Best Sites to Play The Plinko Game Online in 2022

The Plinko game, similar to pachinko, is a classic and, although it’s not traditionally a casino game, it has been very well accepted by casino players. Over the years, Plinko slowly began making part of online casino collections, and it now is one of the most sought-after titles.

But the popularity of the Plinko game online didn’t stop there. With the development of cryptocurrencies and blockchain casinos, there are now several provably fair Plinko games in casinos that accept both FIAT and crypto coins.

The question that remains is: what are the best sites to play Plinko crypto games? We have done that research for you and rated the best online casinos according to safety, reputation, the Plinko game itself, and promotions.

Website Safety Reputation Plinko Games Promotions 🏆 BC.Game Holds a gambling license from Curaçao. Received a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal of approval. Players can use 2-factor authentication. 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. 76% of reviewers indicate the casino is “Excellent” or “Great”. Offers two versions of Plinko, one being from BGaming and the other a BC.Game original. Up to 1 BTC with the Wheel of Fortune.

Other promotions include tasks, achievements, and lucky prizes. Stake Received a license from the gambling authority of Curaçao. This casino also holds a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal. Ranks a bit lower than BG.Game on Trustpilot, but has 72% of reviews stating it’s “Excellent”. The Plinko game was developed by Stake’s game studio. Weekly giveaway on Saturdays of $50,000 up to $150,000 in BTC. Offers an interesting VIP program. Cloudbet This casino holds two gambling licenses, one from Curaçao and the other from Montenegro. It also has a strong focus on responsible gambling. Cloudbet has received positive feedback from users, especially when it comes to the speed of withdrawals. The Plinko game at Cloudbet is also an original, developed by the casino’s internal studio. 100% up to 5 BTC. Other promotions include Mega Match Mondays, Turbo Thursday, and Zero-Margin Sports Bets. Rocketpot Players can select 2-factor authentication. Holds a Curaçao eGaming license, and uses SSL encryption on data. Is considered a reputable casino, however, it doesn’t match the same level of customer reviews as the top 2. Offers a Plinko game developed by the known provably fair provider BGame. 100% up to 1 BTC. You can also benefit from daily cashback and loyalty rewards.

Best Sites To Play The Plinko Game Online Reviewed

1. 🏆BC.Game – Top-Rated Overall For Plinko With Crypto

Offers two Plinko games

A long list of original games

Interesting promotions

Players can exchange crypto on-site

FIAT payments aren’t supported

Doesn’t offer a welcome bonus

Founded in 2017, BC.Game has since established itself as one of the leading cryptocurrency-only casinos. It offers over 1000 slots from well-known providers, such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Yggdrasil, as well as over 100 live casino games from 6 renowned providers.

It tops our rank as the best overall casino to play the Plinko game as it’s currently the only one in the market offering two options: one from BGaming, and one developed by the in-house game studio. The casino collection counts with 19 BC.Game original games, all of which are provably fair.

BC.Game operates with cryptocurrency only, accepting over 50 different tokens. It also offers an on-site exchange, where players can trade their altcoins as they please.

When it comes to promotions, players may be surprised to find out that this casino doesn’t offer a welcome bonus. The good news is that you won’t even miss it! You can take advantage of a wide range of regular promotions, including the “Spin the Wheel” that gives you the chance to win up to 1BTC.

2. Stake – Best For Usability & Appearance

Straightforward communication with players

Wide range of original and exclusive casino games

Frequent promotions

Highly rated by players

Not all famous providers are available

No welcome bonus

Stake casino, just like the first ranked casino on our list, was launched back in 2017. It offers a unique look that is very user-friendly and allows for an engaging gaming experience.

It also operates solely with cryptocurrency, accepting numerous popular altcoins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Players that use less common tokens can also enjoy their time at Stake, as it accepts five other cryptocurrencies.

Games-wise, Stake counts over 2,000 slot machines, offering titles from well-known providers, including Relax Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Players can also benefit from numerous original games developed in-house, such as Plinko, as well as some exclusive options that can’t be found on other platforms.

One of the best advantages of playing at Stake is that you can easily find information about the RTP and house edge of each game, and easily check if the games are provably fair.

This casino is the leading option for those who look for a smooth platform that works perfectly on both desktop and mobile and keeps the appearance standards high.

3. Cloudbet – Best For Game Variety

Established casino

Frequent promotions

Flexible payment limits

Wide range of casino games

Only accepts 6 cryptocurrencies

FIAT money is not accepted

Unlike some of the other casinos on this list, Cloudbet has been around for some time. It was first launched in 2013, and since then has built an image of consistency, quality, and security among its players.

Those that enjoy playing Plinko and other casino games can choose from over 1,200 titles developed by some of the most renowned providers, including NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and Microgaming. The casino also has its own internal studio, which has developed a series of original games.

Cloudbet became a leading name due to its excellent usability, which is an asset for players that are just now starting their crypto gambling. This openness for inexperienced players can also be seen in the low withdrawal limits it offers, as it allows gamblers with small bankrolls to cash out their winnings easily.

Unlike other casinos mentioned on this list, Cloudbet requires KYC checks for new accounts, which might not be ideal for those looking for privacy. Nevertheless, the long list of this casino’s advantages heavily outweighs this aspect.

4. Rocketpot – Leader Of Player Privacy

Straightforward registration process

Private playing experience

Wide list of game providers

Daily cashback promotion

High wagering requirements

Withdrawal fees

A more recent casino that has made it to the top of the list is Rocketpot. It was founded just a couple of years ago, in 2019, but is already known as a reputable crypto casino. Players can now choose one of the twelve available cryptocurrencies to play with.

This casino is the ideal option for those players that truly want their private data to be private. Rocketpot offers a very secure gambling platform that keeps true to the blockchain principles of privacy.

The registration process at Rocketpot is one of the quickest and easiest we have come across, and it speaks volumes to the experience a player can expect at the casino: easy, functional, and with high levels of usability.

You can find more than 3,000 games from over 40 different providers, including Play’n Go, Microgaming, and Playtech. The Plinko game online at Rocketpot was developed by BGaming, which is very well known for being a provably fair provider.

When it comes to promotions, Rocketpot offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to 1BTC. Along with that, players can also benefit from a daily cashback of 10%.

Other Alternatives To Play The Plinko Game Online

Throughout our research, for the best sites to play the Plinko game online, we came across some other very good contenders that unfortunately didn’t make it to the top 5.

In case you’re looking for other alternatives, we highly recommend the following casinos:

BitStarz

7Bit Casino

FortuneJack

Bao Casino

1xSlots

BetFury

How To Choose A Site To Play Plinko Online With Crypto

Safety of the website – The security of the players was one of our main concerns when reviewing these casinos. We gave preference to sites that hold a gambling license from a regulatory agency, and that use other online data protection factors to ensure the privacy of their users.

The reputation of the casino among players – We analyzed the feedback given by previous players on external platforms, such as Trustpilot. The type of complaints indicates how satisfied the players are with the services provided. These also allowed us to see how quickly the players’ queries were answered by the customer support team.

Plinko games available – Although the Plinko game is fairly straightforward, some small details can make or break the players’ experience. We took into consideration the number of Plinko tiles available, as well as whether the games are provably fair. The game’s usability was also analyzed.

Quantity and quality of promotions offered – We took into consideration the welcome bonuses on offer in each of the casinos and the frequency and quantity of other types of promotions. This is an aspect that players tend to be quite interested in, and can help them make a decision on which casino to choose.

Frequently Asked Questions about Playing the Plinko Game Online

How to choose a website to play the Plinko game online?

Some considerations should always be made before signing up for an online casino, regardless of the game you want to play. Ensure that you give preference to casinos that have received a gambling license from a regulatory authority, have received positive feedback from players, and have a responsive customer support team. These three factors can truly make or break your gambling experience.

Is it safe to play Plinko with cryptocurrencies?

If you opt for casinos that are licensed by regulatory authorities, there is a high chance that the website is safe. The main downside of gambling with cryptocurrencies is the volatility of the coins, which can either make you win or lose a big amount of money in a single day. As long as you’re being careful with your investments, you should be safe.