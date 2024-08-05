TECHNOLOGY

OpenAI is poised to disrupt the search engine market with its latest innovation, SearchGPT. This new AI-powered search engine, currently in prototype testing, aims to provide real-time, conversational search experiences. Unlike traditional search engines, SearchGPT offers up-to-date information with clear, relevant sources and allows for follow-up questions, mimicking a conversation. This move directly challenges Google, which has long dominated the search market, and Microsoft’s Bing, which has also integrated OpenAI technology. SearchGPT’s launch has already impacted the market, with Alphabet’s shares falling 3% following the announcement. By partnering with publishers and offering tools to manage content appearance, OpenAI addresses concerns about content usage and aims to enhance user experience. SearchGPT’s ad-free interface and focus on delivering relevant, sourced information mark a significant shift in the search engine landscape.

Related Reading: