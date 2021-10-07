Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness Slots Review 

A recent slot game that has newly caught eye of online players is the exciting, adventure oriented Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness, produced by Play ‘N’ Go. This slots game boats tons of fantastic features and ways to bet, and if you’ve been looking for a new slots game to try out, this one might be for you.

The game is adventure-themed and boasts a truly impressive aesthetic. Crafted and set up like a terrifying story of cosmic horror that H.P. Lovecraft might write, the game takes place in a fascinating setting. There are so many different versions of online slots today that telling them apart can sometimes be difficult: for Rich Wilde, you’d be hard pressed not to recognise this iconic artwork. It really makes the experience a lot richer.

These aesthetic choices are not disconnected from the game itself, either. There are countless bonus features like the slumbering one and free rounds on other worlds. The setting isn’t just one or two pieces of background art; it’s really an important part of the experience.

Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness oozes atmosphere, enthralling players with dramatic, orchestral music and accompanying sound effects; beautiful animations and artwork keep your eyes entertained as you play the game. Lightning splits the sky and a haunting fog covers the game’s background.

Of course, we are most interested in the game itself, though. This online slots game does not disappoint in its actual game, either. Played on a 5×5 grid slot, you need to match 4 or more symbols for a win. For every win, the portal will charge, which will eventually unlock a lot of great bonuses. The gameplay is kept exciting and there’s always the chance of winning and unlocking more bonuses.

Welcome bonuses are also more than forthcoming, with promotions like Mega Reels, Jackpots and Daily Jackpot Slots of up to a £50 bonus with an additional 35 free spins. If you are unsure whether this slots game is right for you, you can give it a try for free with the welcome bonuses—and who doesn’t love a free bet?

There is some serious money to be won on the Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness slots. The biggest win to date was a whopping £11,900. The maximum possible win is a life changing £200,000. You can bet as little as £0.10 or as much as £100, depending on how lucky you’re feeling. With a 92% RTP, you know that this slots game is more than fair.

The Eye Mark feature has been a really interesting addition to the world of online slots. When successfully triggering a win, this Mark adds new symbols to the grid: the Rich Wilde symbol and the Special Wild Symbols. The Rich Wilde Symbol is a multiplier, doubling any wins made and also acting just like a regular wild symbol. Special wild symbols can trigger the aforementioned Portal Effect.

This effect is charged by making winning combinations with all 14 symbols. For every win, the portal will be charged again, adding two more unique symbols to the grid: the Abyss and the Void symbol. The Abyss is triggered on a win after the appearance of a special wild, and removes a column from the grid. The Void effect is rarer, and initiated only after creating a win with 27 symbols. The Void then a single regular symbol and remove it from the grid.

The ultimate free round is the Other World round, won after winning on 42 symbols. You’ll then be awarded additional portal effects for every 3 additional winning symbols. You can activate as many as 7 of these effects, and each of them have really great and unique effects that make the game more exciting.

Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness is so much more than your average slots game, packed with bonus features and a really attention to detail in the design.

All of this goes together to create a really unique slots experience and one that you won’t want to miss. The right online slots game can be tons of fun in their own right, but games producers like Play ‘n Go see the need not just for a fun game, but for a captivating atmosphere, too. Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness delivers on all fronts, providing a fantastic gaming experience for anyone who enjoys slots.