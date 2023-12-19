Personal Injury Timeline in Atlanta: 5 Steps in a Personal Injury Lawsuit

For most individuals, filing a personal injury lawsuit occurs only once in their life. That means most of them have no idea how personal injury lawsuits will proceed and how long they’ll take to get the compensation they rightfully deserve.

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve got serious or minor injuries from another individual’s laxity, from animal bites to auto wrecks; you can expect your lawsuit to go through the following steps with the help of a knowledgeable attorney.

When you experience injuries and property damage due to no fault of your own, an experienced Atlanta personal injury attorney at Henningsen will advise you to file a lawsuit. Experiencing injuries and property damage changes life as you previously knew it before the incident.

You shouldn’t pay out-of-pocket for costs that result from another person’s negligence. Learning the following five personal injury lawsuit steps should enable you to understand what to expect once you decide to pursue civil litigation.

The Accident

A wide range of incidents could result in a personal injury lawsuit. An experienced Atlanta personal injury attorney can help you seek fair compensation, especially after an incident in which an individual’s negligence causes harm.

From medical malpractices to dog bites, any time another person might be on the civil litigation hook for your injury and property damage, it is vital to take the necessary steps to safeguard any case you might establish. If possible, after an incident, you need to:

Take photos of property damage, injuries, and anything that might show the incident took place and the person who might be at fault.

Obtain a copy of the police report generated after the incident.

Get the details of any witnesses.

Seek immediate medical attention, whether you’re experiencing any type of discomfort or pain or if something doesn’t feel right.

Seek Medical Attention

Whether you have minor or serious injuries after an incident, you need to make an appointment to see a physician or go to the emergency room. While it’s important for your health, it is also crucial to any personal injury lawsuit you might decide to establish in the future.

If you don’t seek medical attention for an extended period after an incident and you establish an insurance claim, the insurer will most likely argue that your injuries were initially not serious or caused by the occurrence. That means you’ll not receive any fair compensation.

Consult an Attorney

After being involved in a personal injury incident, you need to complete two important tasks, which include:

Seeking medical attention

Consulting an experienced attorney

A knowledgeable lawyer can help you get high-quality medical attention to ensure you recover from injuries as the law firm deals with your case.

An attorney can provide you with a better idea of what to avoid throughout the claims process. When consulting your lawyer, you need to trigger discussions around several topics, including:

What caused the incident

Your medical bills

Your limitations as a result of injuries

How your property damage and injuries prevent you from working

A top-rated personal injury attorney in Atlanta will provide you with a comprehensive assessment of what you need to expect from your lawsuit process, depending on what you provide. The lawyer can estimate the amount of compensation you can expect from your lawsuit.

Investigating the Incident and Engaging in Negotiations

An experienced lawyer must be a good investigator. To assess the parties responsible for your property damage and injuries, your attorney must do some thorough investigations.

These investigations help you and your legal expert to understand the incident fully. The victim’s statement offers a great starting point. But you’ll require a great evidence deal to expose what resulted in your incident.

Once the attorneys have all the details, they can start negotiating with insurance adjusters or at-fault parties. If it’s an insurance company, it’ll reply with a settlement offer. Let your attorney take a careful look at your first offer.

Take into consideration the extent of your injuries and property damage as well as the maximum limitations of the insurance coverage and how your first offer compares to them. Only accept an offer that is fair.

Taking Your Lawsuit to Court

It’s possible not to reach an agreement with the insurer in question. If this is the case, you need to file a court case. A complete court case includes several stages, including:

The discovery phase : Both the insurer and lawyer will gather more information about your incident and claim.

Mediation: This stage provides the opportunity for both sides to try and reach an agreement.

Trial: You and your lawyer will get the opportunity to take the lawsuit before a judge or jury. After hearing both sides, the judge or jury will make the final ruling.

Appeals: The trial doesn’t end the personal injury claim. If you believe the trial failed to provide a resolution that reflects the compensation or settlement you rightfully deserve, you can appeal the verdict.

Securing the personal injury compensation you lawfully deserve requires not only litigation but also determination. You need to find an Atlanta personal injury attorney who’s determined to safeguard your rights.