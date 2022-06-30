Fans with a pre-purchased Seattle Mariners parking pass shouldn’t find difficulty finding a spot at the parking lots while seeing the Mariners games. Thousands are preparing to watch the upcoming games and see whether the team has what it takes to reach the postseason. We advise getting a prepaid pass if you don’t want to miss out on a good parking spot.

How To Buy Seattle Mariners Parking

Buy them here > Seattle Mariners Parking

Or

Buy them here > Seattle Mariners Parking Pass

The team came into being as an MLB expansion franchise in 1977. They play as an AL West division member and have secured three division championships to date. Take care of your parking tickets now, and don’t miss a single moment of the next Mariners games! Everyone is expecting to see packed venues and parking lots this season, but you don’t have to worry about getting the farthest spot if you book your tickets soon.

Fans planning to see the Mariners’ home games need to secure a Seattle Mariners parking pass at T-Mobile Park located at 1250 First Avenue South, Seattle, Washington. The ballpark accommodates 47,929 during baseball games and is one of the most visited ballparks during the MLB season. So don’t waste any time if you want to secure a spot in the official parking lots close to the park.

Those who want to drive themselves to the venue can find several parking lots surrounding it, including the Mariners Garage, Union Station Garage, and Lumen Field Garage. If you don’t, you can find various transportation services to conveniently help you get to the stadium. The Stadium Station, King Street Station, and International District or Chinatown Station are only ten minutes away from the T-Mobile Park.

Mariners Garage is located at 301-337 Edgar Martinez Dr. S and is the closest option to the Mariners ballpark. It opens at 7 in the morning and offers reserved parking for cars and motorcycles. If you wish to secure a parking spot here, you have to get a prepaid parking pass, as it is one of the most preferred spaces in the venue.

Those bringing their EVs and requiring an EV charging station can go to Occidental Avenue and Edgar Martinez Drive. Other parking structures that offer charging stations are Lumen Field Garage, Home Plate Center, and Center Garage.

Located at 820 4th Ave South, the Union Station Garage might be the most suitable option for fans looking for cheap parking at the ballpark. And if you’re bringing a limo, RV, or an oversized vehicle, you can head to Lumen Field Parking Garage at S Royal Brougham Way to find suitable Seattle Mariners parking spaces.

When it comes to tailgating, the venue doesn’t permit it. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have similar fun! You can venture to the nearby bars and restaurants with your friends to grab a drink and snack before and after the games. We recommend Hooverville Bar, 13 Coins Seattle, Sluggers, Jimmy’s On First, and Paseo.

ADA parking at the Mariners parking lots is accessible on a first-come, first-served basis. You can call 206-0346-4001 or resort to an online ticketing platform to reserve a spot in advance. Everyone looking for an accessible parking space should display a valid license plate, placard, or permit at the lots.

Some fans prefer on-street Seattle Mariners parking to cut costs. If you’re looking for the same, you should know that leaving for the venue hours ahead of the game is crucial, especially during big matches, as these spaces fill up quickly. Ensure to go through all the parking signs on the road to avoid a parking ticket and spoiling the experience. That being said, booking a parking pass in advance is the surest way to get a spot near the venue. You don’t have to worry about spending a lot of money as many parking lots are available at reasonable prices.

Whether you prefer Seattle Mariners garage parking, VIP, general, or open-air parking, there are many options to pick from unless you’re too late. The parking rates vary from one facility to another and the game type. While Seattle Mariners club parking and VIP/valet parking are the most expensive options, you wouldn’t mind paying the extra bucks once you get to relish the various benefits they come with.

You can find Seattle Mariners parking passes for all surrounding parking structures online. All you have to do is turn on your computer and check out some reliable websites to make sure that you’re getting the best-priced options. Mariners games are always heavily-attended. If you’ve booked your seats at a particular upcoming game, you wouldn’t want to waste time getting your parking passes too.

Although all games are popular, there are some matchups that draw even bigger crowds. Get your parking passes quickly online if you’re planning to watch a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Angels.

The arrival of the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, and Oakland Athletics also draws thousands of enthusiasts. Take a look at the team’s scheduled events if you haven’t decided which game to attend yet. You’ll surely find a matchup that excites you!

Seattle Mariners VIP Parking

Booking a Seattle Mariners VIP parking ticket might be the answer to all your worries when it comes to parking. One of the advantages of getting VIP parking tickets is you will have a reserved space close to the stadium, no matter when you arrive at the venue. You might also get to enjoy luxurious valet services. So check them out and book one as soon as possible.

How Much Does Seattle Mariners VIP Parking Cost?

Seattle Mariners VIP parking passes are available at a starting price of $40. The prices are subject to change and can vary from one game to another depending on the day of the week, the Mariners’ opponent, and more factors. But you don’t need to worry about spending any money unnecessarily if you compare and purchase the pass from the most affordable site.