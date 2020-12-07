Protecting The Environment With Eco-Friendly Disposables

In recent years, environmental degradation has been on the rise and it is a very important issue. One way to help reduce pollution is through the use of environmentally friendly disposables. Eco-friendly disposables are intended to be thrown away after use, which will cause no harm to the environment. They are eco-friendly because they decompose faster hence do not contribute to environmental pollution. These items are mostly biodegradable and are all-natural products.

Many businesses in today’s society are becoming more mindful of their practices and are finding new ways to become more eco-friendly and help tackle climate change. In fact, it’s becoming increasingly common for cafes and restaurants around the world to be using these eco-friendly disposables. Some of these disposables include coffee cups made from bamboo, cornstarch plates, and wooden straws.

Biodegradable coffee cups

These coffee cups are made with sustainable materials. Lined with natural PLA and not plastics, these disposable cups can break down into elements that are friendly to the environment. They can be creatively designed with a logo placed on it to attract customers who value the environment.

Bamboo tableware

Using bamboo is not only eco-friendly but also very creative. Unlike other manufactured tableware, bamboo tableware does not contain inorganic and harmful substances such as dyes or bleaches. They are, therefore, very safe for the environment once they’ve been used.

Wooden cutlery

Wooden cutlery is made from compostable plantation birch. This material implies that your disposable wooden cutlery will effectively break down into elements that enrich the environment rather than harm it; therefore, reducing the rising rate of plastics in landfills.

Tablecloths made from bioplastic materials

The best thing about these bioplastic tablecloths is that you can reuse them after the first usage. They are made in various styles and patterns for you to choose the one that suits your café or restaurant. They are recyclable and have a high percentage of post-consumer use.

Leaf plates

An example of leaf plates is Areca Palm leaf plates from India, manufactured without any chemical product use. The sheath of the betel nut palm tree is cleaned, steamed, and finally pressed. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes. They are suitable for events such as birthdays, weddings, and corporate events. Food trucks, bars, and restaurants also use these leaf plates.

Wooden straws

Wooden straws are another great disposable item that can be made from sustainable plants such as bamboo. Bamboo is sustainable in that it can regenerate itself without the need for fertilizers. Using these biodegradable straws, therefore, ensure a sustainable environment. Another advantage of these wooden straws is that they are reusable, unlike plastic straws thrown after use. If wooden straws are hard to come by then biodegradable paper straws are other useful environmentally friendly disposables that can be used too as a friendly alternative to plastic straws.

Importance of eco-friendly disposables in business

Many businesses have now taken to stocking up on eco-friendly products for their customers. Most of these products are smaller, lighter, and easier to use and make. For example, you can make reusable napkins at home, thus, saving money. They ensure both economic and environmental safety. Most businesses also have to include reports about their carbon emissions; therefore, using eco-friendly products preserves the environment and the business’ reputation to both the government and customers.

Using environmentally-friendly disposables can both attract customers to your restaurant and leave a lasting impression. With the rise of voices calling for pollution prevention and reduction, customers are more likely to look for businesses that care about the world we live in. The innovation employed in the making of these disposables is also something that will fascinate and impress customers.

Stocking eco-friendly products is vital for businesses because they provide convenience. They also offer high levels of hygiene as they are used once. These products will ensure that we can maintain a clean and safe environment while meeting the customer’s needs.

The use of eco-friendly merchandise fills the gap between a polluted environment and a clean, sustainable environment. Going green is a move that should be embraced by different businesses. The use of eco-friendly disposables saves the environment we live in and shows your customers that you are a responsible, future-oriented business person.