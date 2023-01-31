The regulation of online casinos in Italy is very strict, and operators who decide to open an online gaming platform must pass a series of checks and controls before receiving their licence. Not many, in fact, are in possession of a licence, and those that do are therefore a guarantee of safety and regularity. For more information on how online gaming works in Italy, consult casinofree.eu.

The very strict policy implemented in Italy can be attributed to the agency for Excise, Customs and State Monopolies (ADM). The functioning of this agency, in addition to the distribution of licences, is related to sports betting, games of skill and the fight against illegal gaming. In the betting sector, it verifies odds, betting procedures and betting contexts, assessing whether they comply with the decrees-laws on online gaming. For online casinos, it checks above all the Return to Player (RTP) of slot machines and jackpots in general, which must be at least 80 per cent of the takings by law. In addition, it verifies that the hardware and software systems for the output of combinations are legally compliant and perfectly in order through the RNG random number generation system.

Playing in licensed secure casinos is therefore the only way we can avoid being scammed or exposing our sensitive data to prying eyes. Choosing to play in legal casinos has many advantages, starting with the bonuses and promotions offered, not to mention the identity verification system, secure payments, data management security and password recovery systems. The security protocols adopted by these sites are manifold, from payments to personal identity, from privacy to the protection of sensitive data.

Italy also uses the SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale – Public Digital Identity System) digital identity system, with which gaming systems can be accessed quickly and securely. Also secure are payment systems, such as PayPal for example, but also cryptocurrencies in some cases, which use blockchain technology, or credit cards and verified bank transfers. In addition, encryption systems for sensitive and personal data, such as Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), must be present on all ADM-legal sites.

No less important is the policy of ‘Responsible Gaming’ to protect minors and fragile individuals from gambling diseases. The aim is to improve the level of control of pathological gaming-related disorders. Gaming platforms have a legal obligation to monitor their users and accompany them in their gaming by avoiding erroneous behaviour. Tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, connection limits, bet limits serve precisely this purpose. Self-limitation is an option included in almost all online casinos that serves, at the time of registration, to define the maximum limit that can be placed on the gaming account. It is a way to avoid overdrawing and thus failing over time. It can be modified, but its application is not immediate, to avoid choices dictated by impulsiveness rather than reasoning.

Self-deletion, on the other hand, voluntarily excludes the user from accessing the platform for a limited or indefinite time. It has immediate effect and cannot be revoked. Moreover, it takes effect on all legal gaming platforms. Therefore, it is a drastic choice that carries considerable weight but can serve to save those players who have exceeded the bearable limit.

Obtaining a gaming licence costs EUR 350,000 plus annual taxes on gross profit, ranging from 3 to 20 per cent depending on the case. In addition, the company responsible for the gaming platform will have to pay income tax of around 27%. A not insignificant expense that serves above all to discourage small criminal organisations intent on opening scam sites, as well as obviously limiting the number of online gambling and betting sites. In conclusion: opening an online casino in Italy is no picnic. It means starting a long and time-consuming bureaucratic process that can take several months but that, once completed, allows you to operate with peace of mind while respecting local rules and legislation.