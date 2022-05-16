Online Gambling as a Driver for the Development of the IT Segment 

Gambling is more than just a way to stay entertained or earn money – it’s a vital part of the IT segment. Online gambling has a strong link with the development of new technologies, from 3D graphics and virtual reality (VR slots) to deposits in cryptocurrencies and attracting NFT tokens to online casino sites.

Slotegrator, a software developer for the gambling business which has held a strong position in the market for more than 10 years, dives into the technologies that make up the future of online gambling.

The gambling industry’s role as a technological driver depends on the economy and regulation in different markets. A legalized gambling business can make massive contributions to the economy by bringing together a wide range of talent; new gambling platforms can only be created by combining the efforts of developers, programmers, IT architects, web designers, testers, and marketers. Thanks to technology sector specialists, new solutions appear in areas like the ability to play directly through instant messengers, use chatbots, transfer payments to blockchain platforms, and much more.

Before launching an online gambling project, an operator must analyze the market and draw up a set of IT tools that will achieve the maximum effect on its target audience.

Online casino platform

The first step to running an online gambling business is to choose a platform developer. It is important to consider the level of service, the functionality of the solution, and the user interface.

The architecture of the new platform from Slotegrator includes technologies that provide the operator with a high level of service and the opportunities necessary for business development. Functional modules and tools — such as a segmentation module, KYC module, bonus module, etc. — allow you to work efficiently and comfortably. A properly selected set of modules that meets the needs of the target market will help the online casino operator maintain consistently high performance indicators and remain competitive. The business intelligence module will allow you to track performance indicators, analyze them, and make the right strategic decisions.

Integration opportunities

The technologies available now make it possible to integrate various systems into the gambling site, including game content developers, payment services, and mobile applications.

For example, APIgrator allows you to quickly integrate games into online casinos. The solution allows the operator to add more than 7,000 games to its platform from more than 85 licensed developers in the industry, giving operators access to slots, live dealer games, poker, virtual sports, card games, and casual games.

Moneygrator helps online casino users conduct smooth and successful transactions. The solution integrates many payment systems for different gambling markets and offers more than 250 ways to make deposits and receive winnings after a single integration session. Moneygrator supports multi-currency payments and processing of bank cards (VISA, MasterCard, American Express, etc.). Other payment methods are also available — credit cards, electronic money, vouchers, mobile money, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Monero, etc.).

Telegram Casino is a great example of online casino integration on the messenger platform. Benefits include simple authorization through the site and a web version of the casino synchronized with the croupier bot from Telegram, the full functionality of the platform, and 24/7 support. Using the messenger, the user can enjoy their favorite games, make payments, and collect winnings directly in Telegram.

Technologies for creating games

Slots, poker, casual games, roulette, and virtual sports — in the process of developing game content, the best providers use 3D graphics and virtual reality technologies. This helps to create virtual gambling studios, which every year attract more and more users from different countries.

Online casinos are growing in popularity around the world. One promising direction is live dealer games. A live casino formally copies a land-based gambling establishment, with the games broadcast from studios equipped with gaming tables and modern technology. Live dealers play the game and communicate with other users as well as the dealers. The random number generator is often considered inferior to the image of a dealer laying out the cards.

The world of modern gambling offers operators a wide range of gaming content providers that create both classic slots and the latest technology creations. Slotegrator cooperates only with reliable providers who offer all the new game mechanics. This means that online casino operators, the company’s clients, can integrate the right content on their sites and offer their players a modern game selection.