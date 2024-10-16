Change is constant. Nothing lasts forever — these sayings hold for almost every sector in modern-day society, personal injury included. With thousands of personal injury cases reported in Georgia annually, this field’s legal landscape is constantly evolving.

And as we all know, life has a way of throwing curveballs when you least expect it. Hence, it is best to stay abreast of the personal injury trends as they may come in handy should you find yourself a victim of an accident that is no fault of yours. Without further ado, here are the top Georgia personal injury trends of 2023 that you should keep in mind as we head into 2024:

New Technology in Personal Injury

2023 saw some of the biggest leaps in the technology space. Artificial intelligence, in particular, took center stage, with platforms like ChatGPT taking the world by storm. The ripple effects have extended to the personal injury space.

Personal injury lawyers are now leveraging AI to help with personal injury cases. AI now sifts through case material, reducing lawyers’ time researching. Predictive analysis is another emerging trend in personal injury where AI is leveraged to predict case outcomes based on historical data.

Mental Health

Lately, mental health has become a core focus of personal injury cases. When seeking compensation, lawyers place key emphasis on the injuries’ harm to their client’s mental health. The effects of personal injury on mental health transcend the victim. They also affect the immediate family members, becoming a key area of concern, reflecting a broader societal recognition of the importance of mental well-being.

Rising Healthcare Costs

The rising costs of healthcare in Georgia, and the US in general, have become an area of concern for personal injury attorneys.

Robert James Trial Attorneys explains, “Medical care in the US is expensive for many reasons. From high administrative costs passed on to the consumer to high drug prices, personal injury attorneys recognize these costs and fight for their clients to ensure adequate medical compensation,” says trial attorney Robert James.

Alternative Dispute Resolution methods (ADR)

Litigation can be expensive and time-consuming. More and more Americans are turning to alternative dispute resolution methods like mediation and arbitration instead of traditional litigation methods.

This route can be cheaper and less time-consuming. However, it is not appropriate for all personal injury cases. Litigation may be necessary for the victim to receive adequate compensation where negotiations have reached a stalemate.

Increased Focus on Environmental Causes of Personal Injury

More personal injury lawyers are taking on cases related to environmental causes of personal injury despite being inherently complex and time-consuming. Sometimes, such cases may involve large corporations or government entities, making them all the more difficult.

As such, personal injury attorneys work hand in hand with other professionals like medical experts, ecological attorneys, and class action lawyers to advocate for compensation for the victim.

Conclusion

As 2024 unfolds, we expect to see more changes in this critical field of civil law, more so with technology. The age of AI is upon us. We expect to see more and more changes in the field of personal injury to do with AI.

As society recognizes the importance of mental health, we expect to see more lawyers putting their clients’ mental health at the forefront when seeking compensation. The rising cost of medical care translates to attorneys seeking more compensation to cover client’s medical costs.