By Tom Cox

Many retailers are struggling to recreate the close human engagement found in bricks-and-mortar stores in their online buying journeys, especially as consumer scepticism towards AI continues to grow. This article by Tom Cox, CEO & Founder of 15gifts , discusses how combining advanced technology with proven sales psychology can address those concerns and elevate online experiences. By weaving sales techniques and psychology into AI-driven systems, companies can provide personalised assistance, strengthen trust and encourage brand loyalty in the digital marketplace.

In today’s era of on-demand services, businesses across multiple industry sectors are under intense pressure to deliver seamless customer experiences. Within physical stores, customers are accustomed to personalised assistance from knowledgeable staff who guide them to the best product or service for their specific needs.

Yet in digital channels, much of this tailored interaction has been lost, replaced by automated responses and impersonal clicks. The result? When making complex purchases, consumers often feel uncertain about fully transitioning to online shopping, missing the trust and reassurance a human expert brings to their decisions.

The telecoms sector is a prime example. Recent research by 15gifts reveals that two-thirds (67%) of telco customers still turn to in-store staff to answer specific product or service queries that online tools are unable to address. This highlights the urgent need for businesses to recreate the customer experience traditionally associated with physical stores, in their digital channels. So, what action are organisations taking to bridge the gap, and are these strategies successfully replicating the human expertise and guidance that consumers crave?

A crisis of confidence in AI

Further findings from the 15gifts survey show that 86% of telco providers are increasing investment in AI to optimise their online sales. With AI technology, businesses can proactively guide shoppers through the online buying process and towards the product that closely matches their requirements.

But for many consumers, mistrust around the use of AI only grows as uncertainty over how companies use it rises. For example, shoppers believe that AI can’t replicate human expertise (33%). There is also concern around bias, AI responses not being monitored or corrected by humans, and the impact this has on the service provided.

When people face these concerns, they are more likely to abandon online platforms and opt for the familiarity of in-store experiences – or sometimes halt a purchase altogether.

This suggests online retail has reached a crucial moment: either continue using AI in a purely transactional way or harness it to deliver genuinely personalised sales conversations. The latter involves training AI to emulate successful in-person sales strategies.

Blending people skills with tech solutions

As consumers grapple with lingering doubt over machine-driven support, it’s essential for businesses to integrate human-centric features into AI solutions. By integrating sales psychology into the online buyer journey, businesses can re-create the experiences that make face-to-face engagements so powerful.

Store-based sales representatives thrive because they are trained to recognise when to step in, how to establish rapport, and ways to probe for deeper insights into customer preferences. These skills allow them to tailor suggestions that resonate personally. Great retail advisors also possess extensive product knowledge, communicating benefits in a manner that aligns with individual requirements.

AI-driven systems, when trained by the best performing sales professionals, can replicate these techniques. By leveraging sales strategies rooted in consumer behaviour, modern AI tools can emulate the expertise of in-store advisors. These tools proactively guide customers through the buying process, responding dynamically to questions and concerns. The result is an experience that’s not only informative but also supportive and confidence-building, echoing the kind of one-to-one interaction found in a physical store.

Driving authentic conversations online

Unlike basic chatbots that rely on scripted replies, advanced AI sales agents take a proactive, conversational approach. They listen actively to customer needs, ask thoughtful discovery questions, and seamlessly guide interactions. This enables them to collect critical information, provide tailored recommendations, and deliver a personalised experience that both builds confidence and drives conversions.

Just as great salespeople never leave customers at a dead end, advanced AI sales agents trained by human sales experts are able to offer alternatives when the initial product doesn’t suit. They adapt to feedback, manage objections effectively, and, most importantly, know how to close the deal. By embedding sales psychology principles into these virtual agents, providers can mirror the trusted, consultative experience of in-store experts. The result is enhanced customer satisfaction, higher conversion rates and exceptional digital sales performance.

A clear opportunity to enhance customer experiences

Currently, the real edge for retailers and telco providers comes from AI that goes beyond routine transactions. When implemented effectively, these tools address individual needs, reduce abandonment, and boost trust – just like a knowledgeable in-store advisor. By combining AI’s scalability with proven sales psychology, businesses can instill confidence, drive loyalty, and significantly elevate the digital commerce experience for customers today.

