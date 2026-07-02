Minor scratches and dents are common, especially in busy parking areas, narrow lanes and regular city traffic. While the damage may look small, deciding whether to file a claim needs careful thought.

You should compare the repair cost, policy terms, deductible amount and possible effect on your claim history. A practical decision can help you manage the repair without affecting future benefits unnecessarily.

Does Car Insurance Cover Minor Scratches and Dents

A comprehensive car insurance policy may cover accidental damage to your own vehicle, including scratches and dents, subject to policy terms and claim assessment. The insurer checks how the damage happened, whether it falls under covered events and what documents are needed.

A basic third-party policy works differently. It covers legal liability if your vehicle causes injury, death or property damage to someone else. It does not pay for cosmetic repairs to your own car.

Should You File an Insurance Claim for Minor Damage

You should file a claim only when the benefit is higher than the practical cost of claiming. A minor scratch may look irritating, but the repair bill may be lower than the amount you lose through deductible payment or NCB impact.

For small paint marks, light scratches or surface-level dents, it is better to get a repair estimate from a trusted garage first. If the cost is manageable, paying directly may be a simpler and more practical option.

Factors to Consider before Filing a Claim

Before filing a claim, compare the repair cost, policy terms and possible impact on your future benefits.

Repair Cost vs Deductible Amount

Every claim may include a compulsory deductible, and some policies may also have a voluntary deductible. This is the amount you pay from your side. If the repair estimate is close to this amount, filing a claim may not help much. Check the deductible in your policy schedule before raising a claim.

Impact on No Claim Bonus

No-claim bonus is a renewal benefit for claim free policy years. If you file your own damage claim, your NCB may be affected unless you have a relevant protection add-on. This is why car owners avoid claims for minor scratches. A small repair today may reduce a renewal benefit later, depending on policy terms.

Effect on Future Premiums

Your claim record may be considered during renewal. A single small claim may not always create a major change, but repeated claims can affect how your risk profile is viewed. Premiums depend on vehicle age, location, cover type, add-ons and past claims. Avoid unnecessary claims for very small repairs.

Out-of-Pocket Repair Expenses

Paying for minor repairs directly can be practical when the amount is affordable and the damage is only cosmetic. It may also save time because you do not need forms, inspections and approvals. Do not ignore dents near sensors, lights, tyres, doors or the boot. These areas should be checked properly.

Frequency of Previous Claims

If you have already made claims in the same policy period, think carefully before filing another one for a small scratch. Too many claims can create issues at renewal and may make insurers review usage more closely.

When a Claim Can Be Useful

A claim can be useful when the damage is costly, affects important parts or involves another person’s vehicle or property.

High Repair Costs

Filing a claim may be reasonable when the repair estimate is high compared with the deductible and possible NCB impact. Panel replacement, deep dents, repainting of multiple areas or premium parts can be expensive.

Damage Involving Multiple Parts

If the incident has affected the bumper, headlamp, mirror, door, camera or sensor area, do not assume it is only cosmetic. A claim may help when several parts need repair or replacement.

Third Party Property Damage

If your car damages another vehicle, wall, gate or any other property, inform the insurer. A third party car insurance claim may become relevant, as it deals with liability towards others as per law and policy terms.

Vandalism or Hit-And-Run Incidents

If your parked car is scratched deliberately or damaged by an unknown vehicle, take photographs, note the location and inform the insurer. In some cases, a police report may be required. Follow the claim process before major repairs.

Final Thoughts

File a claim for minor scratches and dents only after comparing the repair cost, deductible, NCB impact and policy coverage. If the repair amount is small and there is no third-party issue, paying directly may be practical.

If the damage is costly, involves multiple parts or creates liability towards another person’s property, filing a claim can be the better route. Read your policy wording before deciding.