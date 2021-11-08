Saviour for SMEs: 10 Trustworthy Custom Development Companies

Turn your online business vision into a well-engineered product!

Introduction

If there’s one thing today any business needs to run smoothly and efficiently, it’s automation. To deliver a truly outstanding software experience, these customised software solutions need to have a credible team of highly-skilled software developers that keeps track of emerging technologies, languages and platforms in the software industry.

In simple terms, custom software development is the designing of software applications for a definite user or set of users within an association. It involves ordering, development, and release of a software product that is custom-made to a single detailed unit.

By partnering with the right custom software development company, it ensures that your product will meet its desired business objectives. The software development market a few years back looks completely different today. It’s now moving at a skyrocketing, breakneck speed with frequently changing trends, emerging cutting edge technologies, high-tech innovations, top-notch talent, and so on. With the multitude of companies that offer custom software development services, it can be difficult to ascertain which company will deliver precise results befitting your business goals.

For brands to stay relevant, businesses nowadays are eagerly accepting changing trends of the digital market, and software development companies are an aid to it. One of the most popular ones is custom app development.

To save yourself the time and resources, here are some of the best ones on the market today:

1. Classic Informatics

Classic Informatics is a global web development company that offers complete web development solutions to businesses of all kinds. Working in close partnership with Google and Microsoft, the company has enabled startups, SMEs, and enterprises alike to lead the digital revolution shaping the industry today. They have a team of more than 200 developers working around the clock to make sure they deliver customer-centric technology solutions irrespective of your business requirements.

The company has expanded its offices across four locations – Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Sydney, and London. They also hire remote developers, build dedicated remote teams, or outsource a complete project to the firm for custom software development.

2. Icreon

Icreon is a top custom software company, which mainly focuses on developing enterprise-grade web, custom, and mobile technologies. They make software that reflects users and their requirements. They help businesses to grow their vision by emphasizing four pillars: transparency, innovation, creativity, and longevity.

The company helps industries to grow from top to bottom to initiate revolutions and renovations by providing personalized, process-driven digital resolutions for customers in the worldwide market.

3. FATbit Technologies

Based in India, FATbit Technologies (FATbit for short) is a custom software development company specialising in delivering value to the client through its customer-centric approach and implementation of Agile methodologies. Agile enhances customer involvement in the project and aims for rapid delivery of the product through iterative and incremental delivery of functionalities. They have a diverse team of 200+ expert professionals that follows a collaborative and cross-team approach to maximize innovation in the project.

Apart from custom software development, the company also offers a wide range of services that include mobile-first and responsive web solutions with intuitive UX/UI designs, data-driven marketing solutions, mobile application development conforming to the latest in technology and business consultation amongst others.

4. Intellecsoft

Intellectsoft is a custom software development and IT consulting company. They’ve worked with multiple Fortune 500 clients from all across the globe offering ERP software, mobile app development, IT consultation services, UI/UX design services.

The company has dedicated developer teams that look to provide digital disruptive services to the hospitality, healthcare, and insurance sectors among others. It has received recognition by featuring in the INC5000’s list of top 250 fastest growing private companies.

5. ELEKS

Having 1600+ multi-skilled specialists of in-house team and12 offices distributed in different cities across the world, Eleks is widely regarded as one of the top custom software development companies today. It is considered the best partner of choice for many of the world’s leading enterprises, SMEs, and startups. They help businesses accelerate their business values through custom software development, product design, QA, and consultancy services. They’ve famously delivered around 650+ end-to-end projects, 100+client accounts, and a net promoter score of 66.

6. A3Logics

Having offered their services in more than 69 countries for 17 years and counting, A3Logics have a skilled and expert team dedicated to leveraging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Big Data, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, etc. Since 2003, the company has been delivering top-quality services by delivering critical solutions and rigorously evolving through innovative delivery methods.

A3logics is a 17 years old custom software development company having 587+ clientele, completed 1285 projects, and serving in more than 69 countries.

7. OxAgile

One of the things OxAgile is best known for is its ability to deliver top of the line scalable software development. The company’s development process is powered by Agile which makes it both predictable and measurable. Around 1 bn users worldwide use software developed by Oxagile.

They offer AI-driven online video software, smart tech solutions for healthcare and telemedicine, fintech solutions to drive finance and banking, web development, tailored mobile apps, they provide quality products within the project time and at competitive prices.

8. ScienceSoft

Launched in 1989, ScienceSoft is a US-headquartered custom software development company that creates software for mid and large businesses in 30 industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, banking, telecoms, logistics, oil & gas, and education. They deliver software in frequent and quality releases and can provide L1-L3 applications and infrastructure support upon implementation.

The company also helps with continuous software solution maintenance and evolution, if required. They offer flexible cooperation models, ensure transparent service delivery, and take end-to-end responsibility for project outcomes.

9. Unified InfoTech

Unified Infotech is an award winning technology company working with global Enterprises, and SMEs. They famously provide end-to-end solutions for custom-tailored software, web and mobile apps. They help clients accelerate their business efficiency through the combination of smart planning, a design thinking approach, and the latest technologies.

Unified Infotech has been serving for the last 10 years and has delivered around 1500+ solutions. They own a team of 150+ dedicated professionals that convert your product idea into reality and deliver an inevitable digital experience to the users.

10. Intetics

Intetics uses a dedicated team of highly skilled and creative programmers to deliver custom software applications and mobile solutions, run software testing, perform in-depth product analysis and provide technology management, support, and expertise.

They achieve predictable and precise results due to transparency in relationships. After being in business for 24+ years in the market, they have delivered to 400+ clients from all across the globe.

Conclusion

With the digital revolution here today, custom software development is steadily on the rise. Companies require solutions that can fulfil their specific needs. Whether it’s an automation problem or a project management issue, a custom solution can solve all your particular requirements.