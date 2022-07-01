Phish is a legendary American rock band from the 1980s and is widely known for their strong bond with fans. If you too are a fan and wish to see them live, get your Phish concert tickets as they’re now available on all major ticket sites. Don’t miss the chance and secure your seats for the upcoming shows as the band will be on tour this spring and summer and has plenty of shows for the year. Whether you’re looking for cheap or expensive seats, options are plenty, and it won’t be challenging to get your tickets for the show. So go ahead and check them out!

How To Buy Phish Concert Tickets

There are plenty of advantages to purchasing tickets online, such as you get to compare the prices on various websites, you can filter the price range or also look for seat ratings for the venue you wish to attend so that you can be confident in choosing the right ticket at the right price for your preferred show.

Phish was formed in 1983, and its band members consist of Page McConnell, Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman, and Mike Gordon. They’re best known for blending various genres like psychedelic rock, funk, country, jazz, folk, bluegrass, and progressive rock. The band gained traction in the late 80s with their impressive live shows performing at dozen sold-out concerts and rose to popularity in the mid-90s. In 1989, they self-released their debut album, “Junta,” featuring their signature song and classic hit “You Enjoy Myself,” followed by their second album, “Lawn Boy,” in 1990. After landing a record deal, Phish released their third album, “A Picture of Nectar,” in 1992. While their fourth album, “Rift,” which came in 1993, was their first album to make it to Billboards 200, debuting at No. 51. And ever since, the band has been delighting fans with their unique show and has released 15 studio albums to date. Concert-goers won’t want to pass up the chance to secure Phish concert tickets. They’re one-of-a-kind, and watching them live would be an exceptional concert experience.

Phish has a dedicated fan following and are known for their popular hits like "Tweezer," "Bouncing Around the Room," "Divided Sky," and more. The band has had 8 singles charting on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs and has sold over 8 million records.

Phish Tour 2022

The band will embark on their “Spring + Summer Tour” on May 27 at The Wharf Amphitheater in 23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach, AL, for three days, i.e., till 28, and will wind up the tour with a four-night show at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO from Sept 1 to 4. In between, the band will be performing multiple concerts in venues such as Credit One Stadium in Charleston on May 31 and June 1, Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on June 4 and 5, Xfinity Center in Mansfield on July 14 and 15, and more.

Phish Ticket Prices

Tickets will come at a varying price range for all show dates, cities, and venues. As such, the prices will fluctuate depending on the availability of the tickets, the venue’s size and location, day of the week, the tickets and seats you choose, and other reasons. Moreover, the prices will soar once the show is sold out, so make sure to book your tickets as quickly as possible. On average, Phish concert tickets will be priced at around $99 to $482, depending on the venue and the seats you go for. Also, if you’re aiming for seats close to the stage, they can be priced over $680 to $8455, while the cheapest tickets for the concert can be priced around $54.