Manhattan Associates Named Number 1 in Transportation Management Systems

The investment landscape is, and will likely always be, in a constant state of flux, ever-evolving as technology continues to progress. As such, financial technologies also need to evolve, or otherwise risk falling behind and acting as a stumbling block instead of an opportunity for advancement.

Alongside the need for evolving financial technologies are challenges faced by businesses in managing complex transportation networks, as these networks can introduce logistical puzzles that lead to wasted miles, compliance issues, and overall loss in productivity if not handled correctly. Because these systems are so complex, they require advanced and sophisticated management systems to accommodate, and this is the specialty of TMS and WMS expert Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates, based in Atlanta and founded in 1990, is a leader in supply chain solutions, offering expertise in both the warehousing and transportation ends of the supply chain.

Although the company started its journey developing an upgradable Warehouse Management System (WMS) to deal with complex shipping and labeling requirements, it has since developed a powerful Transportation Management System (TMS) that has effectively revolutionized the supply chain and what manufacturing/transportation businesses can now support.

Manhattan Associates have since become a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for their TMS, a testament to the company’s dedication toward developing the systems businesses need today if they are to compete in an ever-advancing marketplace.

The company’s status as a leader in TMS isn’t arbitrary, of course, as there are several impressive and game-changing reasons why Manhattan Associates are as highly regarded as they are today.

1. Cloud-Native Architecture

With how far technological advancements have come, software that doesn’t operate on the cloud is almost always a hindrance to any operation, especially one that seeks room to expand and requires flexibility as a result.

Manhattan Associates’ TMS does just that, as the company’s website states, “A cloud-based TMS enables businesses of various sizes to run transportation management software applications originally designed to run on a local server in a cloud environment via the Internet.”

With the software now accessible remotely, businesses can eschew much of their physical infrastructure to benefit their scalability.

2. Continual Optimization

Another advantage to having TMS software on the Cloud is that updating the software becomes much more convenient and accessible, leaving customers one less item to worry about as Manhattan Associates’ TMS automatically updates every 90 days.

Staying up to date is important for TMS software if it is to effectively communicate with WMS software and keep track of analytics and other important data necessary for maintaining peak productivity.

When TMS and WMS fail to communicate with each other, Manhattan Associates explains, “There are blind spots and gaps in efficiency, and businesses that are driving legacy versions of each system, siloed from one another, are missing out on opportunities for supply chain growth and optimization.” In ensuring these systems are always up-to-date, Manhattan Associates makes these concerns a thing of the past.

3. Reducing the Environmental Impact of Computing

As AI continues to progress, so too does its need for electricity, as the increased computing power necessitates more energy. Since generative AI, which powers application features like chatbots and user interactions, is already being integrated into parts of TMS software, Manhattan Associates is making sure to compensate by also advancing their technological sustainability efforts.

The company’s TMS software, officially named Manhattan Active® Transportation Management, provides companies with opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of their computational systems, simultaneously lowering costs while minimizing their carbon footprint.

Other benefits, according to the company’s website, include “higher levels of utilization, lower power consumption, and more efficient operations.”

Examples and Future Developments

Manhattan Associates lists several case studies on their website that note particularly successful instances where their TMS solved specific supply chain needs.

One such case study shows how Manhattan Associates worked with distributor and food retailer Giant Eagle, which ultimately “optimized routes for its fleet of 340 drivers (who cover over 16 million miles a year) and consolidated three separate systems into a singular platform with Manhattan’s TMS.”

Today, the company continues to innovate and develop its TMS software to further help manufacturers and distributors operate as smoothly as possible to not only benefit them but the customers at the end of the chain as well. Manhattan Associates is currently researching methods of integrating AI into their software to increase automation, thereby cutting down on the need for human input and labor so people can pay more attention to matters that need them more.