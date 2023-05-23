Notion Edge UK Rebrands as Prezien, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation and Success

London, 22 May 2023 – Notion Edge UK, a leading SAP consultancy and services provider, is thrilled to announce its rebranding to Prezien, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey. This exciting change reflects Prezien’s unwavering commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and driving business success in the ever-evolving technology landscape.

Prezien’s rebranding encompasses much more than a new name and logo. It symbolizes a bold step forward, embracing the future with a renewed focus on delivering cutting-edge SAP solutions that enable businesses to thrive and transform. With a team of seasoned experts, Prezien is poised to help clients navigate complex challenges, unlock new opportunities, and achieve sustainable growth in a digital-first world.

“At Prezien, we are driven by a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs,” said Tanmaya Varma, CEO of Prezien. “Our rebranding reflects our commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions that empower businesses to excel in today’s rapidly changing market. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and continue serving our clients with excellence.”

Prezien’s rebranding also signifies a reinforcement of its core values: expertise, agility, customer success, and trust. With a proven track record in delivering successful projects and driving tangible business outcomes, Prezien stands out as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to maximize the value of their SAP investments.

As part of the rebranding process, Prezien will launch a new website showcasing its expanded service offerings, thought leadership content, and success stories. The website will serve as a comprehensive resource for clients, prospects, and partners, providing valuable insights into Prezien’s expertise, solutions, and industry trends.

“We are excited to unveil our new website, which will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing and collaboration,” added Varma. “It will showcase our deep domain expertise, customer-centric approach, and the transformative impact we bring to organizations across industries. We invite everyone to explore our website and discover how Prezien can help drive their business forward.”

Notion Edge in France will continue to operate as an independent entity under the Notion Edge name, ensuring uninterrupted service and maintaining strong relationships with clients in the region.

To learn more about Prezien’s rebranding and explore the new website, visit www.prezien.com

About Prezien:

Prezien is a leading SAP consultancy and services provider, dedicated to helping businesses unleash their full potential through cutting-edge technology solutions. With a focus on customer success, Prezien delivers transformative SAP projects that drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and fuel growth. With a team of seasoned experts, Prezien partners with organizations to navigate digital transformation, leveraging the power of SAP solutions to achieve lasting business impact.