JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, August 17, 2026: The FIFA World Cup delivered another huge moment for the betting industry, but for operators the bigger test may be what happens after the final whistle.

The expanded 2026 tournament generated exceptional betting activity, with attention now turning to whether operators can retain customers who signed up or became more active during the World Cup.

That question is particularly relevant in South Africa, where bettors have a growing choice of locally regulated platforms.

Betting.za.com has identified six brands that offer enough beyond major football tournaments to compete year-round: 10bet, Hollywoodbets, YesPlay, ZARbet, SuperSportBet and EasyBet.

Each takes a different approach to keeping players engaged once the biggest sporting events leave the calendar.

10bet Builds Around Product Breadth

10bet’s main strength is the range of products available under one account.

The platform covers more than 60 sports alongside casino-style games, live online betting and support across Android, iOS and Huawei devices.

That breadth gives customers plenty of options outside major football tournaments and makes 10bet one of the more complete all-round platforms in the market.

Hollywoodbets Has a Local Advantage

Hollywoodbets approaches retention from a very different position.

The homegrown brand combines its online offering with more than 80 retail branches and a history in South African bookmaking dating back to 1986. Its products include sports, horse racing, Lucky Numbers, casino-style games, live dealer content and virtual sports.

That mix of digital and physical betting gives Hollywoodbets a local presence few online-only competitors can match.

YesPlay Goes Beyond the Traditional Sportsbook

YesPlay has built much of its appeal around variety.

Alongside sports and casino-style gaming, its Lucky Numbers section covers more than 160 draws from over 20 countries. It also offers a substantial live dealer selection and operates entirely in South African rand.

For customers who want more than sports betting, that broader choice gives YesPlay several ways to remain relevant throughout the year.

ZARbet Uses Exclusive Content to Stand Out

Newer operators need a reason for players to choose them over established names.

ZARbet has looked to create that difference through exclusive Genii gaming content, alongside more than 30 sports, live betting, promotions and a loyalty programme.

Exclusive content is particularly useful in a market where many operators otherwise offer similar sports and gaming products.

SuperSportBet Puts Mobile Access at the Centre

SuperSportBet starts with one of the most recognisable names in South African sport, but its mobile offering is just as important.

The operator supports Android, iOS and Huawei devices and advertises a data-free mobile site. Soccer, rugby and cricket feature prominently in its sportsbook, while casino-style and live gaming extend the offering beyond sport.

For a market where many customers primarily access betting platforms by phone, simple and affordable mobile access can be a major advantage.

EasyBet Competes Through Local Focus

EasyBet represents the challenger end of the market.

The South African-owned operator combines sports betting, Lucky Numbers, casino-style games and horse racing with a data-free Android option, cashback and regular promotions.

It also holds bookmaker licences in the Western and Eastern Cape.

Rather than relying on a long-established brand name, EasyBet has focused on products and features designed around South African users.

The Market Is Moving Beyond the Welcome Bonus

Major tournaments can bring a surge of new customers, but long-term success depends on what operators offer once the event is over.

The brands currently standing out tend to have broader product ranges, strong mobile access, local payment options, ongoing promotions and products that extend beyond traditional sports betting.

Different operators also appeal to different players. 10bet offers breadth, Hollywoodbets brings a major local footprint, YesPlay focuses heavily on gaming variety, ZARbet uses exclusive content, SuperSportBet has prioritised mobile access and EasyBet has built its offering around the local market.

That competition is giving South African bettors more choice and raising expectations across the industry.

Strict Standards for Featured Operators

Betting.za.com applies strict standards when deciding which gambling platforms it promotes.

South Africa has a tightly regulated betting market, with provincial authorities responsible for licensing bookmakers and the National Gambling Board providing national oversight.

Licensing and regulatory standing form a key part of the site’s assessment process, alongside security, payment practices, responsible gambling measures, transparency and overall product quality.

Readers are encouraged to use appropriately licensed operators, set firm spending limits and treat betting as entertainment rather than a source of income.

Through operator reviews, online gambling news, regulatory coverage, bonus analysis, payment guides and responsible gambling information, Betting.za.com aims to provide South Africans with a reliable source of information about the local betting market.

The Real 2026 Competition Starts Now

The World Cup may have been the biggest betting event of 2026, but the months that follow will show which operators can turn tournament-driven activity into lasting engagement.

For Betting.za.com, 10bet, Hollywoodbets, YesPlay, ZARbet, SuperSportBet, Pantherbet and EasyBet are six brands worth watching as that competition continues through the rest of the year.

18+ | Gambling involves financial risk. Always gamble responsibly and use appropriately licensed operators.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



