Pelagic Partners: Sponsoring the Future of Shipping at Maritime Cyprus 2023

Pelagic Partners was founded by experienced and independent ship managers and owners. The company is uniquely placed, benefiting from access to deal flows and investment opportunities and boasting a wide breadth of understanding of the international shipping markets. Pelagic Partners was proud to sponsor and attend Maritime Cyprus 2023, a highlight of the global shipping industry calendar that was staged in Limassol from October 8 to 11, 2023.

As an industry leader committed to driving positive industrywide progress, Pelagic Partners’ active participation in the conference underscored the company’s dedication to shaping the future of global shipping. At Maritime Cyprus 2023, the Pelagic Partners team actively engaged in discussions focusing on the theme: Shipping in Action: An Agenda for Change.

Pelagic Partners showcased its commitment to revolutionizing the sector, gaining fresh perspectives and contributing to important conversations to advance the industry. One of the highlights of Pelagic Partners’ participation was Atef Abou Merhi, managing director of Pelagic Partners, who served as a panelist for in-depth discussions that explored key issues facing the maritime industry. Featuring a distinguished group of experts from various fields, including public and private enterprises, banking, investment solutions, and other prominent players, the panel joined Atef Abou Merhi in offering invaluable insights into a variety of different topics, ranging from interest and capital allocation strategies to regulatory changes and energy transition.

Staged at the Parklane Resort and Spa in Limassol, Maritime Cyprus 2023 provided a platform for industry experts to connect with fellow professionals and discuss emerging topics poised to shape the future of global shipping. The event was a resounding success. Pelagic Partners’ booth was honored to welcome a host of distinguished guests, including the president of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and Marina Hadjimanolis, the shipping deputy minster.

The Maritime Cyprus conference is a biennial event organized by Cyprus’s Shipping Deputy Ministry in cooperation with the Cyprus Union of Shipowners and the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. Since the inaugural edition in 1989, the event has grown to become one of the world’s most significant shipping conferences.

Bringing together more than 1,000 industry experts, including state officials, shipping regulators, executives, and shipowners from all over the world, Maritime Cyprus is a platform for high-caliber speakers to discuss emerging themes affecting global shipping. The event also presents an opportunity for attendees to learn about the maritime heritage of Cyprus, with the conference staged in cosmopolitan Limassol, a city with an expansive maritime history. The overall objective of Maritime Cyprus is to maintain and enhance Cyprus’s role as an advanced, competitive, and proactive maritime nation making a positive contribution both within Europe and on the world stage.