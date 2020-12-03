[Podcast] Episode 33: Mobilising change with The Wellbeing Project’s COO Elissa Goldenberg

Kicking off our Q4 focus on community we talk to Elissa Goldenberg, COO at The Wellbeing Project and Founder of EG Coaching & Consulting. We discuss the work of The Wellbeing Project and how they support social entrepreneurs to understand the importance of individual wellbeing and how, through giving and receiving from their community, may help mobilise the change the world needs. The video introduction for this episode can be viewed here: youtu.be/KKDjFN-QLDM