By Frida Kristina Nilsson

Many in the modern workplace are reaching the limits of their decision-making capacity. Leaders face a rising tide of choice paralysis, transformation fatigue, and anxiety provoked by AI, hybrid work, and a thinning capacity for genuine human coordination. Swedish and Nordic leadership offers an alternative: psychologically grounded leadership, structured cooperation, and cross-functional understanding; conditions under which responsible decision-making can still thrive.

The Global Crisis of Decision-Making

If leadership ever depended on heroic clarity, that age has passed. Today, leaders are not starved for information but drenched in it. The average worker reads four emails for every one they send, most in under fifteen seconds. McKinsey’s research shows that executives now spend almost 40% of their working hours making decisions. Decisions have multiplied; clarity has not. Microsoft’s Work Trend Index also reports that 68% of workers struggle with the pace and volume of work, and though AI can be a much needed help, rapid, uncoordinated AI adoption has introduced its own emotional strain: uncertainty about responsibility and stress about technological development.

Roy Baumeister’s research in this area shows that repeated choice challenges the mental resources required for strategic thinking. Decision-makers appear “burned out,” but beneath that is a collapse of cognitive spaciousness and agency. In discussions it becomes safer to look active and agreeable than to pause and take a real position.

One of the most important leadership skills today is to delegate minor decisions and take time for those that really matter. The question for many leaders to ask themselves is: “Is it important or is it merely urgent?”

Leaders are less effective partly because the workplace rarely creates the cognitive or psychological conditions in which strategy can form, partly because of decision fatigue and low ability to deal with it. The hybrid work place can actually help to create space for deeper reflection if utilised correctly. Pondering a strategic challenge while accomplishing some physical task at home or while taking a walk can be much better, to get your brain into a more creative mode compared to sitting still, staring at a computer screen. Sadly many middle managers I meet feel guilty for “wasting time” if they schedule pure time for reflection on larger issues.

Strategic thinking requires depth, stillness and the ability to tolerate uncertainty. And, above all, other perspectives than your own. Without leaders who take time for this, organisations become fast-moving but directionless.

What Decision Fatigue Is and Why It Spreads

Decision fatigue is often described casually, but it is a measurable shift in how the brain functions. It emerges when people face too many complex decisions without emotional or cognitive recovery. Baumeister shows that decision fatigue leads to a temporary reduction in the capacity for steering one self: weighing options, controlling impulses, initiating meaningful change. Reasoning narrows, avoidance rises, and “we’ll revisit this later” becomes the default decision.

Hybrid work accelerates this if not organised correctly: everyone is reachable, yet few are genuinely connected. Slack’s State of Work shows that over-coordination; emails, pings, meetings, is now a primary driver of burnout. Constant messaging traps leaders in permanent partial attention. They move from one unresolved thread to another without seeing a fuller pattern. Deprived of uninterrupted time, the brain shifts into defensive, short-horizon thinking: “How do I avoid trouble today?” rather than “What is happening here? How can we work better”

Without the ability to acknowledge their own anxiety or frustration, leaders “hide” in overworking simple tasks instead of taking time to deal with more complex issues. They over-collect information, delay decisions, or try to control every variable, working too much on their own.

International comparisons show where this leads. OECD data reveals that Japan, with a very strict hierarchic leadership, is working some of the longest hours among advanced economies, while ranking far below peers like Norway and Germany in productivity per hour.

The Nordic Alternative

Across Sweden and the Nordics, leadership is shaped less by heroic individualism and more by steady, structured cooperation. Let’s look into their winning method.

First, leaders are expected to recognise their own emotional reactions to uncertainty or conflict. Nordic practice begins instead with a calm admission of not having the full picture, but build it with others. Quality communication, a structured workshop or a cross-functional conversation, creates more clarity and a higher perspective.

Second, cooperation begins early. Scandinavian organisations rarely wait for full clarity before bringing people into the discussion. Complexity will always outpace individual understanding, so leaders build shared understanding before alignment hardens.

As researchers Tengblad and Heide have shown, Nordic leadership rests on disciplined principles: clear goals, delegated responsibility, active participation and a coaching approach that treats employees as partners. This tradition of co-workership, where initiative is shared, means the leader’s task is to organise the group’s collective intelligence and to create the psychological safety needed for members to share their thoughts and ideas freely.

Third, participation is expected, but paired with ownership. Input is encouraged; responsibility for the decision still sits with the leader. This dual structure avoids both authoritarianism and diffused responsibility. The queen might be “the king” on the chess-board but the chess player needs to work with all players and have the ability to understand their different perspectives and make them all work together strategically to win.

Case: Avoiding conflict can counteract development

Years ago, I worked with a group in a large public-sector organisation. All types of personnel were invited to the workshop and the work-groups had been formed randomly. An HR-person came to me with great concern. Two leaders who had previously been in conflict had been put in the same group! The two individuals had gone through a conflict resolution process where they did not become friends, but they articulated what they needed to work professionally together. The instinct from HR was to keep them apart, but since they had agreed to work together and this was a working setting I encouraged the groups to stay as they were.

In that group we watched them contributing from their different perspectives, and ultimately co-presented the group’s conclusions. The conflict melted away since they worked together in a setting where they had common goals and were dependent on each other. Peace often comes from development, not just development from peace.

Conclusion

The world faces a crisis of decision-making driven by overload, fragmentation and new psychological pressures. Nordic leadership offers not an ideology but a practical model for restoring decision capacity. When organisations commit to structured cooperation, emotional steadiness and shared understanding, leaders regain the space to think, and decisions regain the quality they require.

