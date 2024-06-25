Mobile Payments Terminal – What You Need to Know?

Cashless transactions have become a part of our everyday lives, with an increasing number of consumers using them. For this reason, entrepreneurs looking to meet and adapt to buyer expectations should consider a payment terminal.

Payment terminals are devices that allow the acceptance of cashless payments made via, for example, a traditional payment card or smartphone. They are multifunctional, technologically advanced, easy to use, and secure. Options include stationary, mobile, or app-based models like softPOS. In this guide, we will focus primarily on mobile payment terminals and discuss their major advantages and which industries they best suit.

Compared to stationary devices, mobile payment terminals are lighter and smaller. They do not need to be constantly connected to a power source to function. They are equipped with a battery that, once charged, allows for accepting payments anywhere for many hours.

Using mobile terminals offers a range of benefits. Most importantly, payments can be accepted wherever the customer is located. Interestingly, in case of need, the device can be easily and quickly charged, for example, in a car via a USB port. The terminal can connect to the network via Wi-Fi or 4G LTE, ensuring that there are no connectivity issues.

Mobile card machine from Clover

The Clover’s mobile card machine is tailored for businesses that require flexible, on-the-go payment solutions. It offers 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, ensuring reliable transaction processing in various locations. Key features include a long-lasting battery, touchscreen interface, integrated receipt printer, barcode scanner, and a fingerprint reader for enhanced security. This device supports a variety of business operations with access to numerous apps, making it ideal for mobile services and businesses operating in multiple locations. For a detailed overview, visit the Clover website on portable card machines.

Where is a mobile terminal most useful?

It is an excellent option for entrepreneurs who value flexibility and convenience, especially if services are provided outside the company or directly at the client’s location. From this perspective, mobile terminals are appreciated by professionals specializing in construction and renovation services, beauticians and hairdressers who offer home visits, couriers, or food delivery providers.

Entrepreneurs running a restaurant, café, or other food service establishment should also consider mobile devices, as customers appreciate the comfort and convenience. They will certainly appreciate not having to pay directly at the cash register.

Another interesting option is the softPOS type terminals, in the form of mobile applications installed on a smartphone or tablet. They have several significant advantages that an increasing number of entrepreneurs appreciate. Most importantly, there is no need to carry any additional devices, which is convenient. It also offers great freedom, as the phone with the app is always at hand. Choosing this option can make it easier to build an image of an innovative company.