If you enjoy real-money gambling in Australia, you might have noticed that Ricky Casino is frequently hailed as one of the best online casinos in the country, with players hailing online casino games and deposit bonuses on the site.

But is Ricky Casino legit? Is this a good online casino?

Let’s dive into our in-depth Ricky Casino review and find right out!

Ricky Casino Australia Pros:

AU$7,500 welcome package

550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5

Loads of progressive jackpots

About 2 dozen software providers

Live casino games are available

Thousands of online casino games

Regular casino bonuses (birthday bonus!)

Crypto payment methods

24/7 customer support

Daily tournaments

Ricky Casino Cons:

No phone support

No dedicated Ricky casino app

Best Ricky Casino Bonuses for Australian Players:

Ricky Casino Welcome Bonus Offer: The sign-up bonus offer at Ricky Casino applies to the first 10 deposits you make on the site. You can score up to AU$7,500 in bonus money and 550 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers 5 slot game.

The minimum deposit requirement is AU$30 and certain wagering requirements apply. You don’t need a Ricky casino bonus code to claim this offer.

With the sign-up bonus out of the way, let’s dive into our in-depth Ricky Casino review!

The Best Stand-Out Features of Ricky Casino Australia

Ricky Casino offers a great selection of AU online casino games, plenty of deposit bonuses and promotions, and supports cryptocurrency payments – making it a great option for Australian gambling fans.

Here are some of the best features that we discovered during our Ricky Casino review process:

Wide variety of games supported by top-quality software providers: One of the things we like best about Ricky Casino is the variety of online casino games on offer. There are several thousand different titles to choose from – with new games being added all the time!

Ricky Casino works with more than two dozen different software providers – including industry leaders like Red Tiger Gaming, Booming Games, Relax Gaming, and more. You can enjoy the best Bitcoin slots (Mega Moolah), table games (American Roulette!), lottery games, or live games. You’ll also find the best online scratchies here.

Great welcome package and other casino bonuses on offer: As we mentioned earlier in our Ricky Casino review, players can take advantage of a great welcome promo when they sign up and make their first deposit.

But that’s not all! Ricky Casino also offers regular reload bonuses, cashback offers, free spins, and more – giving you plenty of opportunities to top up your bankroll. The casino also has a VIP bonus scheme that offers exclusive rewards and benefits to loyal players.

Live games are available: If you’re looking to bring that retail casino vibe to your home, you’ll be happy to know that Ricky Casino offers a great selection of live casino games.

You can play classics like Roulette and Blackjack with real croupiers – or try your luck on game show-style games like Monopoly Live and Deal or No Deal.

Daily tournaments with cash prizes: Love a good tournament? You’re in luck! Ricky Casino runs regular tournaments where you can compete against other players for cash prizes. With buy-ins starting at just AU$1, these tournaments are great for players on a budget.

Cryptocurrency accepted: One of the things that makes Ricky Casino stand out from other top gambling sites is the fact that it accepts cryptocurrency payments. If you want to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or any other major cryptocurrency to fund your account, you can do so with ease.

24/7 customer support: If you have any problems while playing at Ricky Casino, you can rest assured that help is on hand. The casino’s customer assistance team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – so somebody will always be there to assist you. You can contact the support team via live chat or email.

Mobile-friendly: Although not the entire gaming catalogue is available in the mobile version, you can still enjoy hundreds of top-quality casino games on your smartphone or tablet. The mobile site is well-designed and easy to use – even if you’re not the most tech-savvy person in the world!

The platform is easy to navigate and you will be able to reach any site section in no more than a few clicks regardless of the device you are using to access the online casino.

Is Ricky Casino a Legit Australian Casino?

Yes, Ricky Casino is a legit gambling site that is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Control Board. This means that the site adheres to strict guidelines when it comes to player safety and security, fair gaming, and responsible gambling.

How to Sign Up to Ricky Casino Australia and Claim Your First Deposit Bonus?

Joining Ricky Casino and claiming some of the great bonuses on the site only takes about 3-4 minutes. Here’s how to do it step-by-step.

1st Step: Create Your Ricky Casino Account

Visit the Ricky Casino site and click the Create Account button in the top right corner. A registration form will pop up.

Enter your email, create a strong password, select your preferred currency or crypto payment method, and tick the box to confirm you are 18 or older.

Click Sign-Up.

2nd Step: Verify Your Ricky Casino Account

The casino will send a message to the e-mail address you provided.

Click the link or the button inside the message.

Your data is now verified and you can log in at the casino site.

3rd Step: Fund Your Account and claim the First Deposit Bonus

Head over to Ricky Casino’s cashier page and fund your account.

Make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement for the welcome bonus.

Claim the deposit bonus funds. You can now play your favourite games .

How Does Ricky Casino Treat Its Australian Players?

Ricky Casino offers a great experience to its Australian players. The site is available in English and it accepts Australian dollars as a currency.

Players can use a wide range of different payment methods to fund their accounts – including popular options like credit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency. Deposits are processed quickly and without any fees.

Withdrawals are also processed quickly and without any issues. The customer support team is very helpful and is available 24/7 via live chat and email, so somebody will always be there to assist you.

When it comes to KYC, the online casino will only ask for verification when you make a withdrawal. You will need to provide proof of identity and proof of address. The casino may also ask for additional documents if they deem it necessary.

The platform is encrypted using SSL technology, so you can rest assured that your personal and financial data is always safe.

Honest Ricky Casino Review: Australian Player’s Perspective

We will now dive into our in-depth review of the Ricky Casino. After establishing that the casino is fully licensed, regulated, and SSL encrypted, we ranked the gambling platform based on the usual set of benchmarks we apply when reviewing online casinos.

Read on to check out how well Ricky Casino has performed overall.

Ready, set, go!

Quality of Casino Games: 4.9/5

Ricky Casino offers a great selection of casino games from some of the best software providers in the industry. The games are all of high quality and they run smoothly on both desktop and mobile devices.

There is a good mix of different game types on offer – including slots, table games, jackpots, and live casino games. There is something to suit all types of players.

The only downside is that the casino does not offer any sports betting. But other than that, it is a great gambling site with a lot to offer.

We’re looking at thousands of pokies on the platform, packed with 6-figure jackpots and about two dozen software providers to choose from. Some of our favourites include Book Of Anime, Aztec Fire, and the mighty Buffalo Power Megaways.

Book Of Anime stood out from the crowd as an interesting 5-reel, medium-volatility slot boasting 10 paylines with 5,000x max wins. Among the software providers, the two companies that packed the biggest punch are Evolution Gaming and NetEnt.

The total prize pool exceeds 7 figures and we believe Aussie players shouldn’t miss it.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

Ricky Casino offers a great welcome bonus package for new players in Australia. You can claim up to AU$7,500 in bonus funds and 550 free spins in 10 tiers.

The fact that the welcome promo covers the first 10 deposits you make is a significant plus compared to other casinos because it allows you to effectively maximize the offer.

The wagering requirements are slightly above average but should still be doable. Here’s how the welcome promo works:

First deposit: 100% match bonus of up to AU$500 with 100 free spins

Second to tenth deposit: 50% match bonus of up to AU$500 with 50 free spins

Beyond the welcome promo, the site’s Tuesday bonus offers a 100% match deposit bonus of up to AU$150, while the Wednesday Free Spins boost delivers 200 free spins every Wednesday when you make a minimum deposit of AU$30.

There’s also a Friday Bonus that gives you a 50% match deposit bonus of up to AU$300 and a VIP Bonus, which is available to players who deposit at least AU$1,500 (AU$3,000 max).

Last but not least, there’s also a Birthday Bonus that offers a 125% bonus of up to AU$125.

Overall, the casino’s bonuses and promotions are extremely generous and give players plenty of value for their money.

Banking Methods & Withdrawal Speed: 4.35/5

Aussie players can handle their banking at the site using 18 payment methods. The site supports e-wallets like PayPal or Skrill and the list still covers a lot of ground, including credit cards and crypto.

Players can also use bank wire transfers to make withdrawals, but this will take a few days to process. The minimum deposit is AU$20 for all methods except bank transfers and Bitcoin. In terms of deposit limits, Visa and other credit cards are capped at $4,000, while Bitcoin goes up to 5 BTC.

Deposits are handled instantly and with zero fees regardless of the payment options that you decide to use, which is a significant plus in our book.

Note that bank transfers and MasterCard are not valid options for withdrawals. The casino itself recommends using cryptocurrency for the fastest transactions and the lowest fees.

Mobile Friendliness & Customer Support: 4.75/5

Ricky Casino is a mobile-friendly gambling site that works great on all devices, including Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. The site is optimized for mobile browsers and there’s no need to download any apps or software.

Not all games from the catalogue are available at Ricky Casino mobile but the selection is still more than adequate, especially if you’re into slots and table games.

The customer support team at Ricky Casino is available 24/7 via live chat and email. The live chat feature is particularly handy because it allows you to get in touch with a customer support agent within seconds and get the answers you need in real-time.

Phone communication is not an option and the online casino is not active on social media but the speed at which the support agents reply to emails is also commendable.

Final Ricky Casino Australia Review Score: 4.75/5

As you can see, Ricky Casino has scored the final rating of 4.75 out of 5.

Is Ricky Casino a good gambling site? Yes, it’s actually an excellent online casino!

Overall, Ricky Casino is a great gambling site for Australian players. The casino offers an impressive welcome bonus package, plenty of ongoing promotions, and a decent selection of games from some of the best software providers in the industry.

The banking options are pretty decent and cover all the basics, while customer support is always available via live chat and email.

The only downsides are the lack of phone support and the fact that not all games are available on mobile. But these are minor quibbles in the grand scheme of things.

If you’re looking for a top-notch gambling site, Ricky Casino is definitely worth checking out! We particularly recommend this place to fans of jackpots and slot games. But even if you’re into table games (blackjack, sic bo, roulette, etc.), you’ll still find plenty to keep you entertained.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up at Ricky Casino today and start racking up those wins!

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at Ricky Casino as an Australian Player?

Before joining Ricky Casino as an Australian player, there are a few things you should consider. We will sum up the essential points in a brief rundown below.

You need to be 18 or older and a resident of a non-restricted country. While the list of restricted countries is not a short one and includes the US and the United Kingdom, players from Australia, French Southern Territories, Cayman Islands, Saint Martin, and more countries are free to join.

No-deposit bonuses are currently not available at Ricky Casino. You will need to wager your deposit amount 50 times before cashing out.

You might need to go through a verification process before you can withdraw your winnings.

Wagering contributions vary depending on the games you play. This is how it goes: Video slots contribute 100%. Video poker games contribute 5% Roulette, card games (including blackjack), and poker games including Texas Hold’Em contribute 5%. Live casino games don’t contribute.



Best Ricky Casino Australia Bonuses Available Right Now

New players can claim up to AU$7,500 in welcome bonus money over the first 10 deposits on the site. The promo also includes 550 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers 5 game. The minimum deposit requirement is AU$30. Wagering requirements apply. Here’s how it works:

First deposit: 100% match bonus of up to AU$500 with 100 free spins

Second to tenth deposit: 50% match bonus of up to AU$500 with 50 free spins

100% match deposit bonus of up to AU$150 available once per week. The bonus duration is 3 days.

Meet the minimum deposit requirement of AU$30 and score 200 free spins every Wednesday. The promo is also valid for 3 days.

Every Friday, you can claim a 50% match deposit bonus of up to AU$300 with 3-day validity.

Depositing at least AU$1,500 (AU$3,000 max) opens to you the doors to the 30% Ricky Casino VIP bonus.

Depositing AU$250 grants you an AU$125 bonus, plain and simple.

Other Amazing Online Casinos in Australia Like Ricky Casino

While Ricky Casino is a good casino, we’re aware that other popular casinos on the web might be a better fit for your style of online gambling. If you’re looking for Ricky Casino alternatives, check out the full casino details below.

AU$3,000 welcome package

Half the welcome bonus applies to poker

Fantastic poker tournaments

Multi-million-dollar GTD for poker events

Excellent table games

Lower rollover requirements

Helpful Ignition Community forum

Accepts cryptocurrencies

If you’re into table games and wish Ricky Casino would offer a better poker selection, you can check out Ignition instead. This casino is the best BTC poker site in AU that offers a more poker-oriented approach to gambling than Ricky Casino, and even dedicates half of the AU$3,000 welcome package exclusively to poker.

On top of that, there are plentiful poker tournaments with multi-million-dollar GTDs, including the regular Monthly Milly tourney. If you’re not a fan of table games, you’ll find plenty to do here too. And on top of that, the 25x wagering requirements are half of what Ricky Casino offers.

The casino site accepts crypto. In fact, the welcome promo drops to AU$2,000 if you use fiat. Ignition is fully optimized for instant play from just about any mobile browser.

If you ever need assistance, the live chat is available 24/7, and you can also send the support team an email or dive into the on-site Ignition Community forum for a public discussion with fellow players or casino reps.

AU$5,000 welcome promo in 3 tiers

Aussie slang galore

100% Aussie-themed

Over 280 online pokies

Six-figure jackpot games

Crypto payment systems

Excellent customer support options

Mobile-friendly Aussie casino

Joe Fortune is a very Aussie-themed casino with all the slang you could hope for in an online gambling platform. You’ll find more than 280 of the best Australian online pokies here, along with six-figure jackpot games and table games like blackjack and roulette.

The casino’s AU$5,000 welcome bonus is also one of the most generous on our list. You can claim this in three tiers:

1st deposit: 200% match bonus of up to AU$2,000 + 30 free spins

2nd deposit: 65% match bonus of up to AU$1,000

3rd deposit: 100% match bonus of up to AU$2,000

The wagering requirements are also quite reasonable at 30x the bonus amount. Other Joe Fortune bonus codes are also up for grabs. If you’re looking for a more light-hearted online casino experience with plenty of bonuses and pokies, Joe Fortune Casino is definitely worth checking out.

The platform is 100% optimized for mobile users and you can get in touch with the customer support team around the clock via live chat, phone, email, or by diving into the forum section.

Over 1,000 casino games

Loads of crypto payment methods

Public live chat

Many games + sports betting options

5 BTC welcome promo in 4 tiers

Quality design, swift load times

Helpful support agents

Near-instant payouts

If you’re on the lookout for new casinos that support cryptocurrency transactions, look no further than BC Game.

This casino offers more than 700 pokies along with all the classics like blackjack and roulette. You can deposit and withdraw using methods like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and dozens of other cryptos.

What’s more, the casino offers a very generous 5 BTC welcome bonus in 4 tiers. The platform is designed for mobile users and you can get in touch with the customer support team around the clock via live chat or email. A public live chat is also available.

When cashing out, payouts are handled within 5 to 10 minutes with only the smallest fees for crypto miners to facilitate that rapid transfer speed.

The casino loads smoothly on every platform, mobile or desktop, and looks fantastic while doing so.

Other Ricky Casino Reviews Online

We never review casinos without first doing our due diligence and researching them inside and out while checking out unbiased public reviews of the site.

When it comes to Ricky Casino, there’s no shortage of satisfied customers raving about the platform. Users mainly praise Ricky Casino bonuses but also the wide selection of pokies and table games.

The casino’s customer support team is often lauded for being attentive and helpful, with many positive reviews about the live chat service in particular.

When it comes to drawbacks, not everyone was happy about the lack of customer assistance over the phone or the fact that no dedicated casino app is available. Some folks also didn’t like that the casino is geo-restricted in some regions of the world like the United Kingdom, but hopefully, that will improve down the road.

Overall, we couldn’t find any major complaints about Ricky Casino during our research. The platform seems to be operating smoothly and delivering on its promises.

Ricky Casino Australia Review: Final Verdict

Ricky Casino is a great option for Australian players looking for a new gambling platform with plenty of bonuses and pokies to choose from.

The AU$7,500 welcome package with 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5 is impressive but more importantly, the site is fully licensed, regulated, and SSL encrypted.

The casino also supports plenty of payment methods, including cryptocurrency, and has excellent customer support. We had a great time testing out the platform and we’re happy to recommend it to our readers. Thumbs up, that’s for sure!

