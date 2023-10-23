Networking Redefined: How to Integrate LinkedIn Messages into Your App

In the last century, online businesses have steadily picked up and become a favourite for most clients. In fact, if you do not have an online presence, you are missing out on huge opportunities. However, having the presence alone is not enough. You need to have a strong online presence for you to succeed online. One of the platforms you need to be present on is LinkedIn. The site plays a pivotal role in connecting you with potential investors and entrepreneurs. So, how can you integrate LinkedIn messages into your app for more convenience? Read on to find out!

4 Steps for LinkedIn Messages Integration

1. Go to the LinkedIn Marketing Developer Platform

Upon accessing the developer portal, you will be requested to sign in. You will then create a new app and provide all the basic information, including the logo and the name. If you have a company page, you can associate the app with the institution. However, if you do not have it, you can easily create it.

2. Request for App Verification from the Company Page

When linking up the app with the company, you must get a verification from the company’s page. It is LinkedIn’s way of knowing that you indeed own the company. Once the administrator confirms the verification and responsibility for the app, you can continue with the process.

3. Request for Access to the Features

While on the tab for products, you need to request access to ‘Share on LinkedIn’ and ‘Sign In with LinkedIn’. If you want to post on your company pages, you will need to ask for access to the ‘Marketing Developer Platform’. Remember that this requires the application details as well as approval.

4. Review the Application Authorization

This is a crucial step as you know what your app can do on your behalf. On the Auth Tab, you will need to register the OAuth redirect URL for your app. If you requested marketing platform access, ensure that it has w_organization_social access. The other access and permissions include w_member_social (create, modify, and delete posts, comments, and reactions on your behalf), r_liteprofile (use your name and phone), and r_emailaddress (use the primary address associated with the stated LinkedIn account).

Challenges You May Encounter During the Implementation

While the steps are well outlined and simple to follow, most people reported having a few issues in the implementation. This section discusses the issues you may encounter and how to deal with them.

API Complexity: LinkedIn’s data and API are not always an easy field to navigate. To avoid this challenge, you must know LinkedIn’s documentation, endpoints, and authentication methods.

Authorization: Getting access to the OAuth tokens can sometimes pose a challenge. As a developer, you must know how to securely handle user data and follow the authorization step-by-step.

API Limitations: The LinkedIn API is constantly undergoing updates, which can limit your data access or even impose restrictions on features. Before starting the process, ensure you have the latest update to avoid these glitches.

Privacy: dealing with structured data points for most apps is quite a headache, LinkedIn included. To avoid issues, you need to carefully follow the platform’s terms of service and privacy policy to the letter.

Performance: For optimal performance, your application must be capable of handling many API requests efficiently.

How the Integration Benefits You

Integrating LinkedIn messages into your app brings a host of benefits. It helps you and your recruitment team manage all the messages while establishing unlimited connections on LinkedIn. It has to be the best way to network in the 21st century. Here is how you can benefit from this integration.

Enjoy Efficient Lead and Candidate Tracking

Integrating your LinkedIn message into the app lets you sync your mailbox and receive real-time insights on your prospects. For instance, if you were looking to hire candidates for an HR position, you will get information swiftly and prioritise those who engage with your messages. You do not lose track of potential candidates or leads for opportunities.

Make Data-Driven Decisions

Companies have made the right decisions. With LinkedIn being a huge platform, it is not uncommon to have unread messages, some of which could be important. The integration lets you know the number of read and unread messages regarding your lead prospects and potential candidates. This helps you make the right decision for the company within a good time.

Get a Unified Inbox

There is nothing as blissful as having a unified inbox. It reduces your need to hop from one app to another when reading new messages. With the shared messaging inbox, your team can work together and provide project support.

Conclusion

Integrating your LinkedIn messages with your app greatly enhances your network reach. Whether you are a business looking to hire or an employee looking for a job in a particular organisation, you need to integrate your LinkedIn messages. With the integration, you can leverage powerful insights, organise your communication, and improve your prospecting results.

