Europe’s iGaming market is valued at over €39 billion and has been established across parts of the continent for several decades, making it a mature and prosperous niche that underpins much of the modern global spread of online casinos. Canada’s iGaming ecosystem is a much more recent addition to this international scene, although, because of its freshness, it’s arguably in a better position to innovate. Stick around as we explain this dichotomy, discuss overlapping areas, and talk about what’s next for a fast-growing industry.

Europe’s iGaming Old Guard

While online gambling has been embraced and brought under the wing of regulators in most of the EU over the past 25 years, it was the UK that really pioneered this market, with places like Malta also pushing the envelope in legalizing and licensing iGaming operators.

Now, everywhere from Spain to Sweden and beyond has a well-established web-based casino market, with central EU regulations providing top-level guidance on areas such as anti-money laundering, while individual countries are responsible for aspects such as player protections and operator oversight.

The result is that there’s a degree of fragmentation in Europe’s iGaming arena. In non-EU nations like the UK, the market is open to all comers, while in others, state monopolies reign.

Canada’s Next Chapter

Ontario broke new ground with its introduction of regulated iGaming in 2022, and now in Canada online slots and a range of other experiences are being made available in multiple provinces. Because the country held back for much longer than much of Europe, it has been given a chance to see what works and what doesn’t in the existing online casino playbook.

Most notably, Ontario’s focus on the commercialization of web-based betting, allowing private providers to offer a range of competing services, as opposed to making it a state-owned niche in its entirety, has proven a success. Tax revenues exceeded $1.6 billion in 2024, and the market is growing 32% a year, so it’s good for the public purse, as well as for the economy of the province as a whole.

At the same time, Canada’s regulated but relatively liberal approach to iGaming means that platforms can pursue innovations in how their services operate and, more importantly, are compelled to do so to remain competitive. This means adopting the latest AI-powered analytics tools to track player behavior and tailor gaming experiences to their needs, while also investing in game development so that more home-grown titles join the market, alongside those created elsewhere in the world.

It’s a simple case of Europe’s iGaming industry walking so that Canada’s fledgling equivalent can get off to a flying start. There are still the usual hurdles and concerns to address, including how gambling services get advertised to Canadian audiences, although so far it seems that the decision to bring online casinos in from the cold and create a domestically licensed space for them to operate has and will continue to pay dividends. Europe should note what happens next if it wants similar results.