principle has been around for longer than the label.

Myth 5: “We can fix the documentation later”

This is the myth that Softalium Limited treats with the most skepticism. The reason is straightforward. Documentation that is written after the fact almost never recovers the context that was lost when the original decisions were made. The team that wrote the code knew why a particular trade-off was chosen. Six months later, that knowledge is in the heads of two engineers, one of whom has left the company.

The Softalium team’s recommendation is that documentation be treated as part of the engineering work, not as a separate task to be batched later. The minimum bar is that every non-trivial decision in the architecture has at least a short note explaining what was considered and why the current choice was made. This sounds obvious. It is rarely done.

What stability actually requires

The five myths above point to the same underlying issue. Stability is not a property a product acquires once and keeps forever. It is a property the team has to maintain through deliberate practice, on a release-by-release basis. According to Softalium Limited, the companies that get this right tend to have three things in common:

They treat the period after launch with at least as much attention as the period before launch They invest in monitoring and documentation early, even when it feels premature They distribute reliability practices across the whole engineering function rather than concentrating them in a single team

The team believes the underlying principle is simple, even if the practice is not. A stable product is a product whose team has decided, on a structural level, that stability is worth the work it requires. The company continues to argue that this decision shows up in the small daily choices the team makes, not in any single architectural pattern or any specific tool. That is the perspective Softalium Limited keeps returning to.

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