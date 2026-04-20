Identity and access management (IAM) in banking is the set of systems, policies, and controls that govern who gets access to which bank systems, under what conditions, and with what audit trail.

In 2026 Banking IAM is a category in transition. Many of the dominant tools on the market today were built for the largest global banks, with deployment timelines measured in years, staffing requirements measured in full-time engineers, and cost structures aligned with JPMorgan, not a regional bank in Iowa or a credit union in Ohio.

Fortunately, a new generation of purpose built banking IAM tools and secrets management solutions like SplitSecure are emerging around the operational reality of banks that don’t have dedicated IAM teams. These new solutions are architectured so the secure path is the default path rather than something enforced through policy and hope.

For banks, that means phishing-resistant access, built-in resilience across locations, compliance by default rather than by review cycle, and a deployment model that doesn’t require a year-long rollout or a standing team of specialists.

This piece draws on the latest developments in IAM technology to give bank IT teams the grounding for smartly evaluating solutions.

The 5 core components of banking IAM

Banking IAM is usually broken into five functional areas:

1. Identity lifecycle management.

Creating, modifying, and removing user accounts across bank systems. This includes new joiner provisioning (making sure a new hire has access to the systems they need on day one), role changes (adjusting access when an employee moves between departments), and termination workflows (revoking access promptly when someone leaves).

For a regional bank with a few hundred employees, lifecycle management touches dozens of systems: the core banking platform, loan origination, wire transfer, email, file shares, third-party SaaS, and so on.

2. Authentication.

Verifying that the person logging in is who they claim to be.

This is where multi-factor authentication (MFA) lives, along with increasingly important techniques like phishing-resistant authentication (FIDO2, passkeys, hardware tokens) that NYDFS and other regulators now expect for financial institutions handling sensitive data.

3. Authorization and access control.

Once a user is authenticated, what are they allowed to do?

This includes role-based access control (matching permissions to job functions), the principle of least privilege (giving users only what they need), and privileged access management (PAM) for the elevated accounts that can make material changes to bank systems.

4. Audit and reporting.

Producing the evidence that access was granted, used, and revoked appropriately. For US banks, this maps directly onto FFIEC examiner expectations, NYDFS Part 500 annual access reviews, and PCI DSS traceability requirements, among others.

5. Secrets management.

The systems that store and protect the credentials themselves: passwords, API keys, encryption keys, certificates, and session tokens. This is the area most often overlooked in traditional IAM conversations, and increasingly the attack surface that matters most.

Why banking IAM matters more in 2026 than a decade ago.

A decade ago, banking IAM was primarily an audit and compliance concern. Today it’s a frontline security concern, for three reasons.

First, credentials are now the dominant attack vector. The 2025 Verizon DBIR found that 22% of breaches began with credential abuse and 16% with phishing, the top two initial access vectors across every industry. Within the Basic Web Application attack pattern, 88% of breaches involved stolen credentials. Infostealer malware has become industrialized, with 30% of corporate-managed devices in infostealer logs containing company credentials.

Second, MFA alone isn’t the backstop it used to be.

The same DBIR documented a surge in MFA bypass techniques at scale: prompt bombing, session token theft, and adversary-in-the-middle attacks. Banks running on 2019-era MFA assumptions against 2026-era attack capabilities have a credential problem whether they realize it or not.

Third, the regulatory clock has tightened. The federal banking regulators’ 36-hour notification rule, NYDFS Part 500’s 72-hour cybersecurity incident notification, and the SEC’s four-business-day window for publicly traded bank holding companies all presume the bank can produce a unified view of access, detect anomalies, and respond fast. None of those windows are achievable if identity telemetry lives in one tool, session recording in another, and audit trails in a third.

The net effect is that banking IAM has moved from something IT teams handled alongside other compliance work to something that directly determines how a bank performs during an incident, an audit, or an attack.

Integrating IAM tools into banking applications

One of the questions bank IT teams ask most often when evaluating IAM tools is how well they’ll integrate with the applications the bank already runs. This is a legitimate concern. Most banks operate a mix of cloud SaaS, on-premise legacy systems, and vendor-supplied core platforms, each with its own authentication model and access control surface.

Good banking IAM tools integrate across this mix in a few ways. They support standard authentication protocols (SAML, OAuth, OIDC) for modern cloud applications. They offer pre-built connectors for common banking platforms and core processors. They can extend access control to legacy systems via lightweight agents or proxy approaches. And critically, they don’t require custom development or a professional services engagement every time a new application needs to be added.

The test when evaluating a tool is specific: if a new SaaS application gets approved for bank use next quarter, how long does it take to bring it under IAM governance? If the answer is weeks of configuration work or a vendor engagement, the tool is fighting against the bank’s operational reality. If the answer is a self-service integration in hours, the tool is built for banks as they actually run.

Resilience, disaster recovery, and business continuity

For multinational banks and institutions with critical operational dependencies on identity services, a related question comes up: what happens to identity services during an incident or outage?

If the identity system fails, authentication fails, and if authentication fails, the bank can’t operate. This is why modern banking IAM increasingly emphasizes architectural resilience: geographically distributed authentication infrastructure, no single point of failure for credential reconstruction, and the ability to maintain identity services across regions even when individual nodes or data centers are unavailable.

For banks operating across multiple branches or jurisdictions, the evaluation question isn’t just “does this tool have a DR plan?” It’s “what’s the architecture underneath, and can it continue providing identity services if a region, a vendor, or a specific piece of infrastructure goes offline?” Traditional centralized IAM architectures with a single vault or a single identity store struggle with this by design. Distributed architectures handle it natively because resilience is built into how credentials are stored and used, not bolted on as a recovery procedure.

What to look for in a banking IAM solution

There’s no universal banking IAM checklist, because what the largest global banks need is genuinely different from what a regional community bank needs. But three evaluation questions apply across the spectrum:

Can the tool produce a unified view of access in real time, with a defensible audit trail? This is what FFIEC examiners, NYDFS reviewers, and PCI auditors all want, and it’s what determines whether the bank can meet incident notification windows.

Can the bank’s existing team deploy and run the tool without a dedicated IAM specialist or a standing professional services engagement? Given the 700,000-plus unfilled cybersecurity positions in the US and the structural talent disadvantages smaller banks face compared to large institutions, tools that require dedicated identity engineers to operate aren’t realistic for most banks.

Does the tool deliver security architecturally, or through policy enforcement? The difference matters in practice. An architecturally secure system is secure by default: the secure configuration is the only configuration, and there’s no way for an error, a misstep, or a malicious insider to bypass the protection. A policy-enforced system relies on staff discipline, which erodes between audit cycles and under operational pressure.

The Banking IAM shirt that is now underway

Banking IAM that covers everything from employee login credentials at the teller workstation to service account permissions for API integrations with core banking platforms, vendor access to back-office systems, and the enforcement logic that makes sure a departing employee’s access is revoked before their last day.

At the simplest level, banking IAM answers three questions at any moment: who has access to what, how did they get that access, and is it still appropriate. At the complex end, it’s the control plane that determines whether a bank can meet its regulatory obligations, recover from an incident within a reportable window, and keep its most sensitive systems separated from its most exposed ones.