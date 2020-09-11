Motorcycle Accidents Claims – How They Differ From Car Accidents Claims

Motorcycle riding is something that a majority of people do for the thrill it gives. Additionally, there are practical benefits such as the ease of making it through the heavy traffic and tight lanes. It also enables you to save dollars and gets you high fuel economy. But with the upsides comes the immense risk of accidents because motorcycle mishaps are more common that you may imagine. To make things worse, the injuries sustained in these mishaps are often serious and fatal. Obviously, claims will differ too and you need to be aware of what you can expect if you happen to get injured in a motorcycle crash. Let us explain how these differ from a conventional car accident claim.

Motorcycles are more susceptible to hazards

Whether it is ruts, potholes, loose gravel and other road hazards or overall traffic and collision risks, motorcycles are far more susceptible. These two-wheelers do not offer the kind of stability that cars and other heavier passenger vehicles offer, so the risk factor runs high. Obviously, you need to be more careful about speed, navigating turns and other hurdles on the road as you ride a bike because even the smallest mistakes can cause serious mishaps.

Injuries are often more serious or even fatal

Apart from the high risk of crashes and collisions, motorbike riders have a greater probability of serious injuries and even fatalities. Cars are relatively safer because they are enclosed unlike these two wheelers. Motorcycle accident claims can be of high value as riders often suffer catastrophic injuries such as spinal cord injury or traumatic brain injury. The chances of amputations and broken bones are also greater. So you can expect the stakes to be typically higher when you file a claim.

Most mishaps occur due to negligence of the other driver

Motorcycle accidents often occur due to the negligence of other drivers who simply fail to pay attention to two-wheelers. The at-fault states like Mississippi entitle victims to claim compensation from the negligent driver’s insurance. If you are injured in such a mishap, you just need to connect with an expert motorcycle accident attorney in Jackson MS to enforce your right. They will make sure that the guilty driver has to pay for the negligence that led to your injuries and losses.

Beware of anti-biker bias

While you can seek help from personal injury law, it is important to understand that you may have to deal with the cultural prejudice of bikers being regarded as reckless individuals. The other party would try their best to use this bias to their advantage and prove that the accident happened due to your mistake rather than their negligence. They may use it as a means to settle the case with a low offer or even for jury discrimination. This makes it all the more important to have a seasoned attorney handling your case to ensure that bias doesn’t make it unfavorable.

Any kind of road accident is serious and victims deserve to be compensated. Having a legal expert with a compassionate attitude fighting for you can make all the difference to the outcome of your claim.