Locksmiths are crucial when you have lost your keys or in the event that your keys were stolen. There are many situations that require a locksmith.

Lost keys Stolen keys Damaged locks Moving into a new apartment or house Accidentally locking yourself out

However, locksmiths can much more than the above. If you’re looking to upgrade your security system and install a smart lock, a locksmith in Hollywood, FL can do that, too. Read on to find out what exactly we can do for you when we install a smart lock in your home.

Security System and Smart Locks

If losing your keys is always an issue, consider upgrading your security system to smart locks. Smart locks use Wi-Fi connectivity or a Bluetooth-enabled device to open and lock your doors. You can set up your locks to open and close via fingerprint scanning, codes, or via your voice command.

Fingerprint Scanning

When you have one of our locksmiths install a smart lock, you can ask for a smart lock that stores more than one fingerprint. In fact, if you plan on using a smart lock for your business, you can find smart locks that store up to 95 fingerprints. Additional guests can use a standard key or a code.

Voice Commands

If you prefer using a voice command, you can use your voice or have Alexa or Siri open your door. Remember that smart locks won’t open your lock with just a voice. The voice will need to say the custom pin number that you’ve created.

Controlling Smart Locks With Wi-Fi Connectivity

If you have one of our locksmiths set up your smart lock with Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll be able to control your locks with your smartphone. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll be able to keep logs to see who is entering and leaving your home. You can lock your door remotely if you forgot to lock it while on the premises. And if someone should try to illegally enter your home, you’ll get an alert on your smartphone. This gives you control of your premises.

Having control remotely over your locks doesn’t just keep you safer, it can be convenient, too. You can allow a family member in when you’re not around. People don’t have to wait on your doorstep until you get home, for example.

The Benefits of Upgrading Your Security System

With technology that’s always improving, it’s important to upgrade the technology in your home as well. Upgrading to a better security system and installing smart locks is hugely beneficial. Some benefits include:

Customized Versions

When you have our locksmiths install a smart lock in your home or business, we can customize a lock just for your needs. You can have a combination of a voice command and fingerprint scanning, or you can choose fingerprint scanning and codes. As a backup, you can also have a traditional key. If you have children who don’t have a smartphone, you can give them their own codes to use.

Don’t Need Spare Keys

For those wishing to do away with keys forever, a smart lock gives you the opportunity to do just that. It’s easy to lose your key or misplace it. Losing your key makes it easy for others to find it and break into your home. With a smart lock, you won’t have spare keys lying around.

Convenient if You Host Guests Often

If you tend to rent out your home for days or weeks at a time, having a smart lock means you can give temporary codes to guests staying for a week or so. Once the guest is no longer there, you can delete that code. This kind of security system prevents someone from receiving a key and then going off and making a copy. You don’t have to change your locks every time you have new guests. You simply have to erase their code.

The Disadvantages of a Smart Lock

Having our locksmiths upgrade your security system offers far more advantages than disadvantages. However, there are a couple of factors that you need to take into consideration. One is that smart locks rely on Wi-Fi connectivity or are Blue-tooth enabled. If you are having problems connecting, you may have trouble accessing your home. It’s a good idea, then, to have a backup method to access your home.

Smart locks do cost more than a traditional lock and key system, so be sure this is what you’d like to have before you make the investment. Finally, hackers may find a way to hack into your smart lock system. Make sure to keep your passwords and codes hidden.

When you need a professional locksmith in Hollywood, FL to install a security system with a smart lock, contact A&B Locksmith Auto. We provide residential, commercial, and car locksmith services.