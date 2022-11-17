Online Canadian Poker Industry & Technologies It Has Embraced!

The online Canadian poker industry is thriving. Poker online for Canadian players is convenient as they can access some of the best online casinos to play the game wherever and whenever they want.

More than 19.3 million players are active online gamblers in Canada, making online poker one of the most played games. Canadian citizens previously didn’t have the luxury of playing online poker as it was banned.

Now, the ban is slowly lifting, and players can access all their favorite casino games from offshore sites. iGaming is known to embrace technology to accommodate the players. For example, players can take advantage of video poker and real-time gaming to make their poker experience even more thrilling.

Besides this, here are a few technologies that the online Canadian poker industry has embraced:

1. Anti-fraud System and Advanced Payment Method Integration

The online world isn’t always secure. There are lots of poker sites involved in fraudulent activities. Whether it is in the form of playing bots or financial fraud, these sites have built loopholes to scam players.

There is nothing better than a safe and secure online poker site for players. Now, online poker sites have started using advanced encryption to enforce and maintain maximum privacy. This way, players have a secure gaming environment. Besides advanced encryption, online poker sites also integrate advanced payment methods.

These advanced payment systems, like cryptocurrency, are highly protected and anonymous. So, no third-party authentication is required whenever a player initiates a financial transition. These reliable payment methods charge lower fees and lightning-fast transactions.

The top-tier online poker sites offer cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, etc.) transactions instead of fiat currency. They also offer e-wallet payment methods that don’t run on traditional banking mechanisms.

2. Live Streaming for Enhanced Gameplay

Poker is famous for the thrill and excitement a table of players offers. In online poker, this thrill can’t be mimicked in an online poker site. But that is not the case anymore. Online poker sites have started offering live HD streaming to provide hyper-realistic, real-time gaming.

Video poker includes a live dealer dealing with cards while all the players can interact with one another through the chat option. With the invention of 5G, online poker sites can make this video poker experience fabulous for players.

3. HUD and Trackers for Tracking

Poker trackers integrated into the online casino enable poker sites to collect and analyze user data. These trackers offer:

HUD (Heads Up Display)

Player Analytics

This tracking software scans every hand a player plays and stores the information for the player. As a result, you can examine your statistics of poker games played on the site. You can check your history, the number of games you have played on the poker site, your win-lose ratio, total loss and profit, and table-style reports, and you can also analyze your gaming strategy flaws.

In contrast, HUD offers players information about their opponents. It defines how strong and aggressive the opponent is and how actively they play the game. The display includes post-flop, pre-flops, re-raised plays, and other opponent information. You can form effective strategies to defeat your opponent with all this information.

4. Playing on Multiple Tables

In physical casinos, a player can only play on one table. But with online poker, players can play on multiple tables. They can play multi-table tournaments (MTTs), multi-table cash games, or Sit and Gos (SNGs).

You can play at six tables at a time as an online poker player. You can deal sixty hands at a single table every hour – six tables means three-sixty hands within an hour. So, players can play multiple games to increase their potential winnings.

5. Odd Calculators

Poker is a game of skill requiring calculation and analysis. For new players, these calculations can be overwhelming. Instead, you can use odd calculators to play calculated spells against opponents.

With the help of this tool, players can analyze the probability of winning the game with their current hand. Just imagine the difference this technology can make in poker gameplay. Players can gain a competitive advantage over their opponents to ensure they win.

6. Using Provably Fair Algorithm

Many online poker sites now use provably fair algorithms to ensure game fairness and credibility. This peer-to-peer card shuffling algorithm utilizes blockchain technology with chips having unique tags.

Plus, the cards are shuffled on the blockchain’s decentralized platform while these chips are encrypted. This process provides ultimate fairness since poker players and providers aren’t aware of these tagged chips. Only top-tier poker sites offer this technology, as it’s not yet widely adopted.

7. Improved Customer Support for a Better Playing Experience

A poker site won’t be considered top-tier unless it provides enhanced customer support. Overall, the quality of services offered in this department defines how good a poker site is. Online casinos or poker sites have started using AI chatbots for customers.

This way, players can have quick and practical solutions to their queries whenever they want, irrespective of the time limit. These advanced chatbots offer a human-like customer support experience to players. Plus, over time, the chatbots can provide personalized responses.

8. Income Bankroll Trackers

It’s impossible to track your winnings and losses if you are a frequent poker player with good mental maths. Plus, you can’t remember the outcomes of all your gaming sessions. With the help of an income bankroll tracker, you can record all your poker sessions (and winnings and losses).

You can later analyze this data to make better financial decisions. This software also lets you manage profits and track cash flow and information on wagers and table formats. The poker site you choose can have this tracking software built-in on the site. Or, you can download mobile applications or spreadsheets for your smart device.

Conclusion

The Canadian poker industry is vast and highly profitable. Plus, technological advancements have further increased the value of this industry. The online poker industry looks favorable and will grow with the emergence of newer security, banking, and support technologies.