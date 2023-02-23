Play For Real Money at Casino Pin Up Online

Pin Up customers prefer to play slots for real money. The operator offers a wide showcase of emulators with unconventional mechanics.

Four slots at Pin Up Casino with fast payouts

Verified pin up casino users receive payouts within hours. Winnings from the slots are credited to the balance instantly after the game is completed. Consider below the machines with good chances for high profits: Black Wolf, Book of Aphrodite, Hit the Gold, and Resident.

Black Wolf

The machine is developed by 3 Oaks. The playing field is a rectangle of 5 by 4 cells. The maximum number of active lines – is 25. The theme of the slot is wildlife. In the game, there are 9 characters: cards of different denominations, eagles, elks, wolves, and hunters. The payoff is 95.65%. The limit winnings from the bet made – is X1000.

The most profitable symbols:

scatter – hunter (3 scatters – 8 free spins);

wild – wolf;

bonus symbol – the moon;

booster icons that collect all the moons from the screen.

The bonus game is triggered if the player collects 6 images of moons on one screen. In this case, the respins are triggered, continuing to form a winning combination. If the user manages to collect the same symbols on the whole field, he gets the grand jackpot (1000X). There are also 3 smaller jackpots in the machine.

Book of Aphrodite

The slot from Spinomenal has low volatility and a 96% RTP. The minimum bet is €0.1, the maximum winnings are up to 2000X. There are a total of 6 reels and 10 active lines on the screen.

The most valuable symbol in the game is the image of the book. It simultaneously plays the role of Wild and Scatter. The user gets a free spin if he collects at least 3 of these icons on the screen.

Hit the Gold

Developer Booongo takes users into the world of gold miners. The game takes place on a 5 by 3-field with a maximum of 25 pay lines. The slot contains an opportunity to get one of the jackpots from the provider.

The most valuable symbols in the game are the image of the mine and the gold. The first symbol plays the role of a scatter and allows getting free spins. Gold (6 or more of the same symbol) activates the bonus game. A cool feature of the slot is the mystery symbols that can turn into random identical icons.

Hit the Gold refers to slots with medium volatility. Developers have declared a return of 96%.

Resident

The machine was developed by Igrosoft, which is known for its bold and innovative solutions. There are a total of 9 active lines in the game, the maximum winnings are up to 5000X, and the payout percentage is about 95%.

The task of the user is to collect on a line from 3 to 5 identical icons. The most valuable is the image of a gold coin. The role of scatters acts as an icon with a safe, which should open by clicking on it with the mouse. The round lasts until all the available safes are opened, or until the dynamite contained inside explodes. After the safe has been cleared the user accesses a super-game: he must choose which of the 2 doors contains the accomplice. If chosen incorrectly, the winnings are forfeited. In addition, the slot has a risk game option: the user guesses a closed card, which has to be higher in value than the open card.