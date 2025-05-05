In the worlds of film and spirituality, such an extraordinary encounter is a rare event. Martin Scorsese, the legendary director known for masterpieces like Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, joins forces with a figure equally iconic but from a different realm—Pope Francis.

The project, titled Aldeas – A New Story, promises to be a deeply moving documentary that will serve not only as a tribute to the Pope’s educational vision but also as a record of his final in-depth on-camera interview.

The production, overseen by Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and Aldeas Scholas Film, is intended as a celebration of dialogue, creativity, and intercultural understanding. At its heart lies the Scholas Occurrents initiative—a non-profit organization founded by Pope Francis in 2013. Its mission is to foster a “culture of encounter” through education, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of this documentary.

Polish Philanthropist Partners on the Project in Gambia

One of the key elements of Aldeas – A New Story will be the presentation of short films created by participants in the Aldeas Initiative—young creators from Italy, Gambia, and Indonesia—who will share their stories, highlighting local heritage and personal experiences. These narratives, born from authenticity and creativity, are intended to build a bridge of understanding between cultures. The partner and facilitator for collaboration with creators from the African continent (specifically The Gambia) is renowned Polish philanthropist Robert Szustkowski. As ambassador of the 5P Europe foundation, Szustkowski is also the initiator and donor behind a pilot project aimed at promoting physical health in Gambia—a project endorsed by Pope Francis during the International Summit of World Leaders on Children’s Rights in February this year. Szustkowski emphasizes:

“I deeply appreciate this opportunity and remain fully committed to the vision of a world that respects the dignity, rights, and freedom of individuals while unlocking the potential of young talent.”

“Now, more than ever, we must speak with one another and listen across cultural borders,” said Martin Scorsese in an official statement. “One of the best ways to do that is by sharing stories about who we are—stories rooted in our lives and experiences. It helps us understand and appreciate how each of us sees the world.”

Pope Francis, who passed away shortly after filming concluded, left behind not only a spiritual legacy but also a powerful message embodied in this film. In one of his final remarks before his death, he described the Aldeas project as

Scorsese, who had the chance to meet the Pope in person, expressed deep sorrow after his passing: “He was an extraordinary man. He acknowledged his own weaknesses. He radiated wisdom. He radiated kindness. He had a steadfast commitment to goodness. He knew in his soul that ignorance is a terrible plague of humanity. He never stopped learning.”

While the release date for Aldeas – A New Story has yet to be announced, it is already emerging as one of the most important documentary films of the coming years. It is not only a story about the Pope and his vision, but also a reminder that art and education can pave the way toward a better, more empathetic world.

About 5P Europe

The name of the 5P EUROPE Foundation includes 5 principles of People, Planet, Partnership, Peace and Prosperity, resulting directly from the set of UN SDG’s, which are a guide for us in the initiatives we undertake, and which are complementary to each other, equally important, but presented in a specific logical order as we perceive their importance.

As co-creators of the 5P Global Movement we believe that prioritizing the 5P is a universally shared value. While the expressions may vary, these values resonate with the core teachings of religions and the cultural heritage of societies worldwide.

By recognizing the common ground of these principles, we can transcend differences and unite in our efforts to implement the 5Ps collectively. To that end, this dialogue is held to harness the power of our shared values to drive positive change all around the world. This collaborative approach is expected to not only enrich our local communities but also paves the way for a harmonious and sustainable global future.

More information about 5P Europe Foundation you can find on the website: https://5peurope.org