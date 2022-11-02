Markets1 Review: Cracking Open Crypto Trading and So Much More

Every considered joining the Markets1 platform for a new trading experience? Wondering how it works and what people like? Read the following overview for all the information potential new members need.

Pros

Great design and an enjoyable user interface

Excellent support for cryptocurrency

Fast, reliable performance

Supportive customer service

Built-in tutorials

Free deposits and withdrawals

Cons

Slow account setup

Doesn’t work in some territories

Mobile app still developing

High minimum deposit

General Feature and Function Review

Trading Portals and Market Options

Markets1 provides access to the following markets:

Cryptocurrency

FOREX

Stocks and bonds

Crypto trading is the highlight and the reason for many people choosing this platform. It is highly sophisticated and supports more than a dozen polar crypto selections.

Reporting Tools

One of the best things about Markets1 is the live data tracking. Real-time reports make all trading activities a little easier, thanks to invaluable information being on display clearly. There are also plenty of other reporting tools that make a difference, but it is the live trackers that really make Markets1 stand out, especially on the crypto trading portal!

Customer Service and Support

There are a few levels to Markets1’s excellent service team. First, there are integrated tutorials and walkthroughs that explain most things about how the platform works and what to do to get around. This cuts down on the need to email the team.

If the user still needs to speak to someone, they can get an email response 24/7- with the fastest response times coming during the week. A chat function offers an alternative way to connect. There is also the dedicated account management team that supports users in a different way- focusing more on the trading aspect that the general inquiries.

Across the board, Markets1’s service and support are top-grade. The staff are friendly and knowledgeable, and the recorded tutorials are easy to follow.

Accessibility

Users can access the platform through a web trader, desktop program, or mobile app. It works on most modern devices but needs a strong, reliable internet connection. The mobile version is a little behind the others, but it is a valuable tool, nonetheless. It is the perfect stay to stay in the loop throughout the day when the trader is not at their desk.

Account Setup and Management

Setting up a new Markets1 account may not be the fastest process out there, but it is definitely worth it. The platform is known for its personalized service and support from the get-go, and this is all part of it.

Account setup starts on the website with a basic registration form, and then goes through several rounds of communication with representatives from the platform (usually a licensed broker or account manager).

Users then control and manage their accounts through a handy dashboard on the platform. They can contact their rep whenever they need assistance or want to make a change.

Costs and Fees

Markets1 offers four subscription options- all of which carry a monthly charge that varies from tier to tier. There are no additional hidden costs, so people know what to expect and when. Generally, Markets1 is very good value for money considering how many services it comes with and how well it performs.

Arranging Deposits and Withdrawals

Deposits and withdrawals are free of charge, although some international banks may impose their own fees for transfers. Users can add deposits using a credit card or debit card (only Visa or Mastercard accepted), or they can send from their bank accounts through a wire transfer. Digital wallets are optional for those who prefer to work with cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit requirement is $250.

Withdrawals are also free- through digital wallets and bank transfers. The process works pretty much the same as deposits, but it can take slightly longer for transactions to clear and the money to become available.

In Summary

Markets1 is a well-rounded trading platform with a lot to offer to a lot of people. Head to the official site for subscription info and see where the platform could lead.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.