Revolutionizing Learning and Development of Talent With Custom Elearning Development

Introduction

Custom-developed eLearning is becoming increasingly popular as a tool for employee development. It is an impersonal way of learning for the employee and increases learning retention compared to off-the-shelf courses leading to effective learning and development of talent. Data states that since 2011, online learning has been used by over 80% of employers, and the same is considered the more popular form of learning. A survey showed that eLearning courses have a 72% completion rate. By 2026, the global corporate eLearning market is expected to be worth $46.22 billion. However, many companies still opt for default solutions and have yet to fully embrace the potential benefits of custom eLearning development tailored to employees’ unique needs.

Reasons you need to use custom eLearning development

Custom eLearning development becomes the first method to improve training programs created for the company’s needs. Using Custom eLearning is important for:

Tailored training programs that align with the employees’ specific needs, resulting in more effective learning outcomes. Keeping pace with the competition by providing employees with the latest knowledge and skills. Increased employee engagement and productivity as a result of personalized learning opportunities. Cost savings through online delivery methods and elimination of expensive in-person training. High return on investment because it is tailored to meet the needs of the employees and the company.

Different ways of learning and development of talent

There are several ways in which learning and development talent can be nurtured and developed:

On-the-job training: Involves providing employees with hands-on training and experience while performing their job duties. Mentoring: Pairing experienced employees with less experienced ones to provide guidance and support in their professional development. Coaching: Providing employees personalized guidance and support from a trained coach to help them reach their professional goals. Professional development courses: Offering employees the opportunity to take classes and workshops to improve their skills and knowledge in a specific area. Self-interest in learning: Providing employees with the resources and support to initiate the learning and development of talent. Game-based learning: To learn new things faster and retain them over the long term when it is in the form of a game. The motivation of winning a game is applied in creating learning materials using award elements for engagement and interaction. e-learning: Utilizing online platforms and tools to provide employees with access to training and development resources. Performance appraisals: Regularly assessing employee performance to identify areas for improvement and provide feedback to facilitate learning and development. Cross-functional assignments: Giving employees the opportunity to work on projects outside their usual job responsibilities to gain new skills and perspectives. Succession planning: Identifying and developing high-potential employees to prepare them for leadership roles in the future.

Reasons to integrate talent development with eLearning?

eLearning can be integrated with talent development by using it as a tool to deliver training and development programs:

Personalized – This can be done by creating online courses or modules focusing on specific skills or knowledge areas employees need to develop.

On-demand – The eLearning content can be accessed on-demand, allowing them to learn at their own pace and on their schedule.

Convenience and cost savings: e-learning is often more cost-effective for companies, as it eliminates the need for travel and accommodation expenses for learners and instructors and reduces the cost of materials and venues.

Environment-friendly: Helps to reduce a company’s environmental impact.

Additionally, eLearning can be used to provide ongoing support and reinforcement of learning through quizzes, interactive activities, and other engagement tools. To maximize the effectiveness of eLearning, organizations should also incorporate opportunities for employees to apply their new knowledge and skills on the job, and provide feedback and coaching.

Wrapping Up

Infopro Learning can be a great partner for organizations looking to integrate eLearning into their talent development programs. Our approach to preparing e-learning material is based on instructional design and customization. We focus on being effective and engaging by using the latest technology-enabled techniques. Hence we can offer a longer learning retention rate and excellent ROI on the learning and talent development cycle with exclusive custom eLearning development. Our professional training and eLearning experts have a proven track record in skill development using a cognition-based approach. The difference Infopro Learning can bring to your L&D strategy is not just being budget-friendly but creating an ecosystem that encourages continued education and skill development. Infopro Learning understands the need for immersive learning as the new need in skill development and retention.