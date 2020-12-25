Best Slot Machines on the Theme of Ancient Egypt

Egyptian slots are very popular, they bring an exotic design and send us into unknown worlds: in the depths of an Egyptian temple or the secret chamber of the Khufu Pyramids, you will find hidden treasures that once belonged to the King of Egypt. We can say that any casino, such as CasinoChan, in its arsenal must-have games with such themes. These slots are in great demand among online casino players and online slot machine enthusiasts.

In this category, you will find slot machines dealing with Cleopatra, the Pharaohs and the Thousand and One Nights Counts. It is enough to make you dream for a little while.

1. Book of Gold

Thinking about the best slot machines about Egypt, we couldn’t exclude Book of Gold from the list. The game has an elegant design and boasts a very lucrative free spins round in which a specially selected symbol expands to fill the entire reel. This game offers only one bonus feature, but the free spins round is all you need to get a grand prize. This feature is activated on a roll of 3, 4 or 5 scatter symbols anywhere on the grid. Then you get 10 free spins to enjoy it.

2. Golden Glyph

Located in the land of the Pharaohs, the 7×7 grid is located in the skies, well above the clouds. Everything looks absolutely majestic. Symbols on the grid include low-grade hieroglyphics as well as Cleopatra, Tutankhamen, and the falcon god Horus. The latter will reward you with 250 times your bet for 15 or more on the grid!

3. Solar Queen

At night time, take the road to Ancient Egypt! Available to play on all devices from €20 to €100, you’re heading to a place of mysticism and beauty in this Ancient Egyptian-themed entertainment option. Solar Queen has 5 reels, 4 rows, and 20 paylines and also has beautiful graphics and adventurous gameplay. This free casino game offers the recurring features of slots (Wild, Scatter, and Free Spins).

4. Tut’s Twister

Tut’s Twister is Yggdrasil Gaming’s exceptional new machine. This entertainment option is very promising, both in terms of its graphics and features and the winnings it offers the player to accumulate. Yggdrasil’s developer powers a multitude of highly reputable betting sites where you can sign up to take full advantage of it. The casino also has excellent encryption technology, so you can be sure that you can enjoy all the games safely.