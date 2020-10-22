Most Profitable Ideas for Online-Only Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs these days have it much easier than the ones from 20 or 30 years ago thanks to the magic of the internet.

While bureaucratic regulations and taxes might have increased, setting up and promoting your business is far easier and even cheaper at times thanks to the digital world. In this sense, having an online-only business is almost guaranteed to earn you more profit with reduced risks when compared to physical businesses.

E-Commerce

People like to buy things online because of the convenience. They can see the product’s specifications, and they can easily search for what they want with just a few keystrokes and clicks.

Setting up your own online store is relatively easy thanks to platforms like Shopify and Etsy. All you need now is to create something that people want to buy and sell it at a price that they will find reasonable. Or advertise it in such a way that people will be willing to buy it no matter how much money you ask. For this, we recommend reading some copywriting guides.

Copywriting

Speaking of copywriting, it goes hand in hand with sales. If you don’t have something that you can market, but you have a passion for power words, then you can offer your services to someone who wants to sell their product.

You can approach this method either through freelancing or a full-time remote job, completely online, without the need to go to the office. It’s one of the major advantages that copywriters have when compared to many other fields of work.

Create an iGaming Website

Gambling and betting are considered a bit taboo even by today’s standards. However, they can net you a lot of money if you set up an iGaming website.

And the best part is that you will no longer need to fumble with lots of code and unintuitive editors, because a lot of platforms have appeared throughout the years that are meant to create this exact type of website. For example, Spring BME is easily integrated into your business. There are others as well, but this was the first example that came to mind.

Web Development Services

On the other hand, if you have the skills necessary to build a website from scratch, you can go through a similar path such as copywriting and offer your services to potential clients solely online.

Web developers also have the luxury of working from basically anywhere they want, much akin to digital nomads. As long as you have a computer or a laptop and a fairly stable internet connection, you should be able to work without interruption.

Voice Acting

When people hear about voice acting, they often imagine intricate sound studios where all-star casts reprise their role from a script.

That isn’t always necessarily the case. Many voice actors do freelance work from the comfort of their own homes. As long as you’ve got a professional microphone and sound-proof walls, you won’t need too much hardware to do your thing. All you need to do is post an ad or sign up for a freelance website and you’ll most likely get some good-paying contracts.

Final Thoughts

Do you have any other profitable ideas for online-only entrepreneurs? If so, please share them with us in the comment section below.