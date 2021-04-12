Why you should try custom cms development?

Most often, the custom cms development company has a lot of the benefits.

However, everyone is well aware of what and where the corresponding road is paved. And any wonderful idea can turn into problems for all its users.

Self-written content management system – paid or free CMS, written and maintained exclusively by one author-developer. Most often, such systems are offered by web design studios as a platform for creating a turnkey website.

There are free self-written systems on the market developed by individual enthusiasts.

The term “self-written CMS” means a mass product. Unique developments designed to solve “one-time” non-standard tasks are not analyzed.

Hard binding to one developer

Imagine a car that is designed in such a way that it can only be fueled with one type of fuel, which is sold by a single gas station in the city. At the same time, it goes without saying that this gas station is a one hundred percent monopolist.

The situation with self-written CMS looks exactly the same. By purchasing or installing a self-written system, the client is completely dependent on its developer. It is expressed in the following::

all developments, modifications and changes to the CMS are made only with the help of the author of the system;

changing the pricing policy or license to use the CMS is solely in the responsibility of the author;

further development of the system or refusal of further development depends solely on its author.

The user is limited in almost everything and cannot in any way influence the licensing or pricing policies. It’s after he ordered the creation of a turnkey website. Even in the case of concluding an agreement on the use of a paid self-written CMS. It is impossible to take into account all the points on the one hand. And on the other, the author himself will not agree to the points that regulate his activities. In a situation with free CMS – the system is generally delivered under the motto “as is”. It’s used at your own risk and for any errors or financial losses that have arisen during the operation. And the author is not responsible.

Security audit

The basis of any system is not beautiful design or convenient functionality, but safety. Agree, no one needs a CMS, even if it is hung with all sorts of “frills”, but which can be hacked by a first-year student of KPI.

Site security audit includes a detailed check of the site software for vulnerable elements. As part of the audit, a comprehensive analysis of the systems and subsystems of the site is carried out.

Low prevalence of the system

Almost everyone, even the most ardent opponents of Open Source, admit that user audit can to some extent replace professional security audit – thousands of programmers and developers who daily modify the system according to the needs of their clients will sooner or later find the potential threat that may exist in the system and add it will be sent to the bug tracker for subsequent correction by the official development team, or even more – they will simply send the ready-made solution themselves.

In the case of a paid self-written CMS from Fireart Studio, the number of such users is reduced to the author of the system, and free – to the author and a small group of “sympathizers” who use the system for their needs (most often on insignificant projects and not too actively).

Elaboration of the system architecture

Considering the fact that the elaboration of the system architecture is of direct and fundamental importance for the functioning of the system as a whole, this issue is one of the most important at the start of development. And the whole future fate of the development of the system depends on how well the elaboration was carried out.

System architecture design involves dividing the system into the largest components and making design decisions that, after making them, are difficult to change.

