There’s no greater feeling than getting your hands on coveted tickets and planning your trip to the festival when your favorite artist announces they are going on tour. As you enjoy the music, culture, and community at the event, it is important to remember that there’s always a risk of an accident when large crowds gather.

With that in mind, this blog will explain the concept of premises liability in the context of music festivals. Suppose you were injured in a slip-and-fall accident at the festival. Who is to blame? Get the answers to this and many more questions in this short piece.

What is Premises Liability?

In simple terms, premises liability is a legal principle that places accountability on property owners for injuries in their establishments.

“Premises liability often depends on the visitor’s status, whether they are an invitee, licensee, or trespasser. Music festival attendees are designated as invitees after purchasing tickets to attend the event,” says personal injury attorney Jeffrey Phillips of Phillips Law Group.

Loosely speaking, if you suffer whiplash injuries after the stage collapses at the music festival, the owners and organizers would be responsible for your damages. However, it’s often not that simple because of the many defenses these entities use to shield themselves from personal injury claims. More on that later.

Duty of Care in the Context of Premises Liability

At the center premises, liability is the duty of care that event organizers owe to the attendees. Here are the fundamental aspects of this responsibility:

Safety Measures- It is the sole responsibility of the organizers to ensure the physical safety of the music festival venue. They must erect sturdy structures and barriers and implement safe crowd control measures, including clear emergency exits and signage.

Health considerations- The organizers must also provide access to emergency medical aid and facilitate hydration stations to manage health-related problems.

Security- They must also secure the venue and respond to cases of theft or assault.

With that in mind, here are the potential hazards that could lead to injuries at music festivals:

Poor security measures

Faulty stage equipment

Slippery surfaces

Poor crowd management

Lack of emergency medical aid

At the same time, the attendees also have a role in ensuring their safety. To begin with, they must always be aware of their surroundings and minimize the risk of injury. They must also comply with the festival’s rules and regulations, which are meant to ensure the safety of everyone at the event.

What to Do When You Are Injured

Getting injured at a music festival can leave you traumatized, but it’s important to clear your mind and follow the right steps to secure your future and bring the responsible parties to book.

That being said, you should first document your injury and any contributing factors. For example, if the stage collapses and fractures your arm, be sure to take pictures of the structure, your injury, and your damaged property.

After gathering the initial evidence, seek medical aid, even when you feel fine. You see, some injuries, such as whiplash, don’t always start to show signs right away. This is why it’s important to see a doctor immediately for a comprehensive checkup.

Next, call your personal injury attorney for legal advice. An experienced lawyer will analyze the circumstances that led to your injury and determine whether premises liability applies.

If so, they will gather sufficient evidence and help you file a lawsuit against the event organizers.