When it comes to online gambling, one often overlooked but nevertheless critical piece of the puzzle are the banking methods. If the player is able to easily use multiple payment options on the gambling site, then this means that they would have a seamless gambling experience. And vice-versa.

Given the importance of the subject of gambling transactions and banking options, and given the relative lack of sound information online, we’ve decided to write this review on the most popular payment methods and the best casino payment methods for your benefit.

Best Method for Making Casino Payments

Below you will be able to read some more about the best payment alternatives for internet casinos, such as the world-renowned Las Atlantis Casino uses. You’ll get to learn more of the question of how do online casinos pay you, and more about the so-called “casino lastschrift”, or the money that will be taken as payment fees. So, let’s get started.

Payment Methods for Online Gambling

As you may be aware by now, there are loads of different deposit and withdrawal options that you an use in the best online casinos. For the sake of reference, some of the most popular withdrawal and deposit options are:

Debit and credit cards,

Prepaid cards,

E-wallets,

Bank wire transfer.

These are some of the most popular payment options that you an use to fund your online casino account – or to withdraw money from it.

Credit and Debit Cards

Some of the most widely used payment options in online casinos are, of course, the credit card and the debit card. There are several options to choose from here, including:

Visa,

MasterCard,

Maestro,

American Express

and several others. Apart from being able to use these methods for making purchases online, you can also use them to make online payment casinos to and from online casinos. However, using the RBC credit card online gambling funding method can be dangerous since gambling is addicitve. This is why some iGaming regulatory authorities have been known to ban credit card deposits and only allow casino players to use a bank transfer and the debit card payment option. But still, many online casinos offer credit cards as deposit and withdrawal options, wholly legally.

Electronic Wallets

There are several e-wallets that you can use as a payment method, including:

Paysafecard,

Skrill,

Neteller,

EcoPayz,

These are some of the best online casino deposit methods given the convenience of their use and their safety – and they are widely used in the online casino world.

Paying by Phone

In some countries and under some jurisdictions, it’s perfectly legal to pay by phone. Of course, it’s only natural to expect some limits regarding the use of this casino deposit method on casino sites – you won’t be able to make big deposits with it. Swiss expert Stanley Chambers has been quoted to say the following:

“Nach Informationen von Casinosquad wird die Zahlungsmethode mit dem “Handy zahlen” in der Schweiz immer beliebter. Sie erlebte einen deutlichen Popularitätsschub, nachdem PayPal die Unterstützung von Online-Casino-Überweisungen eingestellt hatte.”

Bank Transfers

Next, we have bank wire transfers. All you need to do to use bank transfer as casino deposit methods is to connect your bank account to the casino. Once you’ve linked your existing bank account to your online casino accounts, you can start making online payments through wire transfer and withdraw and deposit money. The online banking system, while safe, is known to be somewhat slow. It may take days, even weeks, for online casino players to deposit and withdraw funds from your online account.

Instant Bank Transfers

You can also use some of the following instant bank transfer payment alternatives in online casinos:

Trustly,

iDEAL,

Giropay,

and others. The best thing about it is that, as the name suggests, you can use these other payment methods to fund and withdraw funds from your casino account instantly.

Cryptocurrencies

Lastly, we have some of the newest popular deposit methods and casino withdrawal methods to date – the cryptocurrencies. There are several options to choose from, including:

Bitcoin,

Ethereum,

Dogecoin,

Litecoin,

and many others. You can use them as viable casino deposit methods at casino operators. However, cryptocurrencies are still on the rise and they haven’t achieved mainstream use, so many casino operators fail to features them alongside the e-wallet and credit cards online payment methods.

How do iGaming operators ensure the security of payment transactions?

There are several measures that iGaming operators implement to ensure the safety of the payment transactions. Regardless of the payment method that you will use, your personal and financial data will remain completely safe due to the implementation of the cutting-edge 128bit encryption technology. This helps encrypt all your data and keep your money safe from prying eyes and hands. Almost every online casino implements the latest and greatest in encryption and security technologies, so you don’t have to worry about your money or data getting stolen.

Depositing Money in an Online Casino

The smartest way to go about the start of our review of online casino banking is to talk about how you can use the online casino methods in order to deposit funds. Regardless if you choose to use debit cards or bank accounts or even e-wallets – the process of doing an online casino deposit is usually very simple and straightforward. All you need to do is follow the steps that we have outlined for you below:

Create and sign into your casino account;

Visit the cashier page and select deposit;

Pick any one of the available deposit methods;

Select the sum of money you wish to deposit;

Finalize the process and deposit the money.

The Online Casinos Minimum Deposit

Another thing that you should be on the lookout when using the casino deposit methods is that you should determine the size of the minimum online casino deposits. Namely, regardless of the online casino payment methods that you use, the casino site in question ought to have a minimum level that you must meet if you are to make a deposit with a deposit method. Usually and in many cases, the min deposit is $10. There are some instances when the min deposit may be $20. It’s best if you check out the online casino sites for yourself and see the size of the minimum deposit.

Payment Fees

In many instances, the iGaming operators will charge you a fee for using payment alternatives to make a withdrawal or a deposit. Be sure to do some research to find out which payment alternatives are best to use in this regard, as this can save you a lot of money down the line.

The Importance of Localization in the iGaming Industry

Localization is extremely important in the iGaming industry, for reasons that really don’t need any extensive elaboration. First off, casino games need to be tailormade for specific regions in the world. Perhaps, in some cultures, some people may be sensitive to certain aspects of various casino games. So, by localizing casino games content, the iGaming operators will get a better reaction from the gamblers.

Also, the incorporation of regional trends in internet casinos and gambling products can spell a huge difference in the level of popularity of the casino in question. This goes for land-based, online and even mobile casinos. So, the importance of localization in the iGaming industry cannot be overstated.

Conclusion

Since there are many different payment options that you can use, such as the e-wallet and banking account transfers, it can be rather difficult to select the proper online casino e-transfer payment method for your particular preference. But making casino deposits and withdrawals has never been easier regardless of the withdrawal or deposit method that you will use in the online casino that pay. Moreover, you can get free spins and a deposit bonus, depending on the deposit options that you will use. Have fun with casino play on the best gambling sites!