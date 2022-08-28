Road Traffic Accidents: 4 Common Mistakes People Make

Nobody wants to be involved in a car accident. Unfortunately, they do happen. In the United Kingdom alone, there were over 1,700 fatal road accidents in 2017. Many factors, such as bad weather or poor road conditions, can contribute to an accident.

However, the most common cause is human error. Whether it’s speeding, not paying attention, or driving under the influence, drivers must be more careful on the roads. You might be entitled to compensation if you were in an accident that wasn’t your fault.

There are solicitors for personal injury that can help you claim back any losses you’ve incurred, such as medical expenses or lost earnings. Many factors contribute to road accidents, but driver error is the most common cause. Common mistakes drivers make include:

Driving Under the Influence

One of the most avoidable causes of accidents is drunk driving. Though it is illegal in many places, people continue to do it, often with devastating results. Drunk drivers put themselves and others at risk when they get behind the wheel after drinking.

People can do a few things to help prevent drunk driving, such as:

If you are drinking, find a designated driver who will stay sober for the evening.

Never let someone who has been drinking drive, even if they say they are okay to do so.

Finally, if you see someone driving erratically or recklessly, report them to the police.

Not wearing a seat belt

Not wearing a seat belt puts you and your passengers at risk in the event of an accident. Seat belts are designed to keep you restrained in your seat so you don’t get ejected from the vehicle or thrown around inside of it.

In some regions, it’s mandatory by law to wear a seatbelt while driving. But even if it’s not required in your state, it’s still a good idea to buckle up. The next time you get in your car, take a moment to put on your seatbelt—it could save your life.

Speeding

Speeding is when a driver drives faster than the posted speed limit or too fast for conditions. There are many reasons why people speed. Some people may be in a hurry to get to their destination. Others may not realise they are going over the speed limit. Whatever the reason, speeding is dangerous and puts everyone on the road at risk.

The minimum punishments for speeding are a £100 fine and 3 penalty points added to your license. If you accrue 12 or more penalty points within three years, your driving privileges may be suspended. Speeding is not worth the risk, so always drive within the posted speed limit and according to conditions.

Fatigued driving

Fatigued driving is a major contributor to accidents on the road and can often be avoided by taking simple precautions. If you’re tired behind the wheel, taking a break is important. Pull over at a rest or service station and take a short nap.

If you’re on a long road trip, make a plan and take turns driving with another person. And make sure you’re getting enough sleep before going on any journey.

Conclusion

When you’ve been in a road accident that wasn’t your fault, the last thing you want to do is make a mistake that could jeopardize your claim. Many people think they can handle their claims or that their insurance company will take care of everything.