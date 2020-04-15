Picking the Right Digital Marketing Agency to Work With

Introduction

The Internet has dramatically revolutionized the way business is conducted, where it has made communication, research, and marketing easier than ever. Digital marketing is so important for businesses today, as this new age of consumers have grown accustomed to engaging and interacting with one’s brand or business through the channels that the Internet has provided. It acts as a powerful medium for brands to convey their ideas and stories at scale and in context, allowing marketers to reach larger audiences in real-time and in a resonating manner. There are tens of thousands of digital marketing agencies that businesses can choose from today, which makes it tougher to decide which to go for. The following are several key tips to be used as a guide to help you make a more informed choice.

What Can Marketing Agencies Do?

Marketing agencies aim to help your business maximize sales by leveraging various different marketing tools and tactics to reach your target audiences and build your customer base. Apart from the common video, mobile, content, and email marketing, the following are several other popular services that you can expect from digital marketing agencies.

Market Research

It goes without saying that a solid understanding of your industry, competitors, and all the latest marketing practices is highly necessary. An experienced digital marketing team should have all the resources and tools to conduct the necessary research to identify your target audiences and their preferences. Different campaigns for different businesses would require specific approaches to be undertaken, so if any marketing agency tries to market to you a one-size-fits-all technique, you’ll know for sure that they’re not worthy of your time.

Google Advertisements

Unlike the intrusiveness of uninvited online ads that are plastered almost everywhere, Google Ads is an excellent medium to reach potential customers. Google is the one-stop platform that most people turn to for ideas and solutions, so utilizing Google Ads is one way that can be very effective in consumer reach.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

While there are specific SEO agencies you can go to, most digital marketing firms should offer this service. SEO refers to the process of increasing the quality and quantity of website traffic by maximizing the visibility and accessibility of websites on search engines such as Google and Yahoo. By increasing the search rank of your content, you’ll make your brand more capable of capturing the eyes of prospective consumers.

Web Design

Graphic design is a medium through which brands can communicate to the audience, and it aims to convey ideas and messages in an attractive yet effective manner, enabling your brand to better differentiate itself and be more recognizable.

How to Choose An Agency: Ask the Right Questions

Your Marketing Requirements

Before you’re able to start sourcing for a suitable marketing agency to work with, it’s imperative that you determine exactly what you need; graphic design, SEO, analytics? If you have an in-house marketing team, determine what other aspects you’ll require the agency to focus on so as to maximize efficiency and results.

How They Market their Business

All marketing agencies will certainly have many promising services to offer, but how many of them have actually succeeded? Observe if they’re really capable of what they claim; just check out the results of their own marketing strategies. Look at how they handle their social media accounts, as well as the reviews on them. If they themselves rank highly in terms of search, then you will surely have more confidence in the quality of their services.

What Metrics They Use

The identification of appropriate metrics is an important task that requires much consideration for factors such as short-term and long-term achievability. For instance, a marketing agency could over-emphasize on the number of likes on a Facebook post, but this is a vanity metric that doesn’t necessarily reflect the number of sales of your products. Some of the key measures you would want to see are the number of unique visitors to your site, the amount of time visitors spend on your site, the cost per click of your paid ads, and the click-through rate, which is a measurement of the number of times your ad has been clicked as compared to the number of impressions it made. Such metrics are far more relevant and useful in helping you analyze the success of your utilized marketing strategies.

What Results They Promise

Most marketing agencies and freelancers can provide many promises and supposed deals to businesses, when they, in fact, lack an experienced team with the required skill sets to tackle this field. The last thing you would want is for an agency to charge you fees monthly, but you still don’t see significant progress in organic traffic results. Filter out such low-quality agencies by enquiring what makes them different from the average marketing agency. They should also be able to provide you with a well laid out digital strategy towards achieving measurable results.

Pricing

Pricing is one important factor that you can use to filter through agencies. Don’t be too quick to go for an agency that offers an unrealistically low price, because it’s highly likely that they can only deliver low-quality results too. On the other hand, agencies that charge higher prices tend to treat clients more generously because they can afford to do so, and they would certainly have high-quality teams with the expertise to bring you the best results.

Conclusion

If you’ve decided on engaging the services of a digital marketing agency and are ready to see your site soar up the ranks, you can evaluate your choices by checking the variety of services the agency offers; asking the necessary questions to ensure that they can meet your needs and expectations. Furthermore, be sure that you have a view of their past projects as it can showcase their capabilities, or not. Engaging the right partner can really be of immense help to your business, and it saves you precious time that can be used for growing your business and tackling other essential aspects.