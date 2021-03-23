Marketing And Promotion Tactics That Will Boost Your Business

Promotional elements and marketing strategies are critical elements of a business’s success. It doesn’t matter if you sell the best product in the world; no-one can buy it if they don’t know it exists. These are some of the top tactics to get your brand and products into the public eye.

A marketing strategy is an overall plan of how you intend to advertise your business and let potential customers know what you are selling and what you are all about. They tend to be made up of various promotional strategies, of which some are far more effective than others depending on the business and industry.

It can involve anything to do with marketing a business, but the significant objectives always revolve around the target audience, budget, and the overall plan of action. These are some of the best examples of promotional marketing tactics for you to consider in your next marketing strategy.

Influencers

This follows on directly from referrals because more than three-quarters of consumers on the internet today trust a review or a referral more than they do advertising. Celebrities and market influencers are, quite simply, brands that have built up big followings of potential customers that hang onto their every word.

According to a Media Kix report, 89% of marketers are convinced that the return on investment when using an influencer is the same or better than any other marketing strategy around, including everything already mentioned in this list.

There are some pitfalls to be aware of when choosing an influencer to work with, though. For starters, choose your partner carefully. If they aren’t relevant to your industry, people probably won’t care about your company’s recommendations. If possible, work with multiple influencers to not become too reliant on one person’s audience and set campaign goals. Everyone is pulling in the same direction while letting the influencer still be creative and do what they do best.

Promotions

Free samples, discounts, promotions, and coupons are some of the book’s oldest sales strategies, but they remain deservedly among the top tactics around because they are just so compelling. Everyone loves free stuff; there is no way around that.

It has become ubiquitous across industries, albeit taking different forms. In the retail sector, for example, giants of the industry like Amazon and Shopify routinely offer bonus rewards, vouchers, and discounts, such as Amazon Prime, which is a subscription service that gives customers free deliveries on any Amazon purchase as well as a range of discounts and coupons for the company’s other offerings.

The same technique is used extensively in the entertainment sector. The likes of HBO, Netflix, and Disney Plus+ often offer free trial periods because they are confident the content on offer will convince users to return. This can also be seen in the iGaming industry as almost every brand offers the best casino bonuses for its players, such as welcome bonuses and free spins.

Content

Content marketing is a powerful strategy because it creates goodwill with potential customers independently of what your company does or sells. It involves presenting a company’s products and services to customers in an educational, interesting, or helpful way. This results in them getting something positive from their experience with your company even if they don’t make a purchase.

While this not seem incredibly important to begin with if, for instance, your company sells garden tools and equipment and people start regularly visiting your website to get gardening tips or tool maintenance advice, you are opening yourself up to potential new leads and sales every time they log on to your site, as well as positioning your company as an industry expert at the same time.

Content marketing is the literal definition of a win-win situation if executed correctly.

Referrals

There is no denying the power of word-of-mouth advertising. According to some reports, up to 92% of people will completely trust a referral made to them by someone they know. It is one of the most valuable tools in your marketing arsenal and why it is so important for every interaction you have with active and potential customers to leave them thinking positively about your business.

The difficulty is getting the customers to make the referral. Even if someone loved your product, they aren’t likely to recommend it to someone unless they are asked for advice, and even in that scenario, they might’ve forgotten about your product at that point. The key is to incentivize word-of-mouth advertising by creating a referral reward program to encourage people to share their positive experiences with your company.

Loyalty Programs

Companies have been rewarding loyal customers since long before the idea of using loyalty programs to drive sales even existed. It is one of the most intuitive ways to let your customers know you care about them and don’t see them as just potential cash in a register.

They come in many shapes and sizes, from offering a free item after a certain amount of purchases are made to having a system where the customers accumulate points over time to exchange for cash, prizes, or even just for more in-store discounts.

The most important part of a loyalty program, especially if it is for marketing purposes, is that the customer feels important and appreciated. Nothing will make a campaign like this go wrong faster than potential customers thinking it is all just to squeeze more money out of them.

In loyalty programs, the customer is the star, and it’s essential to make them feel that way to generate the trust and personal bond between them and your company to run a truly successful campaign.