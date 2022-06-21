Mobile App Marketing Strategy for Businesses

The business climate today is more competitive than ever before. To succeed, businesses must have comprehensive marketing strategies to stay on top of the charts. One of the best strategies is building a mobile app. Did you know that people spend an average of 5-6 hours per day on their mobile phones? To bring it into perspective, how many hours have you spent on your phone today on non-work-related searches? The chances are high that you have used your phone for more than 2 to 4 hours. And as we know, numbers do not lie- more reason your business needs to build a mobile app marketing strategy.

What is mobile app marketing?

‘The customer is always right’ is one of the most popular phrases in the business world. It is this very phrase that gave birth to the need for businesses to understand and get closer to their customers- which is what marketing is all about. So, what does mobile app marketing entail? Mobile app marketing refers to the process of engaging customers at every stage of the lifecycle.

The lifecycle includes various steps that a customer takes before, during, and after downloading an app. In short, acquisition, activation, and retention are the three main stages of mobile app marketing.

Benefits of using mobile app marketing

Some of the benefits of mobile app marketing include;

Helps businesses stay connected with their customers Cost-effective compared to traditional marketing methods Reach a large audience with minimal effort Helps businesses boost sales and revenue Promotes brand awareness and recognition Helps businesses improve customer loyalty and retention Helps businesses gather valuable customer data Helps businesses drive traffic to their website or brick-and-mortar store

The mobile app marketing funnel

The mobile app marketing funnel is made up of 3 key stages, acquisition, activation, and retention.

Acquisition

This is the first stage of the funnel, and it is all about generating awareness for your app. The aim is to get as many people as possible to download your app.

Activation

The second stage of the funnel is all about getting people to use your app. The aim is to get people to download your app and then actually use it.

Retention

The third and final stage of the funnel is all about retaining users. The aim is to keep people using your app so that they continue to generate value for your business.

It is important to note that each stage requires a different marketing strategy. Mobile app marketing aims to generate more leads (potential customers) and eventually turn them into loyal paying customers.